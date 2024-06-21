Chinese Zodiac Weekly Horoscopes For June 24 - 30 For All Signs

The energy is delicious for the collective in the week of June 24 - 30, 2024! Before we look at the weekly horoscopes for every Chinese zodiac sign during the week of June 24 - 30, 2024, here are the general messages for everyone.

The I Ching hexagram of the week is Earth over Wind (#46), changing to Water over Water (#29). It reminds us that it's natural to feel overwhelmed and stressed right after we level up or achieve something so big and extraordinary that we are still in shock about how it happened. Give yourself space to ease into that new normal, and don't let negative self-talk or imposter syndrome take root.

Your patience will help you grow into the new territory and discover all the hidden gems within you that make you perfect for the new endeavor. Journaling can help you, too, especially if old wounds come to the surface that previously drove you forward but are now creating emotional havoc. As long as you trust your ability to transform, you will soon realize that you were always meant to fly.

Now, let's focus on the weekly horoscopes for each Chinese zodiac sign for June 24 - 30, 2024.

Rat

Years of the Rat: 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020

General Overview:

Rat, this week's energy is all about recognizing your talents and creating something new that will add more drive to your life and expand your resources.

Lucky Day in Love: June 26

In love, you are encouraged to take a step back if you don't feel 100% about commitment and are still healing from old wounds and relationship trauma. Everything good happens in its own time.

Lucky Day in Friendship: June 29

Your social life will be powerful, though, especially if you allow new friendships and opportunities to show you more of the world and the various cultures in it. Listen, but also speak.

Lucky Day for Career: June 28

As for your career, try to trust your counsel and keep your secrets close to your chest. The time is not yet right to allow others to view your new projects.

Ox

Years of the Ox: 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021

General Overview:

Ox, this week's energy is poignant. You are encouraged to keep a journal where you record your thoughts and feelings, especially about things that trigger old memories.

Lucky Day in Love: June 24

In love, those of you who are single will have really good luck. But most of you will still have to wait a while for your true soulmate to show up. Trust your instincts on the subject of compatibility.

Lucky Day in Friendship: June 25

If you feel the need, withdraw from socializing this week and set healthier boundaries. Self-care is the theme for you this week.

Lucky Day for Career: June 24

For your career, you are encouraged to follow your gut about who would be a worthy teammate and who would not.

Tiger

Years of the Tiger: 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022

General Overview:

Tiger, your energy this week is strong and steady. Your hard work is paying off, no doubt about it! Keep holding your head high and rocking as you do.

Lucky Day in Love: June 24

The focus is not on your love life this week. You will benefit more from focusing on your other priorities and allowing the love to grow naturally through such mundane realities.

Lucky Day in Friendship: June 25

If you feel called to, now's a good time to host a house party and invite your favorite people and loved ones. Have a blast together, and make good memories!

Lucky Day for Career: June 25

In your career, things will continue to unfold as usual. Allow it to do so and ground yourself against anxiety or stress. You've got this!

Rabbit

Years of the Rabbit: 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023

General Overview:

Rabbit, your luck will shine this week even when you are not looking. For most of you, it will remove toxic presences from your life and reveal fake friends.

Lucky Day in Love: June 25

In love, you are encouraged to trust your instincts about new loves and also your significant other. Don't ignore red flags or brush anything important under the rug!

Lucky Day in Friendship: June 26

You may also want to reevaluate your social circle if you know they don't respect you or your boundaries. It's better to be alone temporarily as you look for your true soul tribe than to be in situations that drain your vitality and step all over your heart.

Lucky Day for Career: June 27

The energy is really strong around your career this week! Whatever you set your sight on will be yours. No one can stop you if you refuse to be stopped!

Dragon

Years of the Dragon: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024

General Overview:

Dragon, this week's energy is all about taking charge of your life and creating something new. Let inspiration flow in, and don't censor yourself while you are still creating!

Lucky Day in Love: June 29

In love, your heart will feel full and loved. If you are in a relationship, your partner will come through for you every time you need them. Your friends will also support you in your love and choices.

Lucky Day in Friendship: June 29

As for your social life, it's entwined with your work life this week. Just make sure not to let peer pressure create awkward situations for you that will bother you on a regular workday.

Lucky Day for Career: June 28

If your gut tells you to keep something hidden, whether about your work project or a private commitment, do so without hesitation. The truth will reveal itself.

Snake

Years of the Snake: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013

General Overview:

This week, Snake, indecisiveness will be your bane and decisiveness your boon. Pay close attention to what's truly important to you.

