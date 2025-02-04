These Are The 3 Most Powerful Zodiac Signs In 2025, According To An Astrologer

An astrologer warned against messing with these three powerful zodiac signs in 2025.

Written on Feb 04, 2025

Add to Bookmarks
woman with most powerful zodiac signs 2025 Photo: Jack Dong | Design: YourTango
Advertisement

Astrologers have claimed 2025 is set to be a highly transformative year, and three zodiac signs are the most powerful in 2025 under the year's astrological energy.

"This is because there are three major slow-moving planets moving into these zodiac signs," professional astrologer Helena Hathor explained in a video, increasing the power and influence these zodiac signs wield.

These are the three most powerful zodiac signs in 2025, according to an astrologer:

1. Gemini

gemini zodiac sign most powerful 2025 Design: YourTango

Advertisement

2025 is a year of intense transformation for Gemini. While Gemini's adaptable personality is often confused for chaotic, their behavior is set to become even more scattered when Uranus, the planet of disruption and rebellion, enters the sign of the twins in July 2025, Hathor predicted.

“Uranus moving into Gemini brings unconventional change," the astrologer explained. "Their appearance is gonna change, their mind is gonna change.” 

Expect Gemini to change their mind (more often than usual) as they struggle to stick to one thing. Hathor added that Gemini's charismatic energy will draw people in, only for the zodiac sign to be gone in a flash. So, anyone hoping to get in on that powerful energy, be a little wary! Gemini’s transformations might leave those closest to them in the dust.

Advertisement

RELATED: Astrologer Says Hard Work Will Finally Pay Off For This Zodiac Sign In 2025

2. Aries

aries zodiac sign most powerful 2025 Design: YourTango

Aries' bold personality is on display in 2025 as Hathor explained this powerful zodiac sign refuses to back down from any challenge once Saturn shifts into their sign in May.

Advertisement

“They are taking themselves very seriously," Hathor said. "If you end up in a one-on-one confrontation with an Aries this year, just be prepared.” 

Aries' impulsive energy will benefit from Saturn's disciplined energy, which Hathor explained will make Aries even more competitive and ambitious than usual. Just imagine the powerful heights Aries can reach when their impulses are channeled positively!

RELATED: Each Zodiac Sign's Luckiest Day Of The Month In February 2025

3. Aquarius

aquarius zodiac sign most powerful 2025 Design: YourTango

Advertisement

With Pluto now in their sign, Hathor explained that Aquarius' main goal in 2025 is to challenge authority.

"Pluto in Aquarius really is gonna bring some big, massive transformational changes," Hathor explained, but your best bet is to be on Aquarius' side through it all because this Saturn-ruled zodiac sign has power on their side.

More for You:
Zodiac Signs That Are Terrible At Relationships (And Why)
5 Zodiac Signs That Are The Universe's Favorites In The First Half Of 2025
Exactly How To Manifest What You Want (And Actually Get It)
4 Zodiac Signs Who Experience Financial Success In 2025

"You're better off joining them than fighting them," Hathor warned.

Advertisement

RELATED: The Zodiac Signs You'll Have The Strongest Connection With In 2025, According To An Astrologer

YourTango

See What The Universe Has In Store For You

Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!
By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy.
YourTango

You’re In!

Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.

Advertisement