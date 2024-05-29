3 Zodiac Signs That Are Basically The 'Universe's Favorites' In June 2024

Mighty hands can do mighty things! That's the cryptic energy of June 2024 for the collective. Of course, three zodiac signs will have the best monthly horoscopes for June under this influence: Gemini, Taurus, and Sagittarius.

The first week of June will be light, refreshing and full of good spirits for everyone. After all, Mercury enters its sign of Gemini on June 3. Plus, with Jupiter currently transiting through Gemini (since May 25) and it being Gemini season, no one can stop the fun now, no matter how hard they try to rain on anyone's parade.

Venus and Mercury enter Cancer on June 17, bringing some dramatic shifts. This concurrent energy will bring a lot of wholesomeness to the collective fore, paving the way for a bigger shift on June 20 when the Sun moves to Cancer, kicking off Cancer season — the perfect time to go on a family vacation or have a backyard BBQ (or something similar) so everyone can hang out together and deepen their bonds.

The end of June, though, will be a period of seriousness and stillness as Saturn retrograde in Pisces begins on June 29. If you have an ongoing habit of journaling your feelings and dissecting your observations, you will flourish during that period. So, the beginning of the month is the best time to get started on this.

Now, let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best monthly horoscopes for June 2024.

1. Gemini

Gemini, June 2024 will be a period of recognizing your true worth and talents. They may say you flit about from circle to circle and are only a Jack of all trades and master of none, but the full quote underlines how being that “... often is better than a master of one.” The first half of the month will be perfect for you in this regard.

Mercury enters Gemini on June 3, a phenomenon compounded by the current transit of Venus in Gemini and Jupiter in Gemini followed by the New Moon in Gemini on June 6. You must lean into this powerful Gemini-heavy energy to bring your wishes and desires to life. Don't waste this chance! Do a manifestation ritual.

The latter half of the month may be a bit more sedate for you once Cancer season begins. If you use that time for introspection, you will emerge with deeper insights than ever before and the full knowledge of what to do next to keep the path before you are beautiful and evergreen.

2. Taurus

Sweet success awaits you in June 2024, Taurus. Are you ready for the fruits of your hard work to come flowing in? Make space because a lot is coming your way! No one will be able to deny that you are the cosmic favorite child when this happens. You may have thought that Jupiter transiting out of Taurus and into Gemini would mean the end of good times for you, but that's just not the case!

The first half of June will be compelling for you once Mars enters Taurus on June 9. Even though Mars would have essentially left its home sign to move to yours, you will still experience the positive blessings of Mars' courage, drive and confidence when the planet influences your sign. As long as you channel this energy in the most important places and relationships, you will be fine.

If you feel called to, meditate more frequently this month to help you stay aligned with your true self and path. Journal your insights after each session so you don't forget anything. It's also a good idea to heal old wounds now so they don't become obstacles in your future or subtly lead to self-sabotage.

3. Sagittarius

June 2024 will be a beautiful month for you, Sagittarius. You can expect good opportunities, pleasant interactions with friends and acquaintances alike and more power in your manifestation rituals. Now's also a good time to send your gratitude into the ether through incense, fruits and floral offerings. And if you want to start something new, that too will be blessed — but don't stretch yourself too thin. You've got this!

The second half of June will be a more fruitful period for you once Cancer season begins on June 20. Vesta moving to Leo on June 19 will also open new doors for you and stoke your inner fire to greater heights. As long as you channel this to the right place, you will do well.

If you feel called to, now's a good time to build strong foundations, whether this is in your quest to learn a new language, your relationship with your significant other or some other goal. The same applies to ending old chapters that are just draining or toxic so you can move into the future with greater strength and drive.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.