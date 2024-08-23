Each Chinese Zodiac Sign's Weekly Horoscope From August 26 - September 1, 2024

Our Chinese horoscope predicts good luck for each zodiac sign all week, starting August 26-September 1, 2024. The I Ching hexagram is Fire over Mountain (#56), changing to Water over Thunder (#3). This hexagram urges us always to be excited about what's new and unexplored.

You can always temper this prediction with realism so you don't miss essential cues, stops and starts. If the enthusiasm is missing, your fears will soon take over, and you may not push yourself past your comfort zone at the first challenge or discomfort.

Every world traveler will tell you the same. Exploring new places and meeting new people is always worth the pains that come with long airport transits, the discomfort of learning and speaking (badly) in a foreign language, or eating something that disagrees with your stomach.

The realism will help you prepare to the best of your capabilities, which includes getting vaccines for tropical diseases and keeping maps and info cards close. But the enthusiasm will help you explore and experience the new. Will you let this be your guiding light this week? It's a choice only you can make. Now, let's focus on the horoscopes for each Chinese zodiac sign.

Each Chinese zodiac sign's weekly horoscope beginning August 26-September 1, 2024.

Rat

Vectortradition | Canva

General Overview:

Rat, your energy this week is like a blooming flower bursting with life and vitality! Lean into this beautiful energy, and you will discover new insights and inspiration.

Rat's lucky day in love: August 27

In love, you will discover friendship first and then romance. Allow the natural progression, and don't let impatience get the best of you. The journey can be just as beautiful as the eventual commitment and then beyond.

Rat's lucky day in friendship: August 30

The energy around your social life is a little silent at this time. You will benefit more from turning inward and focusing on self-care or creative expression through hobbies.

Rat's lucky day for career: September 1

As for your career, allow things to unfold as they are. Now's not the time to stir the waters or change any plans. Trust the process and the flow.

Ox

Vectortradition | Canva

General Overview:

Ox, this week's energy is shrouded in mystery. If messages and triggers emerge from your subconscious mind to focus on them and journal what you observe.

Ox's lucky day in love: September 1

In love, you may want to step back, whether single or in a relationship. The cosmic currents favor individual expression and dreams. True love will always support the need for space to seize this opportunity.

Ox's lucky day in friendship: September 1

Your social life is also shrouded in silence. Don't allow peer pressure to determine what you do with your time. You don't owe anyone any explanation. You'll benefit more from self-actualization and self-care.

Ox's lucky day for career: August 28 & 29

In your career, listen more and observe. You will know where you need to learn more and where you are truly an authority. This will bring confidence to move forward.

Tiger

Vectortradition | Canva

General Overview:

Tiger, you are one of the cosmic favorite children this week! Prepare to be surprised in the very best ways as the days progress.

Tiger's lucky day in love: August 27

In love, be your true self, and allow your inner poet to emerge. Yes, you do have that side! It's one of the gifts of the Tiger zodiac sign. It will bring blessings to your love life.

Tiger's lucky day in friendship: August 28

You are encouraged to be more restrictive about your social life this week. Spend time with your loved ones and closest friends, and share your blessings with them! The rest can wait for now.

Tiger's lucky day for career: August 28

As for your career, the energy is outstanding and solid here. Choose your own adventure and conquer your chosen mountains! You can do it.

Rabbit

Vectortradition | Canva

General Overview:

Rabbit, this week's energy deeply focuses on romance and your love life. If you have recently experienced heartbreak or have trauma from past love experiences, recovery and healing require focus.

Rabbit's lucky day in love: September 1

Choose yourself. If someone asks you to give, give, and give and empty yourself to fill them, they don't love you. True love will never ask you to shrivel yourself and harm your psyche. True love protects and shows care and affection. Lean into that.

Rabbit's lucky day in friendship: August 27 & 29

You are encouraged to socialize less and focus only on yourself and your well-being. Everything has a time and season. It's your season for self-care.

Rabbit's lucky day for career: August 30

As for your career, shoulder your responsibilities with whatever is your best on any given day. The cosmic forces are here to support you. Pace yourself, and you'll be golden.

Dragon

Vectortradition | Canva

General Overview:

Dragon, the energy this week is deeply introverted for you. Journaling, intention setting, checking in with yourself, and similar exercises will help you make the most of it.

Dragon's lucky day in love: August 31

In love, listen to understand, and you will truly nurture your relationship, whether it is budding or already established. Some of you may want to go on a weekend vacation with your partner, too.

Dragon's lucky day in friendship: August 27 & 28

You are encouraged to take it easy in your social life now. Choose the experiences that bring you joy and comfort, and set healthy boundaries for anything that does not feel right.

Dragon's lucky day for career: August 30 & 31

In your career, things are unfolding gracefully. Don't throw a spanner into the mix by getting impatient! It will all come to fruition at exactly the right time.

