What Is Habit-Stacking (And Why It Will Make Your Life 10X Better)

It's not about making big changes.

By Nicola Williams
Written on Mar 21, 2024

It is almost the end of March. By now, many have given up on their New Year’s Resolutions. I chose not to make any. I realize that creating resolutions does not work for me. Instead, I traded that practice for something more effective that allowed me to become the person I always wanted to be.

I have been practicing my version of stacking habits.

My process for stacking habits begins with picturing the outcomes I want in my life and who I truly want to be.

The act of visualizing was not enough. I took time to think about what my life would be like if I were my ideal self. I had to ask myself what I would do with my time, how I would eat, and what my work life would look like. How would I manage money? I had to understand what motivates me to do what I do to create a true picture of who I would become. 

Then I decided to be her now — not all of her, just a part of her. I started by changing small things. Understanding my motivation helped me to question and unpack a lot of the things I believed.

Making small changes has caused a ripple effect in my life. I knew I had to start somewhere, but I was surprised at where my little efforts had taken me.

I stopped wearing a fitness watch. I did not want to “track” my activity because that habit was rooted in trading exercise for food. The ideal me exercises and moves my body as an act of self-care and to promote longevity. What I eat has nothing to do with why I move.

I also started to prioritize my sleep. I realized that I was depleted most days. Raising an 8-year-old son and working long hours left me longing for my sofa and various comfort foods at the end of each day. Ideal me is rested. I go to bed at a decent hour and stop revenge bedtime procrastination.

I explored my interests. I began to dream again. I thought about the things I always wanted to do. I don’t have a bucket list, but a list of things to stretch me into new interests. I started to do some of the things on the list — one of them was writing online. I tried to start a blog three other times in my life. This time, I spent less time thinking about it and more time doing it.

What I've found is that once I try a new thing and it sticks, I'm open to adding something else.

I tried Pilates and loved it. Now, I've added to that by walking two miles a day. I already know that once this feels like a solid part of my routine, I'll try weight training again. I've always loved the feeling of lifting weights, and it's great for bone density and aging well.

I don't diet, but I incorporate produce and color in the food I eat. It took me working with an emotional eating coach to realize the negative relationship I had with food. I no longer vilify certain foods. Ideal me has no off-limits food; I just eat until I'm satisfied. The result is my body has been naturally letting go of weight. My pants are getting looser, and I don’t have feelings of guilt or shame or expectations of how I should look.

Speaking of looks, I make sure I have clothing that fits my body. I used to believe I had to squeeze into clothing that was too small or wear items that were too large because I was waiting for a weight loss journey to be over to buy a new wardrobe. Now, I buy clothing for myself today — things that fit, in colors I love. It feels amazing to step out of the house and feel well-dressed and cared for.

The path to becoming who I always wanted to be has not been an easy one. However, it has been worth all the time and effort.

As a result of being intentional with how I approach developing new habits, I see changes in my life.

I am more productive. Stacking habits has allowed me to create routines in my life. My routines are comforting in a way that no night of junk food on the couch can match.

I speak to myself kindly. I used to think I had to give myself “tough love” to get things done. My negative self-talk made me feel low and angry. I did not think I deserved to have good things if I did not do things perfectly. I was all or nothing. Now, I give myself grace. I celebrate my accomplishments and learn from my missteps. Everything is information.

I can adapt to life on life’s terms. I think the greatest benefit of habit stacking is the blueprint it creates, which can even help in times of crisis. I recently needed to be there for a friend in crisis, and my habit stacking allowed me to re-establish my routines faster than I expected.

Nicola Williams is an educator, coach, and recovering perfectionist who specializes in helping women who struggle to keep up the façade of “having it all together.” She is also a frequent contributor to Medium.

This article was originally published at Medium. Reprinted with permission from the author.