These Are The 3 Most Powerful Zodiac Signs In 2025, According To An Astrologer

Astrologers have claimed 2025 is set to be a highly transformative year, and three zodiac signs are the most powerful in 2025 under the year's astrological energy.

"This is because there are three major slow-moving planets moving into these zodiac signs," professional astrologer Helena Hathor explained in a video, increasing the power and influence these zodiac signs wield.

These are the three most powerful zodiac signs in 2025, according to an astrologer:

1. Gemini

2025 is a year of intense transformation for Gemini. While Gemini's adaptable personality is often confused for chaotic, their behavior is set to become even more scattered when Uranus, the planet of disruption and rebellion, enters the sign of the twins in July 2025, Hathor predicted.

“Uranus moving into Gemini brings unconventional change," the astrologer explained. "Their appearance is gonna change, their mind is gonna change.”

Expect Gemini to change their mind (more often than usual) as they struggle to stick to one thing. Hathor added that Gemini's charismatic energy will draw people in, only for the zodiac sign to be gone in a flash. So, anyone hoping to get in on that powerful energy, be a little wary! Gemini’s transformations might leave those closest to them in the dust.

2. Aries

Aries' bold personality is on display in 2025 as Hathor explained this powerful zodiac sign refuses to back down from any challenge once Saturn shifts into their sign in May.

“They are taking themselves very seriously," Hathor said. "If you end up in a one-on-one confrontation with an Aries this year, just be prepared.”

Aries' impulsive energy will benefit from Saturn's disciplined energy, which Hathor explained will make Aries even more competitive and ambitious than usual. Just imagine the powerful heights Aries can reach when their impulses are channeled positively!

3. Aquarius

With Pluto now in their sign, Hathor explained that Aquarius' main goal in 2025 is to challenge authority.

"Pluto in Aquarius really is gonna bring some big, massive transformational changes," Hathor explained, but your best bet is to be on Aquarius' side through it all because this Saturn-ruled zodiac sign has power on their side.

"You're better off joining them than fighting them," Hathor warned.

