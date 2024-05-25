The 5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Who Will Have The Best Love Horoscopes In June 2024

Five Chinese zodiac signs are luckiest in love in June 2024. They are Horse, Ox, Dragon, Snake, and Rabbit. Before we take a look at their love horoscopes, here are the love messages of the month for everyone. The I Ching hexagram of love for the month of June is Water over Mountain (#39), changing to Heaven over Heaven (#1). It reminds us of the terrific power that rests within the human spirit. There's nothing you cannot accomplish or conquer if you set your mind to it. That includes your love life.

So don't wait for luck to bless you in love. Go out, and make your luck in love. Be confident, build your self-esteem, and never settle. Only when you stop looking for luck will luck ease into your life and laughingly say, “Surprise!”. It's one of those conundrums of life that are sweet even when they are salty.

If you feel called to, engage with new people and go on new adventures. Whether you are single or already in a relationship, you can always be more receptive to luck when you step out of your comfort zone in an intuitive and fear-busting manner. Now let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love in June.

The five Chinese zodiac signs that will have the best love horoscopes in June

1. Horse

(1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Horse, your love life in June 2024 will be about intriguing revelations and strengthening the self. If you are single, you are encouraged to decide what you desire in a partner and what you don't. That's the beautiful thing about romance — we choose who we like and engage with who we want. Set healthy boundaries regarding this so you can tap into your luck and find the right one for you.

If you are in a relationship, your luck in love in June will be all about trusting your instincts and setting goals for your love life. The latter can be a vacation bucket list, a desire to communicate better, or even being more creative when you date your partner. Lean into this, and you will unlock your luck. The rest will surprise you!

2. Ox

(1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Ox, your love life in June 2024 is all about seizing opportunities when they arrive and writing your destiny. If you are single, you will find your luck when you socialize with the right kind of people. So drop the fake friends and make new ones who resonate with you. Your soul tribe will eventually lead you to your true love.

If you are in a relationship, your luck in love in June is all about making time for your loved ones and including your significant other in that number. Whether you throw a backyard BBQ for the family or organize an intercity city, building these bonds will unlock your luck. Red crystals will also boost your luck in this arena!

3. Dragon

(1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024)

Dragon, your love life in June 2024 is about recognizing when you need to take time out for yourself and when you should try to show someone you care. If you are single, you are urged to trust the process and not settle for something abhorrent to you. You will find your luck in love when you remain strong and know exactly what you want.

If you are in a relationship, your luck in love this June is about knowing who to engage with and who to cut out. Don't ignore the red flags, especially if you feel you or your significant other has a friend (or friends) who are toxic and can ruin your relationship through poisonous whispers or lies. That's how you will unblock the path for luck to flow in.

4. Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

Snake, your love life in June 2024 is about patience and relaxing into the beautiful energy of romance. If you are single, don't stress yourself by focusing on the end goal. Instead, allow conversations and interactions to grow organically to something stronger and more beautiful. Just remember not to ignore red flags along the way!

If you are in a relationship, you will find your luck in love when you know your worth and don't allow anyone to diminish your self-worth or self-esteem. If that reveals deep incompatibilities with your current partner, allow the cosmic forces to help you move on so you can clear the way for true love to come in. If you realize you are with your soulmate, work together as a team and don't let the naysayers ruin your joy. Karma is on your side!

5. Rabbit

(1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

Rabbit, your love life in June 2024 is about standing strong and knowing what you want and don't. After all, romance is a subjective experience, and no one can dictate to you what you find attractive or romantic and what you don't. If you are single, be receptive even as you live your life and do things that make you happy. Your luck in June will bring love to you without any effort on your part!

If you are in a relationship, you are encouraged to spend time with family, loved ones, and your significant other. That's how you will unlock the holistic luck that's available to you this month. Let it bring joy and delight to your life in the most unexpected of ways

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.