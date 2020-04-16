Spirituality is so important to life.

In order to function your best in any environment, it's important to have a spiritual practice that supports your body, mind, and spirit.

Each routine helps you to be in the best shape possible.

Spiritual practices that strengthen your mind, body, and spirit are good for you.

As humans, we are addicted to focusing on the aspects of our lives that we don’t like.

Just like you feed your physical body, you must also feed your spiritual body.

Taking time out of the day to appreciate what you have is essential in order to give yourself some perspective.

We are wired to focus on this because we must come up with solutions to solve these problems.

Many people fill this void with superficial things which leave them feeling like they need more.

The truth is the only way to feed your mind and body is through your soul.

You might be thinking, Then, how can I feed my soul?

In order to answer that question, you have to take a break.

Stepping away from everything that occupies your mind and in order to focus on the things in your life that you might not have noticed, is a wonderful way to be present.

Spiritual practices, when part of a daily routine become the small steps that help you achieve inner peace and happiness

Here are 5 spiritual practices that are good for your mind, body, and spirit.

1. Meditation as a spiritual practice is good for your mind, body, and spirit.

Meditation has many different forms.

It can be practiced through prayer, yoga, or mindfulness techniques.

There is no right or wrong way to meditate. However, in order to be effective, you must first find an avenue that works for you.

The key is to take a small amount of time out of the day to remind yourself of all the things you’re grateful for.

Most forms of meditation come from techniques that teach you how to find your inner-peace by relinquishing control of things that are beyond you.

This can help relieve anxiety, stress, and fear.

2. Breathing exercises are good for your body and relax your mind.

Breathing is an involuntary process that is essential for our survival, but ironically something we don’t even notice.

Sometimes when we breathe, we get just enough air to obtain oxygen for our red blood cells to function.

Practicing breathing exercises helps us get more oxygen throughout our body and brain which in return helps us feel calmer and clear-minded.

3. Read a book about spirituality to feed your mind.

Books focusing on spirituality can help you gain some insight from others on techniques and ideas you can apply to your life.

If books aren’t your thing, you can always listen to a podcast or audiobook.

When you have found some books or podcasts that you like, you can even follow the authors and other content creators for more tips.

Sometimes authors/content-creators even host book clubs and meetups which can help you meet other like-minded people.

4. Be mindful of your forms of entertainment.

Every day, we consume large amounts of music, movies, and social media.

Although there is no issue in consuming entertainment, it’s important to be mindful of the type of content you consume.

Listening and watching certain things that contradict the values of your spirituality can hinder your progress and disrupt your spirit.

Exposing yourself to toxic messages within pop culture while practicing spirituality is equivalent to getting through a strong vigorous workout and eating junk food afterward.

Protect your spirit by consuming content that feeds your soul.

5. Do something nice for someone, each day.

This step might seem arbitrary but there is a spiritual aspect in doing good deeds for others.

Sometimes the best way to help yourself is to help someone else.

Doing a small deed like a favor for a friend or helping someone in need is a way to achieve self-fulfillment (which can be a spiritual practice).

With that being said, this does not mean you should do nice things for others because it will make you happy.

The happiness comes from selflessness which means that you are okay with being vulnerable around others and you don’t expect anything in return.

Maatie Kalokoh is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love and relationships.