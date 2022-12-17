The Tarot Card That Represents Each Zodiac Sign In Astrology

Tarot has astrological connections that are thought to have been first combined by the "Hermetic Order of the Golden Dawn."

The origins of both Tarot and astrology date back to ancient times; however, Tarot was reimagined into what we know today during the Renaissance period, while astrology is a system that has been in place since pre-Christianity and mostly at its basic structural level unchanged.

Planets were added as they were discovered. New ways of using the system have been a big part of its growth and continued popularity.

What Tarot cards represent which zodiac signs?

The zodiac signs are connected to the 22 Major Arcana Tarot cards, which are the name cards in a Tarot deck. Each of these cards coincides with "The Fool's Journey," a spiritual path that consists of lessons learned and personal growth along the way.

When we look at the cards that have been associated with the astrological signs, we see that somehow the relationship between the two seems rather divine in nature.

Each astrological sign has a Tarot card that completely complements the energy already present in the zodiac signs. This creates the ability for them together to tell you a far deeper story than they could alone.

Zodiac Tarot cards

Aries Tarot card: The Emperor

The Emperor is applied to the Aries zodiac sign for the authority and power of the sign reflected by the Tarot card.

Aries is the first astrological placement symbolizing the first spark of flame. The sign of Aries belongs to the elemental grouping of fire.

Taurus Tarot card: The Hierophant

The Hierophant is assigned to the zodiac sign Taurus because the Hierophant conveys carefulness and a certain deliberateness, qualities that can also be found in the sign of Taurus.

Gemini Tarot card: The Lovers

The Lovers Tarot card represents Gemini as a symbolic way of indicating the duality of both the sign and the card.

Gemini as the zodiac sign of the Twins matched with the Lovers card, which shows up the male-female counterparts, dualities of each other.

Cancer Tarot card: The Chariot

The zodiac sign Cancer is matched to The Chariot Tarot card, indicating movement in the form of growth.

This card indicates change, and for the sign of Cancer, the Chariot reflects the sign's ability to use intuition to move to a higher emotional perspective.

Leo Tarot card: Strength

The Tarot card Strength is given to the zodiac sign Leo for the symbolic strength they both share. The Tarot card even carries the lion in depiction.

Virgo Tarot card: The Hermit

The Hermit is associated with Virgo when Tarot and astrology are combined.

This is interesting, as Virgo is associated with the concept of virginity; it's a metaphorical state, through a more representative view of the purity that can be found in being alone; the time to be in one's thoughts analyzing the lessons in the quest for perfection.

Libra Tarot card: Justice

Libra and the Tarot card Justice are matched through the symbolic connection they share with the theme of justice, weighing options, and making decisions.

Scorpio Tarot card: Death

The Death Tarot card is considered a wonderful card to find in a reading; it represents the concepts of death, birth, and rebirth.

In astrology, Scorpio is the mirror of these symbolic qualities for human experience.

Sagittarius Tarot card: Temperance

The Tarot card Temperance is a card of balance and striving for enlightenment — a philosophical tempering if you will. The astrological sign of Sagittarius is symbolic of the very same themes.

Both Temperance and Sagittarius are embodiments of searching out into the environment in order to refine what has been learned prior.

Capricorn Tarot card: The Devil

The Tarot card symbolic of the astrological sign of Capricorn is the Devil card.

This card has some hard misconceptions and it tends to create anxiety when it's drawn in reading.

The Devil card is more symbolic of desires and striving for the fulfillment of cravings of all types. Of course, not all cravings are healthy, especially when there is a single-minded focus toward them, such as in drinking or smoking.

Capricorn is connected to the Devil card because both the card and the sign strive ever onward for those things that will satisfy their drives; whether that be acquiring goods or business conquests, this connection represents those things that may slowly take over one's life and not necessarily to the overall benefit.

Aquarius Tarot card: The Star

The Star Tarot card is a wonderful card to associate with Aquarius as, first of all, we can see the symbol of pouring water from a vessel into a larger body of water in both. Aquarius and the Star are both "water bearers" in their symbolic representations.

Both the sign Aquarius and the Star are connected with the same themes. They show that standing out from the crowd, being original, and going with the flow is entirely possible to integrate together.

Pisces Tarot card: The Moon

The astrological sign Pisces is associated with the Moon Tarot card. Both the Moon and Pisces are symbolic representations of dreams and illusions.

The mysteries of the depths of the ocean, and the movement of tides as in emotions and emotional reactions and processes, are also themes for both.

Amanda Ilene Sawyer is a writer and Mississippi native who is interested in science, anthropology, and spiritualism. She writes about astrology, numerology, and Tarot.