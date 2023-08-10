10 Signs You Have A Truly Genuine Friendship

By Jess Notting

True friends will never give you a reason to doubt the friendship.

If you’ve ever questioned any of your friendships, then it’s possible something is amiss.

Life shows you who your true friends are, and difficult times will reveal them. People come and go throughout our lives, and that’s ok. The people who are the most important will stay.

Here are 10 signs of a true friend.

1. They are genuinely happy for you when things are going well.

True friends are always happy for you when you’re happy. They will be genuinely proud of you when you’ve accomplished something.

True friends will celebrate with you on your achievements! They will encourage you to be the best version of yourself, and help you grow as a person.

2. They have your back.

Your secrets will always be safe with them. You can trust them with your life. They will always speak highly of you to others, and protect you when others try to bring you down.

3. They are always there for you when you need them the most

You can rely on them. True friends will always support you through the good, the bad, and the ugly. They will be there to listen or when you need a shoulder to cry on.

4. They genuinely care about you

True friends want to know how you’re doing. They will go out of their way to ask you questions about what’s going on in your life just to make sure everything’s ok.

5. They actually want to spend time with you

They genuinely enjoy your company. True friends value your time and energy and will make the effort to visit you.

6. They share things with you

They trust you enough to tell you anything, and know that you won’t judge them. They support you when you open up to them, too.

7. They stay loyal to you through time and over long distance

No amount of time or no length of distance can come between the two of you. You can go for long periods of time without talking, but later catch up like nothing has changed.

8. They respect your boundaries

True friends will never make you feel uncomfortable. They will empathize with you and respect your feelings. They will listen to you, and respect your opinions. You will have a strong sense of mutual understanding.

9. They communicate with you

True friends will confront you with any issues they might have. They will be honest with you about their feelings, and try to solve problems in private.

10. They accept you for who you are

They accept you for all of your flaws, and never try to change you. They believe in you even when you don’t believe in yourself. Friendships are a two-way street.

True friends are supportive and empowering.

You need to feel good about the relationships you have in your life. Be selective of the people you let into your life. Surround yourself with good people.

Jess Notting is a writer who focuses on love and relationships. She is a contributor to Unwritten.

This article was originally published at Unwritten. Reprinted with permission from the author.