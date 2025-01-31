2 Zodiac Signs Attracting Financial Success From Now Until 2026, According To An Astrologer

With 77% of Americans admitting that they're anxious about their financial situation, most would agree that we'll take any luck we can get when it comes to money matters. Fortunately, two zodiac signs are financially blessed by the universe for the foreseeable future, according to astrologer Helena Hathor who discussed the two zodiac signs attracting financial success while the North Node is in Pisces until 2026.

The two zodiac signs attracting financial success from now until 2026

1. Leo

Design: YourTango

"The Pisces North Node is in your eighth house, so that's dramatically gonna increase your finances with shared resources, loans, credit cards," began Hathor.

To make the most of this energy, astrology consultant Stewart King explained different ways Leos can generate more money in ways that come easiest to them, such as taking advantage of your natural leadership abilities and outgoing nature, leaning into your ambition, and most importantly, listening to your intuition.

Hathor also noted that others are more inclined to invest in you during this time, whether that's through offering you the promotion you've been hoping for or giving one of your promising ideas the green light.

Because the eighth house also deals with inheritances, an unexpected influx of money is also an option. But remember, with great inheritance comes great responsibility, so be sure to stay on top of your finances and most importantly not overspend.

2. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

According to Hathor, Aquarius is experiencing a huge boost in their finances while the North Node is in Pisces (and your second house of wealth) until 2026.

"This is probably the best money that you've seen for an extraordinarily long amount of time," Hathor exclaimed.

Take advantage of the luckiest days for career opportunities this year to make the most of this positive energy, as an astrologer named May has explained that this transit "brings luck in business and an accumulation of wealth."

You might feel tempted to spend that money all in one go. Even so, it's important to remain committed to investing that money into worthwhile things or saving it for a rainy day. Otherwise, it's easy to get excited and spend all of that hard-earned money on materialistic things.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.