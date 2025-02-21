Astrologer Says There’s One Zodiac Sign Receiving A Big Financial Surprise By March 1

Not all surprises are good, especially when it comes to money. However, professional astrologer Carol Starr revealed that one zodiac sign is receiving a big financial surprise by March 1 — and it's one they won't want to miss!

The astrologer said Aries will receive a big financial surprise by March 1, 2025.

As Starr explained in a TikTok video, there are many types of financial surprises, from a winning lottery ticket, a raise at work, or simply stumbling upon some money on the street. According to Starr, all of the above is on the table for Aries before March 1, 2025.

Now, this might not appear to be a huge deal on the outside. After all, getting a few dollars here or there won't make a huge difference when eggs cost more than a Netflix subscription. But according to Starr, this positive financial energy is exactly what Aries needs right now.

"They've been having some problems with money," Starr said. "Things have been difficult at home and this is going to really boost up their life a lot."

Much of this positive financial energy is thanks to Venus, the planet of money, which is currently in Aries boosting the zodiac sign's money magnetism. Venus turns retrograde on March 1, so Aries' best chances of financial surprises will happen before then.

While Aries is typically great at weathering storms, finances have been extremely tough lately.

Sure, Aries might try to deny it and put up a good front. But whether Aries wants to admit it or not, things have been tough lately. And while money can't buy happiness, receiving financial blessings might be just what they need to get through this tumultuous period.

With this in mind, there are few things you can do as an Aries to make the most of this financial luck. According to an astrologer who goes by AstrologyBro, Aries is one of the most resilient and independent zodiac signs. Rather than waiting for life to come knocking at their door, they prefer to take action immediately.

"They work solo very well," AstrologyBro explained, noting that they work best "in quick spontaneous bursts, where they don't think, they just do."

Though others might argue that carrying the world on their shoulders is impractical, keeping up this momentum is the greatest way for Aries to get rich.

"The biggest challenge though, is learning when, that it's actually not a strength," said AstrologyBro, so Aries should also lean into their leadership abilities to work smarter, not harder to make the most of any big financial surprises that come their way.

The point here isn't to give up that part of yourself. Rather, AstrologyBro suggested bringing in some of the characteristics of your sister sign Libra, like cooperation and diplomacy, to create the positive energy that can in turn increase your wealth.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.