Lucky Day in Love: June 28

In love, you will feel loved and cherished. Meeting your significant other's friends and family will also go smoothly and show you that you like a lot of those new people.

Lucky Day in Friendship: June 30

The rest of your social life is a little up in the air right now. Let fate play out as it will. Spontaneity will always help you.

Lucky Day for Career: June 29

As for your career, now's a good time to journal what you wish for your future and discover the answer to a dilemma that's been plaguing you. Take it slow and be patient. You've got this!

Horse

Years of the Horse: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014

General Overview:

Horse, the energy this week for you is hardcore and loyal. Everything you have worked hard for will give you fruits now. Celebrate your victories!

Lucky Day in Love: June 30

In love, trust yourself if it feels like someone is gaslighting you or trying to negg you into accepting them as a partner. That's not how love works. You will find your true mate if you refuse to allow the dusty ones to take up space.

Lucky Day in Friendship: June 30

As for your social life, now's a good time to reevaluate the folks already in your social circle. No one can turn a fake friend into a real one.

Lucky Day for Career: June 29

The energy around your career is stable for now. Let things progress as usual, but be open to fresh opportunities and inspiration!

Goat

Years of the Goat: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015

General Overview:

Goat, you are the master of your destiny this week. Don't let anyone tell you otherwise. You've got this!

Lucky Day in Love: June 29

In love, try to share the burden of responsibilities and chores with your partner or discuss such matters with any new love interest if you are single. It cannot work any other way.

Lucky Day in Friendship: June 29 & 30

Your social life will be solid, though, and most of you will feel like the spotlight is on you in the best way possible. Enjoy this moment, and let it set you free!

Lucky Day for Career: June 30

As for your career, be patient as the days unfold. The puzzle pieces are coming together nicely. All you have to do is be patient.

Monkey

Years of the Monkey: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016

General Overview:

Monkey, this week's energy is super strong for you. You can manifest anything you set your mind to, so be extra careful of where you focus your attention!

Lucky Day in Love: June 30

In love, you are in for a true treat. If single, your dates will be spontaneous and full of life. If you are in a relationship, you will feel cherished and cared for by your partner.

Lucky Day in Friendship: June 30

Your social life will be awesome, too. Just make sure to reciprocate any kindness and goodwill gesture in your way. If they bake you a pie to make you feel welcome, send them some cookies or homemade goods, too!

Lucky Day for Career: June 28

As for your career, indecisiveness is being highlighted here as a cause for concern. Try to ground yourself through daily meditation before going to work. It will ease the stress or anxiety.

Rooster

Years of the Rooster: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017

General Overview:

Rooster, the energy this week for you is super strong, especially in the arena of love and friendships. Honor your loved ones and watch as more good energy flows into your life!

Lucky Day in Love: June 30

Your love life will be fabulous this week, especially if you are attending a concert or the theater with your partner or love interest in tow. Expect the unexpected (in a good way!).

Lucky Day in Friendship: June 28

You are encouraged to set healthy boundaries in your social life. Don't allow peer pressure to sway or distract you from what's important. You've got this!

Lucky Day for Career: June 27

As for your career, be patient as you learn and grow. The time for making resolute decisions will come later. For now, just be engaged with your environment.

Dog

Years of the Dog: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018

General Overview:

Dog, this week's energy is all about making core memories with your loved ones. If your kid has a school event, don't miss it for anything in the world!

Lucky Day in Love: June 27

In love, try to be proactive if you are single. The cosmic forces will be the wind beneath your wings and help you in your endeavors.

Lucky Day in Friendship: June 25

If you feel called to, make this week all about self-care, and don't socialize more than absolutely necessary — especially if you wish to work on a personal project or commitment.

Lucky Day for Career: June 24

In your career, you will have the best luck this week. Let your kindness be your guiding light to draw the best collaborators and teammates to you. Those who think that's a weakness don't know what they are talking about.

Pig

Years of the Pig: 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019

General Overview:

Pig, you are about to enter a big transitional phase of life. Prepare yourself for a rollercoaster experience during this cosmic shift.

Lucky Day in Love: June 24

In love, you are urged not to turn a blind eye to what you are experiencing. Those who take pleasure in causing pain can never love or care for you, no matter what they say.

Lucky Day in Friendship: June 25

Prepare for an overhauled social life. Let fate lead you to your true path and true friends.

Lucky Day for Career: June 27

If you feel indecisive in your everyday work life, breathe peacefully for a few minutes, and the answers will become obvious.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.