Let’s face it, everyone wants to be just a little bit more financially stable. But the journey to get there always seems to be an uphill battle, to say the least.

Luckily, a few Chinese zodiac signs have better luck heading their way, according to Asian Creatives Club founder Victoria Mei.

3 Chinese zodiac signs attracting financial success before 2024 ends

1. Monkey

Year of the monkey dates: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016

"People who are born in the Year of Monkey will have full blessings in 2024,” began Mei, who explained that when it comes to wealth, it might come a little bit unexpectedly.

Much of this will likely come from career successes, according to consultant, translator, and educational psychologist Dr. Candise Lin.

"In your career, you will encounter delightful surprises and receive benevolent support from esteemed individuals," Lin said in a TikTok video, encouraging those born in a Monkey year to seize these opportunities with an iron grip since they might not be around for long.

So, if you find yourself winning an extra hundred bucks, or are randomly given a bonus from your boss, this may just be your Chinese zodiac sign at play! So, receive those blessings and be sure to enjoy them, and remember, the universe is here to help.

2. Rooster

Year of the monkey dates: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017

If you were born in a Year of the Rooster, be prepared for an abundance of wealth coming your way through work, Mei said.

"As long as you work hard," Mei added, "your salary is more likely to be doubled in 2024.”

"You'll reach new rights in your career and social life," Lin confirmed, adding that this won't necessarily come easily. "If you're new to the workplace, your schedule will become increasingly intense. You will deal with lots of tedious chores and stay up late to work overtime."

According to Mei's video, however, your hard work will literally pay off.

"You can anticipate a promotion and increase in compensation in your current field," Lin said.

3. Rat

Year of the Rat dates: 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020

Lucky enough to have been born in the Year of the Rat? Expect this year to be "full of hope," said Lin.

"You will have good working conditions and improved social skills and make many good friends," Lin explained.

But, as your career develops be careful of those who are jealous.nKeep things humble and be sure that your work ethic remains consistent to avoid "the traps of legal moral entanglements," Lin warned.

But, that's not all.

“The rat people will encounter Fortune Star in 2024,” added Mei.

And it doesn’t matter what field you work in. Whether you’re an office worker, boss, business person, or artist, be prepared to find greater fortune before the year 2024 comes to an end.

Finally, when it comes to your love life, expect lots of luck to come your way. And if you're already in a relationship, then expect your relationship to be harmonious. Just be sure to avoid arguing over the small stuff, said Lin, which can damage your relationship in the long run.

