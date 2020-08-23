What Does The Star Tarot Card Mean?

The Star card is a positive omen.

Whether you're a beginner or an expert at reading Tarot cards, all 78 cards in the deck have separate meanings. Tarot cards serve as a helpful tool in guiding your path and can provide insight for questions about your relationships, career, family and any other topic.

But what does it mean when you draw the Star Tarot card from the deck? Can it tell you how someone feels about you?

In general, each card can reveal if a person has positive thoughts towards you or not. However, every card in the Tarot isn't romantic in nature.

Meaning of the Star Tarot Card

Upright: Spirituality, hope, faith

Reversed: Disconnection, despair

The Star card is part of the Major Arcana, which tells of the Fool's Journey and where a person is in their own life.

When you get the Star card, either in a three-card reading or a full spread, you're being asked to pay attention to the spiritual side of your life.

Other keywords that come with The Star card include optimism, angels, and higher learning.

Star Tarot Card Description

Though there are multiple versions of this card, depending on the deck, the face of the Star card shows a nude woman kneeling at the edge of a pond.

She's holding 2 pitchers and is pouring one of the pitchers back into the pond; the other, she's pouring onto the ground. As she is a picture of fertility, she's nourishing the land.

One of her feet is submerged in the water, which shows her spiritual abilities and the inner strength she has as a woman. She has the other foot on the ground, which shows her practical strengths and abilities.

Behind her is a large star surrounded by seven smaller stars, representing the seven chakras. The bird resting on a tree branch represents the holy ibis of thought.

Upright Star Tarot Card Meaning

The Star is drawn to bring you strength, hope, and renewed power. When you pull the Star card upright, you're being blessed by the universe.

This card follows the Tower card, which brings about trauma. Thus, this means that you have overcome the worst that could happen, and have done so without losing your hope.

Remember, all you need is courage and some faith, and the universe will bless you by bringing you what you need.

Reversed Star Tarot Card Meaning

When you get the reversed Star card, it may feel like everything is turning against you. It may seem like you will never be able to overcome all obstacles you're dealing with, and you may have lost all faith in yourself.

You have to remember that you must have hope and faith to find the motivation you need to overcome everything. It's important to nurture your hope and stay positive; don't let your fear get the better of you.

The Star Tarot Card in Numerology

The Star card is the 17th trump card of the Major Arcana.

The numerology of 1 and 7 indicate that you're learning to be led by your spiritual search, rather than focus your attention on earthly things.

Together, 1 and 7 add up to the number 8, which is the Powerhouse in numerology. The power that you're learning to master comes from your higher power and your spirit guides, not just from money.

The Star Tarot Card in Astrology

Aquarius is an air sign known for its spiritual mentality.

Aquarius relates to the Star card because the woman on the card is pouring water into water, and into the earth. The holy ibis is very sacred, which is why it's present in the card — it's representative of the intellect of Aquarius.

The combination of the Star and Aquarius work well together to improve humanity, while also providing hope and inspiration.

The Star Tarot Card Meaning in Love & Relationships

Drawing the Star card upright while single means: you have a positive love life to look forward to; a past love will come back into your life; you're ready to let go of what no longer serves you.

When you draw this card upright in a relationship, it means: your relationship is ready for the next step; you have the chance to solve issues in your relationship.

As for drawing the card reversed, if you're single, it means: you're suffering from loneliness; you've lost faith that you'll never find love; you must come to accept that love doesn't come out of thin air.

If you draw the Star while in a relationship, it means: you're feeling negative about your current relationship; you and your partner are stagnated; you need to heal wounds of the past to move forward.