Snake

Vectortradition | Canva

General Overview:

Snake, the energy this week for you is heavily overlapped with the energies of a few other Chinese zodiac signs — the Horse, Goat, and Ox. If you have friends, colleagues, or acquaintances with these zodiacs, your relationship with them this week will be incredibly profound or essential.

Snake's lucky day in love: August 30

In love, stand by what you believe. The one who is truly compatible with you will never force you to dishonor yourself or throw away what's important to you. If they think you are being silly, that's a major red flag, too!

Snake's lucky day in friendship: September 1

Lean into your relationships with your best friends this week. Let them uplift your spirit and bring peace to your soul. Maybe some dancing?

Snake's lucky day for career: August 28 & 29

In your career, you are encouraged to speak your mind, but be mindful of communication techniques that may be more effective. After all, Gen X and Gen Z don't vibe the same way.

Horse

Vectortradition | Canva

General Overview:

Horse, this week's energy is all about being cautious but optimistic. Don't seed your projects where they will fail. Wait if you must for more fertile ground and opportunities.

Horse's lucky day in love: August 28

In love, you are encouraged to stand by what you need to feel fulfilled. No one can convince someone else that their needs are wrong. Let your heart guide you in this.

Horse's lucky day in friendship: September 1

As for your social life, there is a buzz in the skies about something unique coming your way soon. The more you socialize, the easier it will be for you to learn this before it arrives.

Horse's lucky day for career: August 27

In your career, you are encouraged to be well-balanced and kind with your words. But set healthy boundaries while at this. You will benefit more from prioritizing other areas of life this week.

Goat

Vectortradition | Canva

General Overview:

Goat, this week's energy is slow, like molasses and will get on your nerves, especially if you fight with impatience regularly. Yet, it's slowly bringing you something spectacular. So, try to ground yourself through breathing exercises or morning meditation.

Goat's lucky day in love: August 27

The energy around your love life is not strong right now. If you feel the need, take a step back and give yourself the space for self-care.

Goat's lucky day in friendship: September 1

The message for your social life is to set healthy boundaries and take a break if needed. You may find the week more boring than usual, but your spirit needs the rest for what's about to enter your life soon.

Goat's lucky day for career: September 1

In your career, set a healthy pace for yourself this week. You can also read more books to enhance your knowledge and expertise. It may help you be less impatient.

Monkey

Vectortradition | Canva

General Overview:

Monkey, this week's energy is still like a lake for you. You may consider this week insignificant in the coming weeks, but you will benefit from resting and rejuvenating your soul.

Monkey's lucky day in love: August 29

In love, speak with more kindness and softness, too. Beautiful things will emerge when you do. Those of you who are poets will benefit more than the rest from this week's cosmic currents.

Monkey's lucky day in friendship: September 1

For your social life, now's the time to ask yourself if you are truly at peace within certain groups. If not, you may want to consider your relationship dynamics to understand what your heart truly wants you to do.

Monkey's lucky day for career: August 29

In your career, maintain the pace you have set for yourself. Not too fast, neither too slow. You'll cross the finish line soon.

Rooster

Vectortradition | Canva

General Overview:

Rooster, your energy this week is supple and comfortable. Prioritize self-care, and you will be happy and feel blessed. You can also invite your loved ones and best friends to join you in this!

Rooster's lucky day in love: September 1

In love, you are urged to find the middle ground between what you wish to do and what your date or partner may desire. That's where sweetness will emerge.

Rooster's lucky day in friendship: August 28

You have much more control than you realize this week. You can decide where you want to go and which adventures make sense for your social life. Speak your mind and set good boundaries, too!

Rooster's lucky day for career: August 26

Things are progressing as they should in your career, so act confidently and gracefully. If you pace yourself as you have always done, you will be golden.

Dog

Vectortradition | Canva

General Overview:

Dog, this week's energy is heavily focused on love but more from a platonic angle. You will thrive and find joy if you prioritize your friends and loved ones.

Dog's lucky day in love: August 26

In romance, you may want to include your significant other on outings with your family and friends. Let this week be more about the tribe than just the bond between the two of you.

Dog's lucky day in friendship: September 1

From a wider perspective of your social life, now's also a good time to try something new and make new friends. A trip to the movie theater may be just what you need, too!

Dog's lucky day for career: August 26 & 27

In your career, you are encouraged to take your time and maintain a steady pace. You will win when you ignore the naysayers and focus on those who truly wish to see you succeed, individually and also within a team.

Pig

Vectortradition | Canva

General Overview:

Pig, the energy around your life this week is still. You can choose to prioritize self-care or laze around and do nothing. This period will be less significant in the days to come.

Pig's lucky day in love: September 1

In love, let your cuddly side come out and play! Whenever you blend comfort and love, good things will happen.

Pig's lucky day in friendship: August 28

As for your social life, now's the time to set healthy boundaries and step out of your comfort zone. If you know your fears are holding you back, find the right balance to create something beautiful.

Pig's lucky day for career: August 30

In your career, be patient and observant. New ideas will flow to you when you do. Also, now's the perfect time to look for a mentor or guide to help you advance in your profession.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.