You must be so focused on what you want that you don’t leave space for anything else but everything you’ve always dreamed of. This means that you need to be unapologetic in what you will accept. If it’s not a complete and utter yes, then it must be a no. There can be no halfway in love, especially when you are in a relationship. While no one is perfect, nor any romantic connection, it should never be a situation where you ever have to talk yourself into thinking it’s good enough.

June 2024 balances Gemini and Cancer energy with the two zodiac sign seasons merging, along with the transits of Venus and Mercury. While Cancer is the sign of home, family, and essential domestic bliss, Gemini represents a duality representing the human and higher selves. This can also mean you may question what you want, especially regarding love. While the goal with Gemini is to make decisions from your higher self while having a human experience, Cancer can help you create a comforting and nurturing environment for your relationship.

Unlike other years, Gemini will be a zodiac sign that is felt heavily not just in June 2024 but throughout the year as Jupiter, a planet of expansion and abundance, recently shifted into this air sign on May 25. Jupiter in Gemini will make Gemini Season seem more pronounced — just as it did for Taurus Season before shifting into a new sign. Jupiter in Gemini will affect certain individuals differently, but it’s also important to remember this planet seeks to bring expansion to whatever area of your life it touches. This means it’s also important to know definitively what it is you want so that what grows is what you want to enjoy for years to come.

5 zodiac signs whose relationships improve by end the end of June 2024

1. Sagittarius

2024 is a year that is all about greater commitment and joy in your romantic life, but in June, that energy amps up with Gemini Season and Jupiter’s return to this air sign. Gemini energy rules your house of relationships, so with Mercury, Jupiter, Sun, and the New Moon here, you will have some significant developments in this part of your life. At the same time, the North Node in Aries, ruler of your fate, is still in your house of marriage, making this month one of the best for love all year.

This year's crucial part of your journey is to learn that the right commitment, which is healthy and aligned, can actually increase your freedom — rather than take away from it. As part of this lesson, you have been navigating your inner fears involving commitment, and what parts of your life may have to change because of it. Although this is part of the process, which is one that Mercury retrograde helped with in April, you also are beginning to see that there is nothing to fear when you’re actually with the right person. Because of this, June brings a renewal of love and the desire to go all in. Let your life expand in the best possible ways, express your deepest feelings, and allow yourself to trust in the love that you’ve put so much time into creating. When you commit to what is healthy, you also can feel confident it will last forever.

2. Aquarius

As June begins, you feel your way through the shift of focus in your life from healing matters at home to romantic commitment and joy. This shift is one that Taurus and Gemini represent, and which will be a significant part of your life for the remainder of the year with Jupiter now in Gemini, ruler of your house of marriage. Taurus Energy has sought to expand your life by helping you heal and feel that your family is bigger and full of even more love now. There is never an end to the journey of love, so now you are being guided to reflect on themes of commitment in your relationship. This isn’t something that you have to figure out in June, but you should also make considerable progress in becoming aware of the healthy love you have built during this phase of your healing.

The Cancer and Gemini energy blend connects well-being, romantic commitment, and happiness. While the beginning of June will center around themes of marriage, children, and how to incorporate more joy into your life, the second half of the month will bring about positive changes to your daily life that create space for more of what you want. The energy of Cancer and Gemini guides you to reflect on what it is that you want for commitment — and then rearrange your life in whatever ways necessary to make it the reality you get to live. Take your time here, and ensure there are no lingering fears or obligations that are guiding your steps so that you can boldly receive the life that was always destined for you.

3. Pisces

Significant changes are on the horizon in your home and family — but you also must believe that everything that occurs is happening for your greatest benefit. Jupiter recently shifted from Taurus into Gemini, which will be responsible for moves, relocations, or moving in with a romantic partner. With Jupiter in this part of your life, you will feel an increase in your domestic intimacy, love, and connection with those around you. While these shifts will continue to progress throughout the next year, you can use the increased energy of Gemini Season to decide what it is that you want so you know which dreams to invest in.

Mercury and the New Moon in Gemini will begin powerful conversations around new beginnings in your home and a sense of domestic intimacy as June begins. This could also be about the plans or increasing commitment in your romantic union, especially as the influx of Cancer energy in mid-June will highlight themes of marriage and family. There are no negatives to anything you will be experiencing in June 2024, so it’s important to trust the shift of events and be open to receiving the love you’ve always wanted. To make the most of the energy in June, you need to also allow life to transform around you. As much as you can go with the flow if you’ve built a sense of safety for yourself, you can inadvertently block your blessings by resisting changes that come across as all-surrounding. You have wanted a love that would change your life, now you just need to let yourself fully receive it and trust in the process.

4. Capricorn

When you feel like your healthiest self, you also can be more empowered to make positive changes in your romantic relationship. This can come from understanding what you need to act as your best self and actively creating more balance in your life so you have time to enjoy what matters most. With the energy of Gemini and Cancer in June 2024, you will see themes of your romantic and well-being sectors highlighted so that you can work on not just creating a forever love — but a truly healthy relationship.

Although you don’t tend to be overly romantic, you sometimes get caught up in how to make a relationship work versus being able to focus instead on what seems to be the healthiest for you. This can have you investing energy in fix-it mode versus being able to collaborate and build a healthy reciprocal relationship. With the energy of Gemini at the beginning of June 2024, especially with Mercury and the New Moon, you will be able to have a new beginning in how you approach relationships — which will pave the way for greater love with the start of Cancer Season.

Cancer is your opposing sign, and because of that, it represents your romantic life, helping you to find balance and create time to be with the ones you love. Use this energy to reflect on how you can approach your partner more healthily and feel like your best self. Then, you can infuse what you’ve learned into your relationship as you create a genuinely healthy connection that supports you in living your best life.

5. Aries

As June begins, it highlights the importance of conversations in your romantic relationship, especially if it’s one that you live together with or have merged your life with already. While this could bring about new conversations of deepening commitment, the current phase is about healing or wrapping up a transition period in your life. Jupiter in Gemini will be moving through your house of communication for the next year, expanding how you express yourself and the romantic agreements you make. In June, as Cancer Season rises, it will help direct you to the place where your heart feels at home.

June 2024 begins with an intense dose of Gemini energy with the Sun, New Moon, and Mercury in this air sign, signifying a new beginning in the space that you show up in. This means you will be more open to innovative ideas, unconventional agreements, and finding a greater balance in your life to feel more fulfilled. Use this energy to be transparent and a bit courageous when it comes to stating your intentions for love. Also, ensure that you express your emotions as much as you are the plans you want to manifest.

Doing so will ensure that you can make the most of Cancer Season, which will help you heal any matters that are close to your heart, including those centered around home, family, and domesticity. A big part of the improvements available to you in June 2024 stems from your ability to rise to the occasion and have the conversations necessary to progress your relationship. When it comes to love, there is no such thing as expressing too much, so take this as your sign to lay your heart on the line.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.