4 Zodiac Signs In Their Abundance Era Until November 2025, According To An Astrologer

Jupiter was retrograde from October 2024 until February 4, 2025, encouraging us to recalibrate and realign. Now that the planet of luck and expansion is direct, four zodiac signs are entering their abundance era, making the most of what they learned before Jupiter goes retrograde in November later this year.

Four zodiac signs in their abundance era until November 2025

Now that Jupiter is direct in the sign of Gemini, "everything feels bigger, more exaggerated even," astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim explained in a TikTok video. This energy greatly benefits mutable signs Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces, who "will be able to manifest more success and fortuitous situations," Grim said.

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

"Gemini, Jupiter is bestowing optimism upon you and you'll be immersed in this freeing feeling for the next few months," began Grim.

While having Jupiter in your zodiac sign is one of the luckiest moments for you, its retrograde phase may have made your luck slow to take off. But the best of your emerald year is just getting started. Embrace it, because 2025 is set to be incredibly rewarding for you! As long as you believe in yourself, you'll get all that you want and more.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

"Virgo, your professional efforts are beginning to pay dividends," Grim said. "You could get promoted or improve your reputation."

While it may have felt like all your hard work has been in vain, take pride in knowing all your hard work is about to pay off.

"Jupiter also offers perspective," Grim added, so with a change in perspective, you'll be better able to "identify areas of opportunity that were previously missed."

You will flourish as you start believing in yourself and your ability to reach greater heights.

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, Grim explained that you're now in your relationship abundance era as "Jupiter is now expanding the potential for success with a partner or in any significant relationship."

Whether this means meeting someone new or reaching deeper intimacy levels with your partner all depends on your unique situation. However, one thing for certain: "This partly depends on your mindset and the energy you're projecting," Grim said.

Since Jupiter expands upon what you're experiencing in your life, projecting negativity will return that back to you. On the flip side, manifesting success and prosperity in your relationship with a positive outlook will bring more positivity within your relationships or overall love life.

4. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Pisces, you're experiencing abundance in your home life as "Jupiter is blessing your home and family and any home-related projects," Grim said.

That said, be careful with your mentality during this period. For instance, Grim explained, "If you're projecting anger and frustration, yes, Jupiter will give you more of that as well."

So keep a clear head. Find ways to ground yourself and create a peaceful environment to encourage the universe to keep working in your favor.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.