Unforgettable People Usually Have One Of These 5 Signs, According To An Astrologer

If you've ever encountered someone you can't seem to get off your mind, an astrologer says chances are they have one of five Venus signs that often give someone beautiful, magnetic personality traits that make them absolutely unforgettable.

In astrology, Venus is the planet of love, beauty, values, and aesthetics. Your Venus sign reveals insight into your love language, the types of partners you're attracted to, your personal values, and how you relate to others. Each Venus sign has unique traits in all these areas, and according to an astrologer named Maryaam Lewis-Herbert, certain Venus signs stand out in magnetism and attractiveness, both internal and external.

To find your Venus sign, you can fill out a birth chart calculator and then look for the sign Venus was in on your date of birth. In most instances, you won't need your exact birth time to determine your Venus sign, as Venus stays in one zodiac sign for about three weeks at a time.

People who are absolutely unforgettable often have one of these five Venus signs, according to an astrologer:

1. Venus in Scorpio

In a TikTok video, Lewis-Herbert explained, “If you have a Scorpio Venus, yeah, no one is forgetting you, babe.”

Known to be quite a fierce lover, those with a Scorpio Venus are utterly dedicated and will give people life-changing love that will alter who they are as a whole. As Lewis-Herbert said herself, “The way that Scorpio Venus will love you is literally insane, but in the best way possible.”

2. Venus in the eighth house

According to Lewis-Herbert, people with Venus in their eighth house show an intense amount of love and affection, bringing forth groundbreaking energy into people’s lives. The eighth house is the house of transformation and intimacy, so the astrologer explained that this energy is, “Very intense, very passionate, just very profound.”

3. Venus in Pisces

If you have Venus in Pisces, according to Lewis-Herbert, “The kind of love that you give people is so spiritual and healing, that it makes you unforgettable.”

Lewis-Herbert explained that being loved by someone with a Pisces Venus sign is like a dream come true as they’re known to be super compassionate and empathetic.

4. Venus in Aquarius

Anyone who’s ever met an Aquarius knows just how unique their personality and style can be, and the same is true for those with an Aquarius Venus sign.

“The way that you love people is so unique and so special,” Lewis-Herbert said, that other people can’t help but gravitate towards you.

Despite their often aloof personality, the Aquarius Venus cherishes those around them to the point that being let down or betrayed cuts deeper than they care to admit.

5. Venus in Cancer

Cancer is a nurturing sign that loves deeply. Their motherly intuition and empathic nature compel them to take care of everybody in their inner circle, unforgettable traits that those with a Cancer Venus also share.

Your energy, and the love that you give people, is unforgettable,” Lewis-Herbert said..

Yhose around you naturally gravitate towards you as if you were a magnet. However, Lewis-Herbert warned that this Venus placement needs to balance that empathetic nature with some logical reasoning to avoid being taken advantage of.

