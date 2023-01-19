15 Feng Shui Tips To Try For A Totally Zen Bedroom

The master bedroom isn't just any old room — we spend one-third of our lives in bed! Because of this, it is important to create a master bedroom that is inviting, calming, and supportive of your relationship (with yourself and with your partner).

That's where feng shui comes in to help you.

An ancient Chinese art, feng shui is the practice of arranging objects in your space in order to achieve balance and harmony. While we may immediately only think of using feng shui to update our living room or kitchen, your bedroom is just as important.

So, use these tips to take your boudoir from drab to zen.

15 Feng Shui Tips For Your Bedroom

1. Emphasize the doorway.

This is seemingly strange but does wonders. Doors invite a shift of consciousness, and when you enter your master bedroom, it's important to clear your mind and release any tension.

You can honor the shift in consciousness by emphasizing the doorway with things like molding, paint colors, or by creating a defined archway that represents the culture you love.

Remember: your bedroom is your happy place.

2. Create boundaries by drawing attention to any doors, windows, and the bed.

Well-defined focal points and boundaries make people feel safe. How do you create boundaries in your bedroom? Draw attention to the doors, windows, and the focal point of the space (which is naturally the bed).

Beds should be opposite the doorway if possible and not directly in front of a window — that's bad feng shui.

A solid wall behind the bed and a headboard provide grounding and support. Beds made of natural materials such as wood, bamboo, or cane give off the best energy, but if your bed is made of metal, simply soften it with fabrics like cotton, gauze, or velvet.

3. Use different fabrics to create an ambiance.

Fabrics are important to create a comfortable ambiance. Those sheets of yours should be made from a natural, breathable material like cotton, silk, or linen.

If you're looking to up the décor, add a decorative top sheet, plush comforter, and complementary accent cushions. Don't forget the window treatments; they add warmth, privacy, and cohesion.

4. Choose your colors wisely.

Color has a strong effect on our minds and, in feng shui, they have different benefits depending on the tone.

Warm colors provide warmth and coziness. But avoid using strong reds, yellows, and oranges since they might be too intense for a peaceful night's sleep.

If you prefer warmer colors, try soft rose, peach, cream, butter, and earth tones. Cool colors are restful; greens represent the heart chakra and purples and golds create quiet, deep meditative spaces.

5. Make the lighting work for you.

Like color, lighting has a strong effect on our minds. Remember that lighting creates the ambiance, so be sure to block out light that will disturb your sleep.

Create intimate, relaxing soft pools of light with things like lamps, dimmer switches, and candles. Need more? Add a reading light next to your bed or highlight some artwork. Just make it work for you.

6. Put meaningful photos and chachkies on display.

Feng shui practitioners place specific emphasis on the energetic qualities of objects.

What should you put on display? Things like meaningful photographs, inspiring artwork, and small objects you love. And don't forget to pick out a beautiful rug to anchor and ground all that positive energy.

7. Place your bed in the right spot.

According to feng shui experts, you should place your bed in what is called a "commanding position."

This means your bed should be facing the doorway, but not in direct line with it. You should especially stay away from the "coffin position," which is when your feet are pointed at the door.

Be sure to place your bed so the headboard is against a solid wall that has no doors or windows. You may also want to consider investing in a bigger-sized bed. Many believe a king-size bed increases your qi as it makes room for two.

8. Reduce electronics.

Electronics disrupt your sleep, so remove any of these items from your bedroom to improve the quality of sleep and keep the positive energy flowing.

Move your laptop, computer, tablet, Kindle, or even your phone to another room. Above all, don't have a television in the bedroom. If you use your phone as an alarm, it may be time to invest in an alarm clock.

9. No books allowed.

Books are a great thing to own, but you shouldn't have them if you're looking to feng shui your bedroom.

Books contain active energy that will stimulate your mind. This can become an obstacle when you're trying to rest. So, move the stacks of books you have out of the bedroom.

You can keep the book you're currently reading on your nightstand, but be sure it remains closed once you're ready to sleep.

10. Add plants for more vibrant energy.

Plants add vibrant energy to your room, especially living green plants. Houseplants add restorative and growing energy to your life, so surround yourself with plants that will thrive in your room's environment.

Take into account the lighting, heat, and humidity found within your room to choose the right plants. Fresh flowers are also a great addition.

However, be sure not to go overboard and make your room a jungle. There is such a thing as too many plants when it comes to feng shui.

11. Use two as a magic number.

Two is a good number in feng shui. Number two represents harmony, partnership, balance, and symmetry.

To ensure your qi is harmonious and loving, you should outfit your room as if two people are living in it. That means two bedside tables, two pillows, and even two similar lamps.

12. Declutter every inch of your bedroom.

To ensure you have plenty of space, be sure you can access your bed from each side. You don't want your room to be cluttered with stuff you don't need or use.

Go through your items and ask yourself what it adds to your life. How does this item make you feel?

If it's positive, keep it; however, if you're indifferent or don't even remember where you got the item, it may be time to toss it.

13. Ensure that your bed has a headboard.

Headboards represent stability and support.

If you do invest in a headboard, make sure it's a plain one without any perforations. For example, don't install a headboard that has bars, as this can symbolize a prison.

14. Keep drawers and doors closed when not in use.

The whole point of feng shui is to balance your qi and remove distractions from your life!

Open doors and drawers can be huge distractions in your room. Be sure to keep them closed when you aren't using them.

15. Clear the space under the bed.

Feng shui experts explain that the items you store under your bed actually affect you while you sleep in your "yin" state. This can also lead to blocks in your subconscious.

It's best to clear out the underside of your bed so you're left with free-flowing qi.

But if you have to utilize the space underneath your bed, it's recommended to use it to store soft items that are related to sleeping like extra sheets, pillows, and blankets.

Feng Shui Mistakes To Avoid In Your Bedroom

Once you've got the basics down to make your bedroom a zen place, there are a few mistakes to avoid.

1. Mirrors

Mirrors are too stimulating for the calm, relaxing energy required for a good night's sleep. This is because mirrors magnify the energy of the room and intensify dreams.

If you absolutely must have a mirror in your bedroom, cover it with a scarf before turning in for the night.

2. Electronics

As mentioned, electronics are a bedroom no-no and interfere with health, fertility, and serenity. Remove any electronics from the bedroom, and be sure to not put your phone or alarm clock near your head.

3. Furniture placement

Along with making sure your bed is placed in the correct spot, be sure it's not pointed toward a mirror. Your bed should also not be under sloped ceilings or low beam lights. The same goes for putting a chandelier over your bed!

Additionally, if you have a bathroom on the other side of your bed, you will want to make sure the toilet is not on the other side of the wall that your headboard lays against. Otherwise, you will "flush" away good luck.

4. Water

A glass of water is perfectly fine to have on your end table, but refrain from having any type of water feature in the bedroom, like water fountains. Images of water should also be removed from this room; instead, put them in the bathroom.

Lorell Frysh, Ph.D. has a doctoral degree in East-West psychology, with a focus on Transpersonal Psychology and Spiritual Counseling. She's also the author of the spiritual novel, 'Jewels in the Net of the Gods.'