Each Chinese Zodiac Sign's Luckiest Day Of The Month In September 2024

Every Chinese zodiac sign's luckiest day of the month is here for September 2024! But first, here are the lucky messages of the month for everyone.

The I Ching hexagram of luck this month is Water over Thunder (#3). It reminds us not to throw in the towel if problems arise right out of the gate. No matter who may say otherwise, it's not a sign that you should stop and turn around. Gaining knowledge as you push through will heal that breach. As long as you have chosen the right path for yourself, approaching these occurrences as mere challenges on the journey will help you find your luck.

Now let's focus on every Chinese zodiac sign's luckiest day of the month for September 2024.

Each Chinese zodiac sign's luckiest day of the month for September 2024

Rat: September 19

Year of the Rat dates: 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020

Rat, your luck this month is about letting go of what's no longer serving you and allowing yourself to step into a new chapter with new growth and opportunities. The comfort zone will keep you small and make your luck feel out of reach, so it can be beneficial to lean into the opposite. Just remember: your luck won't reveal itself as soon as you choose to try something different. But it will reveal itself in bits and pieces as you continue on the journey.

Also, collecting river rocks will be lucky for you this month. They will help you align with the message of unceasing change and beauty emerging from it.

Ox: September 21

Year of the Ox dates: 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021

Ox, your luck this month is absolutely beautiful! You will discover hidden blessings in places you could have never imagined. The path to them is through relationships and adventures that make you feel loved, cherished, and whole.

For some, you may make a lucky connection through a friend who helps you in your life or business. For others, you may become inspired when a loved one recommends you try something you haven't before but which brought them a lot of joy and success.

Also, flowers will be extremely lucky for you this month, especially if you offer some in gratitude to those who are beloved parts of your life. It will help keep the positivity flowing.

Tiger: September 2

Year of the Tiger dates: 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022

Tiger, you will feel your luck just out of sight every time you do something that's kind, benevolent, or charitable towards the collective. You are urged, therefore, not to focus on luck, as it may pull away from you like a slippery fish if you do. Instead, focus on what you can do to add beauty, goodness, and light to your life and that of others through you. Your luck will be stronger when you express this side of your personality with inner conviction and authenticity.

Rabbit: September 3

Year of the Rabbit dates: 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023

Rabbit, your luck this month is all about leaning into your inner strengths and not second-guessing yourself. When you do this, your luck will blossom and bring you exactly what you want... plus some extra goodies to cherish. If you feel called to, spend more time with your loved ones too. That will allow you to share some of the good luck with them. It will be a collective experience of joy.

The colors red and yellow will be lucky for you this month. If you choose to wear apparel featuring them, wear silk for a greater impact.

Dragon: September 7

Year of the Dragon dates: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024

Dragon, your luck this month has a tenuous quality to it. If you are able to harness your strengths and not allow negative self-talk or others' negative comments get to you, you will discover your luck. So focus on grounding yourself through daily exercises like meditation or journaling. It will help you focus on what's true and allow you to let go of false fears.

You will find also luck when you interact with animals playfully and lovingly. Don't be surprised if they alert you to potential problems before you sense them!

Snake: September 8

Year of the Snake dates: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013

Snake, your luck this month is like a spoonful of sugar. You get to choose how much you want in your life. But beware too! Too much sugar can spoil an experience or the effort expended to whip up the cake or brew the coffee. So seek luck only in moderation. That fine balance is where you will discover joy and also strengthen yourself from within.

You are also encouraged to be more mindful of the food you eat. Just because something is considered healthy does not mean it may be healthy for you. Trust your instincts on this. A healthy body will directly impact your luck too and your ability to utilize it.

Horse: September 23

Year of the Horse dates: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014

Horse, your luck is really strong this month! Be prepared for some extraordinary experiences that leave you feeling as if you are the cosmic favorite child who can do no wrong. Your efforts will receive recognition and obstacles will be removed from your path more easily this month. Will you lean into this and soar sky-high?

The color red will be absolutely lucky for you too. So if you have an important stage show or meeting, wear a hint of red to lock into this.

Goat: September 29

Year of the Goat dates: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015

Goat, your luck this month will stem from you and the well of creativity within you. How well do you understand yourself? How freely do you allow your creativity to flow? These are the questions to focus on as you go about your days.

Your luck will reveal itself when you don't censor yourself or hold back because of negative criticism from certain people. The ones who appreciate your fullness and spirit are the ones who will bring your luck to you.

You are also encouraged to eat more leafy greens this month. It may sound odd, but a connection to the earth through your physical body will positively impact your luck, too.

Monkey: September 15

Year of the Monkey dates: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016

Monkey, prepare for an excellent month! Your luck is super strong right now and will bring you a lot of joy and reasons for celebration as the weeks unfold and progress.

Just make sure to remain balanced within so you continue to meet your luck halfway. After all, having a strong wind beneath your wings is a lucky thing indeed, but it's even better when you utilize that luck to catapult you where you only dreamed of being before. Don't second-guess yourself!

The colors blue and green will be lucky this month for you, especially through the foods you eat.

Rooster: September 17

Year of the Rooster dates: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017

Rooster, your luck this month has a mischievous quality to it. When you tap into your cheeky side, you will unlock this luck, whether you do it through cracking jokes, pointing out irony and satire, pranking a loved one to make them laugh, or something else. Just make sure none of your actions have a mean streak underneath — that will push away your luck.

You are also encouraged to eat yellow foods this month, whether it's a beautiful mooncake or fruits and veggies in this category. You will strengthen your luck this way.

Dog: September 23

Year of the Dog dates: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018

Dog, your luck this month has a quiet quality to it. If you can stay patient and calm, everything will unfold exactly as it should. So don't be in a hurry with anything! Not even any decisions. If you feel rushed, there's a possibility of meeting bad luck on that path instead of good luck. You must trust your instincts on this. Grounding yourself through mindfulness practices like meditation or focused breathing is also indicated for you as they will help you in this quest. Unlike the other Chinese zodiac signs, you won't have anything to boost your luck this month. But that's part of the need to be patient too.

Pig: September 29

Year of the Pig dates: 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019

Pig, your luck this month has a two-sided quality to it, almost like a coin. Sometimes you will find heads and other times tails. Yet both are part of the same coin and are part of your luck. So don't underestimate the power of either side.

One side will bring you blatant luck. The other side will teach you moderation and help you remove toxic presences and people from your life. Together, both will help you move forward with strength and courage. Gold — both the color and metal — will be extremely lucky for you this month.

