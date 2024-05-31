Your monthly horoscope for June 2024 based on your Chinese zodiac sign is here! It looks like June will be a fast-paced period for us all, with new ideas and inspiration in the wings, waiting to be explored.

The I Ching hexagram for this month is Mountain over Mountain (#52) changing to Wind over Water (#59). It reminds us that ideas are like seeds. They need time and nurturing to grow into their true potential. So don't get hung up on the initial “brilliance” of a new idea. Incubating it further will reveal the true gold at its heart, whether the surface shine lasts or not.

Then, once you have incubated an idea enough, allow it to grow and surprise you, much like plants and trees that surprise a gardener even as they water their dear plants every day. Your idea will surprise you as it adapts to external stimuli and internal inputs. You may find fascinating supporters and collaborators on the way, too! Now, let's focus on each Chinese zodiac sign's monthly horoscope for June 2024.

Monthly horoscopes for all 12 Chinese zodiac signs:

Rat

(1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

Vector Tradition | Canva Pro

Rat, the energy of June 2024 for you is all about digging deep and discovering gold within. The first half of the month will show you what you are made of and capable of. So don't second-guess yourself! If you struggle with negative self-talk or repetitive triggers, ground yourself through self-affirmations and/or focused breathing. You've got this!

The second half of the month will be more powerful for you as some of you will be entering your authority era. As long as you remind yourself that you can do anything you set your mind to, you will continue to push past your boundaries and grow in beautiful ways.

Ox

(1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Vector Tradition | Canva Pro

Ox, June 2024's energy is all about knowing which path is right for you and then moving forward on it with full steam! The first half of the month will bring you many opportunities and connections in this regard. Seize them and turn your life into a masterpiece!

The second half of the month promises to be more sedate with heightened intuition for you. If you observe signs and synchronicities around you, write them down so you don't forget them. Then, try to decipher the meaning. The cosmic forces are rooting for your success!

Tiger

(1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

Vector Tradition | Canva Pro

Tiger, June 2024 will be all about knowing where to play your cards and where to hold them back. The first half of the month will bring you many opportunities, but not all of them will be for you. Trust your instincts, and you will steer clear of the wrong paths and move on to the right ones.

The second half of the month promises to be absolutely terrific if you adhere to the message for the first. Your natural instincts for leadership and your intelligence will shine during this time, allowing you to make big leaps in whichever area you are prioritizing. Keep moving full steam ahead!

Rabbit

(1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

Vector Tradition | Canva Pro

Rabbit, the first half of June 2024 will be a relaxing period for you with big boosts of luck and fortune. Lean into this energy and accept the blessings that are here for you. As long as you remain receptive, you will be fine. Just make sure to keep fears at bay!

The second half of the month will be a creative playground for you. Let your inner child come out and play. Let it dream, think and be inspired. Let the chips fall where they may, too. You will surprise yourself and everyone else with what you do with the resources and blessings with you.

Dragon

(1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024)

Vector Tradition | Canva Pro

Dragon, the energy in June 2024 for you is all about recognizing true genius, whether it's within you or in another. Only then will you be able to find the right paths for yourself and see the opportunities hiding in plain sight. The first half of the month promises to be fruitful for you if you work well with others and rely on team spirit. Don't sweat the small stuff. The wrong ones will fall away on their own, while the right ones will remain.

The second half of the month will be absolutely amazing for you, in terms of finances, career, and also your relationship with your family and loved ones. Let this period soothe your soul and bring you peace. This is the period of rest and rewards before the next leg of your journey.

Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

Vector Tradition | Canva Pro

Snake, the energy of June 2024 for you is all about leaning into your talents and doing something creative with them. If you want to start a business or do something no one in your family or circle has done before, now's the time to try it out. The first half of the month calls on you to be patient as you embark on this new journey or keep moving forward on the path that feels right in your soul.

The second half of the month will be a fruitful time for those who have been working hard in the last few months. New opportunities are coming your way! Some of you may even receive a bonus check or gratuity in your career.

Horse

(1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Vector Tradition | Canva Pro

Horse, the first half of June 2024 will be a period of love and reconciliation for you. Those in a relationship will feel cherished and valued by their partner. Those who wish to find love will find it. So, set your intentions and allow destiny to bring you what you want.

The second half of the month will be quite hectic for you, but you are encouraged to make time for rest, relaxation, and also vacations. If you can, book a trip for yourself and your loved ones now so you can look forward to something in June even as you work hard on other days. Something big is in store for you in the near future.

Goat

(1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

Vector Tradition | Canva Pro

Goat, June 2024's energy is all about recognizing the truth from lies and knowing that the former can be maligned as the latter and the latter can masquerade as the former. Trust your intuition, but also look for information with proper sources and citations. If you lean into this message, the first half of the month will bring you peace.

The second half of the month will be more combative or competitive for you, especially if you are an athlete or engage in competitive activities of any kind. Don't let the other side convince you that they are better and that you are destined to fail. It's just a tactic to get you to sabotage your own self

Monkey

(1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

Vector Tradition | Canva Pro

Monkey, the energy in June 2024 for you is all about rest and getting proper sleep. Some of you are on the way to big things right now. If you don't prioritize self-care and get the rest you need, you will burn out before you cross the finish line. So pace yourself, and you'll be fine.

The second half of the month will be more about weighing your options and choosing the right path. You can gather intel and opinions, but let the final word be yours based on what calls to your heart and soul. If you feel called to, working with Amethyst is indicated to help you on this path.

Rooster

(1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Vector Tradition | Canva Pro

Rooster, the energy of June 2024 for you has a pleasant quality to it. The first half of the month will be the best time of your life if you lean into relationships and experiences that bring you joy, camaraderie, and peace. You will be inspired endlessly, too, so don't be surprised if you come up with a dynamite idea!

The second half of the month is all about patience and sticking to your routines and responsibilities as necessary. Don't start anything new at this time. Instead, focus on what you have going on already and do it well.

Dog

(1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

Vector Tradition | Canva Pro

Dog, June 2024's energy has a poignant and melancholy feel to it. If old wounds come to the surface, give yourself space to deal with them so you can heal your soul and move forward with greater confidence. Therapy is definitely recommended for those who wish a more structured approach to this process.

The second half of the month is up in the air for now. You are cautioned against toxic peer pressure. If something has a terrible undertone with a mask of fun and games, it's not fun and games but something terrible. Trust your intuition and steer clear.

Pig

(1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Vector Tradition | Canva Pro

Pig, the energy of June 2024 for you is all about finding balance within and grounding yourself. The first half of the month will demand more from you than usual. So, take care of yourself so you are able to function well and stay on top of your responsibilities and relationships.

The second half of the month promises to be more fun, with creative opportunities and intellectual stimulation coming your way. Lean into this, and you will grow in the most astonishing manner possible. If you feel called to, maintaining a journal for your thoughts is definitely recommended at this time.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.