The Manifestation Hack That Will Accelerate All Of Your Manifestations

If you believe that you can harness the power of your mind to manifest whatever you want in life, you are not alone.

Manifestation allows you to live out your wildest dreams using the tools like the Law of Attraction.

No doubt you’ve seen videos and articles about how to manifest a better life than you ever thought possible. But have you ever wondered if there is a manifestation hack that can speed up the process?

One TikToker named Alex Tripod uploaded a video entitled, “How to Manifest Anything in 17 seconds.” And while it sounds too good to be true, she may be onto something.

To start the video, Tripod promises, “I’m going to share with you this 17-second quick and fast manifestation technique that is so powerful.” She goes on to say you can do this several times a day.

In fact, she encourages you to do it multiple times a day to speed up your manifestations! Here's how.

The Manifestation Hack To Manifest Faster

Step 1: Get clear on what you desire.

The first step is to get clear on what your desires are. You should know what will tell you that you have manifested your desire, so you know when you have been successful.

"What is the first thing in your physical reality, when you close your eyes, that tells you that you have manifested your desire?" she asks.

Step 2: Feel the experience.

In step two, Tripod explains that they should “feel into that.” By this, she means you should imagine how you will feel when you have manifested exactly what you want.

Allow the feelings of relief or joy, or whatever you expect to feel when your aspirations have been fulfilled, to come. You are creating those feelings in your mind with the intention of attracting them in real life.

Step 3: Amplify the feeling.

Once you start to feel the emotions attached to achieving your manifestation, take a moment and allow the sensations to intensify.

“Amplify this feeling until it feels like a vibrating ball of energy in your heart,” Tripod says. "Count to 17 seconds, or approximately, and you're going to amplify and amplify this feeling in your heart, and see this visual in your mind that it's done."

In this last step, you will continue to allow the pleasure and satisfaction to build inside while visualizing the outcome in your mind. Speak the words, “It is done. It is done. It is done” to amplify your wishes into existence and lock it into your consciousness.

At the end, smile and take a deep breath.

According to Tripod, the “powerful and potent thought frequency combining with the electromagnetic energy from your heart... you’re simply letting it go.”

She clarifies that letting it go is releasing resistance of the "how" and trusting the universe. You should still take spontaneous action when inspiration hits you.

