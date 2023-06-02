Chinese numerology is significantly different from Western numerology. Certain numbers are considered auspicious and lucky while others are avoided and believed to bring bad luck.

Nevertheless, there's a technique that you can use to find out your personal lucky number using Chinese numerology. It only requires the knowledge of one's birth year and gender.

How to find your lucky number using Chinese numerology

Start by writing down your year of birth on a piece of paper. Now add the last two digits. If you get a double digit, add those numbers again until you get a single digit. For example, if you were born in 1997, add 9 + 7 = 16. And then 1 + 6 = 5.

Next, if you are a male, subtract this number from 10. And if you are a female, add the number 5 to this. In the latter case, if you get a double-digit number, reduce it to a single digit as shown above. For example, if you are male and born in 1997, your lucky number is 10 – 5 = 5. But if you are female, your lucky number will be 5 + 5 = 10, further reduced to 1 + 0 = 1.

Chinese lucky numbers and meanings

Here's the meaning of each lucky number according to Chinese numerology.

Chinese lucky number 1

The number one (一Yī) represents “unity” and “whole” in Chinese numerology. If your lucky number is 1, you are a masculine or 'yang' type of individual with great strength, passion, and drive. Using this number will bring you a lot of prosperity and success.

Chinese lucky number 2

The number two (二 Èr) represents “harmony” and “doubling” in Chinese numerology. It's one of the lesser lucky numbers recognized in Chinese culture alongside 8, 6, and 9. If your lucky number is 2, you are a 'yin' type individual and have a balanced and harmonious perspective of life. Using this number will bring you good fortune in partnerships and relationships. Some businesses incorporate this energy by choosing a repeating name, like Bing Bing Dimsum.

Chinese lucky number 3

The number three (三 Sān) represents “many” and “stability” in Chinese numerology. And because it sounds similar to the word for “birth,” number 3 is considered lucky for new beginnings. Using this number will bring you growth and abundance. It's also associated with the energy of regeneration. Just avoid using it for partnerships and gifts as it can cause a “parting of ways.”

Chinese lucky number 4

The number four (四 Sì) is considered an unlucky and bad number in Chinese culture because it sounds similar to the word for “death.” It's believed to bring destruction and doom to an individual. This is why, if your personal number according to Chinese numerology is a 4, it's best to avoid it as much as possible. Although, in Western numerology, 4 is actually a pretty good number to have and represents stability and structure.

Chinese lucky number 5

The number five (五 Wǔ) represents “me” or “I” in Chinese numerology. It's considered the basis of the world through the five elements theory and was associated with the Emperor in ancient times. Using this number will bring balance and equilibrium to your life.

Chinese lucky number 6

The number six (六 Liù) represents “good luck” and “smooth” in Chinese numerology. If your lucky number is 6, abundance will flow easily into your life and life will progress smoothly. People often use this number on their car number plates and try to get a phone number with repeating sixes to make life easier for them. It's also considered an auspicious number for couples and is said to bring harmony.

Chinese lucky number 7

The number seven (七 Qī) represents “mystery” and “holiness” in Chinese numerology. It's the union of the yin-yang energy with the five elements. But since 7 is also associated with the dead, it's not usually considered a lucky number. Interestingly, 7 is also a spiritual number in Western numerology.

Chinese lucky number 8

The number eight (八 Bā) is the luckiest number in Chinese numerology and is associated with success, wealth, and abundance. It's so significant culturally that the Beijing Olympics in 2008 commenced on 8th August at exactly 8 minutes and 8 seconds past 8 PM. If your lucky number is 8, you can use it to enhance your prosperity. It's commonly used in house numbers and businesses for this reason.

Chinese lucky number 9

The number nine (九 Jiǔ) also represents “everlasting” and “longevity” in Chinese numerology. It's one of the recognized lucky numbers since ancient times and is the reason why the imperial robes had nine dragons on them and the official system was divided into nine ranks. In the modern day, couples like to send each other 9 or 99 roses on Valentine's Day to make their bond everlasting. Using 9 or repeating 9's will bring you lasting good luck and prosperity according to Chinese numerology.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrology nerd with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more.