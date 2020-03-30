The Age You'll Be When You Finally Meet Your Soulmate, According To Your Zodiac Sign

What astrology has to say about the matter might surprise you...

Finding your soulmate is incredibly special. You might not always realize that you’ve met them at first, but as you get to know them better and your bond grows stronger, you can just tell that they are more than just a partner or a lover.

Soulmates take relationships to a whole new level.

Instead of just having romance and affection, the person you're supposed to be with forever provides you with friendship, happiness, communication, confidence, and so much more.

When you’re with your soulmate, you are totally content — and when you’re not with them, you want to make them proud in whatever you do.

When will I meet my soulmate, you ask?

Some people meet their soulmate when they are very young and know right away that this person isn’t like everyone else. Other times, people don’t meet them until they are much older, or they may realize that after all these years their best friend or lost love was their soulmate all along.

It can be scary at first to realize that you have a soulmate.

Sure, there will be times when you are in absolute bliss with them, but then there are other times when you don’t even want to be in the same room as them.

All relationships have their ups and downs, but what makes being with your soulmate different is that you can come back from something really ugly and still have so much love in your heart for them.

Whether you like it or not, soulmates are real.

People born under some zodiac signs might not believe in soulmates — or even want to find their own — but the one of the best things about soulmates is that they only present themselves when you’re ready for them.

And when you hit a rough patch in your life, they are always there to be a shoulder to cry on or someone to cheer you up.

If you’re curious to know when you'll meet your soulmate, keeping reading to find out the age you'll be according to your zodiac sign.

Who knows? You may meet yours sooner than you think ...

ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19)

Aries meets her soulmate around the age of 25; a time when she is still maturing and trying to figure herself out. This is also a crucial time for her soulmate to see her exactly as she is.

Aries never hides her true self from anyone, but chances are pretty good that being with her in her natural habitat (partying, going after her goals, having fun) will help anyone get to know her better.

This phase in her life will be all about enjoying life; her 30s will be about settling into a routine that works for her and her soulmate.

TAURUS (Apr 20 - May 20)

Taurus meets her soulmate when she is 18 years old. Obviously, she is still very young, but there is something exciting to her about being young and in love (not to mention seriously romantic).

Taurus doesn’t necessarily know if this relationship will go anywhere.

But at an age when everything is still a mystery and your friends are the biggest part of your life, having a soulmate who can relate to exactly what she’s going through is what she wants most.

GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini will meet her soulmate when she’s around 19 years old, but there’s a good chance she won't know she found her soulmate until a few years later.

Whether she meets them at college or out with friends, there is something intoxicating about this person; they will click immediately and it’ll feel like they’ve always known each other.

Gemini definitely won’t be comfortable making commitments to anyone right away (and her age will make her think twice), but even if she loses touch with her soulmate for a few years, they will always be in the back of her mind until they run into each other again when they’re both more mature.

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer has been dreaming about true love since she was little, which is why it’s no surprise that she will meet her soulmate when she’s 21 years old.

She wants her ideal relationship to be full of romance and respect, two things she learned were most important at a young age.

Cancer makes soulmates look naïve and mature at the same time.

Holding hands and innocent kisses, along with being able to talk about anything, no matter how difficult, are things that people twice her age are still figuring out, yet she somehow makes it look so easy.

LEO (July 23 - Aug 22)

Leo hates the idea of being in a serious relationship until she knows what she wants out of life first. This can take a while, and there will definitely be some times when she wonders if she’s made a good decision to wait, but in the end, she ends up becoming the best possible version of herself during this time.

Leo meets her soulmate when she is about 27. By then, she knows what she wants to do in life, she’s on her way to making a name for herself, and she’s young enough for love to feel like it would have if she were a teenager.

Age doesn’t really matter to Leo, as long as she can say that she made the most out of all the opportunity she has in life.

VIRGO (Aug 23 - Sep 22)

Virgo hears about soulmates from people who have found theirs, but she has always had a hard time envisioning herself finding her own soulmate. No matter how hard she tries (or doesn’t try), she can’t seem to find the connection she needs to have with someone for them to be her soulmate.

Even if Virgo never finds her romantic soulmate, she will always have friends who feel like soulmates.

She is the exception to the rule: you don’t have to be in love to have a soulmate. Instead, she fills her life with meaningful relationships, hoping she will find someone even slightly close to being a soulmate.

LIBRA (Sept 23 - Oct 22)

Libra meets her soulmate at the awkward age of 20, when she isn’t a teenager anymore, but she's not really a full adult yet, either. There will be a lot of imbalance in her life, which can lead to a lot of soul searching and looking for answers.

Libra will find her soulmate in someone who is her best friend; a person she can talk to for hours on end who will make her forget everything for a while.

Even if nothing happens between them right away, she will always be grateful to have someone so in tune with her; someone who can read her thoughts.

SCORPIO (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

Scorpio will meet her soulmate when she is around 17 years old. Still a child at this age, she doesn’t really know what to do with this outpouring of emotions she’s having.

She might not want to admit that she has such strong feelings for someone at such a young age, but it’s exciting and thrilling to her to have a soulmate.

Scorpio’s soulmate is someone she has spent countless summers with and who, even if they aren’t together, she constantly thinks about. Unlike other relationships she may later encounter, this one always feels new to her, which is why it’s so important to keep around.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 - Dec 19)

Sagittarius loves being free and on her own, which is why she won’t meet her soulmate until she’s around 28.

She doesn’t even want to think about commitment until her mid-20s, so it only makes sense that her soulmate wouldn’t show up until she was starting a new phase in her life.

It may be hard for her to accept that her soulmate isn’t going anywhere at first – especially because she isn’t used to these new feelings – but give her time and she just might surprise you with how well she falls into this routine. Sagittarius will still need her space and a lot of her freedom, but her soulmate will already know and understand this.

CAPRICORN (Dec 20 - Jan 19)

Capricorn has a lot of reservations about soulmates in general. Even if you just mention soulmates in a conversation, she will probably roll her eyes at you.

She often gravitates towards realistic, mature relationships and soulmates just sounds childish to her.

Capricorn will most likely meet her soulmate when she is in her early 30s. This is a time when she is learning to accept and expect surprises in life, so when she finally meets her soulmate, she’ll think, “Why not?” She likes the idea of already having her life together before getting serious with someone and will want to take her sweet time to make sure they are worth it.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20 - Feb 18)

Aquarius doesn’t seem like the type of person to fall in love so quickly and at such a young age (I’m talking 22 years old), but soulmate relationships are more about connecting on a deeper level with one person than you do with anyone else than they are about romance.

She often doesn’t feel like people understand her, but at a time when she definitely needs someone to listen to her and love her no matter what, a soulmate is exactly what she needs.

Aquarius and her soulmate will spend all night talking and bonding, which will only make their bond as friends even stronger. Aquarius insists on a strong foundation before anything else can happen, so she needs to take it slow until she can trust that she means as much to her soulmate as they do to her.

PISCES (Feb 19 - Mar 20)

Pisces loves the romance behind soulmates and will secretly be dreaming about her own soulmate until she finds them. When she tells the story about how her and her soulmate met when she was 19, she’ll make everything sound like a fairytale.

Falling in love at 19 will be special to her, especially since it's an age when romance has intense meaning.

Whether she is starting a new chapter in her life or meeting new people who make her look at the world in a different way, her soulmate will just be another exciting new journey for her to start in life.

Emily Ratay is a writer living in Pittsburgh who's passionate about the environment, feminism, and astrology.