The Hermit Tarot Card Meaning, Explained

Tarot cards are a very helpful tool for looking ahead and gaining insight into your past, present, and future. When you need guidance, inner strength, or direction in your relationships and in life, you might reach for the cards.

But what does it mean when you pull the Hermit tarot card in a reading?

The Hermit Tarot Card Meanings

Upright meaning keywords: Introspection, guidance from within, spiritual enlightenment, self-reflection, solitude

Reversed meaning keywords: Loneliness, isolation, solitude, withdrawal, paranoia, restriction, reclusiveness

The Hermit tarot card is a Major Arcana card that indicates that you're currently in a place where looking within yourself is especially important as you seek answers to the big questions you have.

It's time for you to take a step back while doing work, connect to yourself, and focus on soul-searching. You're preparing to do something that will need inner strength and higher wisdom, but you can't do a task without the universe assisting you.

Your spiritual work has a purpose, and you're traveling along a path that is a light to others, where your experiences are shared and people admire them.

The Hermit tarot card is associated with the zodiac sign of Virgo. Both the Hermit card and Virgo zodiac sign are heavily associated with work. The Hermit means accomplishment, wisdom, achieving your goals, and discovering the truth.

The Hermit Card Description

In the traditional Rider-Waite deck, on the face of the Hermit card there is an old man wrapped in a dark cloak, which was often worn by Monks. A Monk dedicated his life work to service, but he also understood the spiritual aspect of duty.

The Hermit is ready to share his knowledge and skill with others; he is in motion and committed to reaching his goals. His lantern is turned on; he not only works night and day, but he's an example to follow. He recognizes the journey he's on and you can see his work.​

Photo: volkovslava / Shutterstock

The Hermit holds a lantern in his right hand and a staff in his left, as he stands on the top of a mountain. The lantern symbolizes wisdom, with the lantern lighting the way forward. The staff symbolizes power, using it to guide himself and provide balance.

The card depicts someone who is spiritually accomplished. He has achieved sacred and otherworldly knowledge, and has inner strength and courage. His source of energy comes from the universe, not just his human body.

The Hermit Upright Meaning

The Hermit upright means you're looking for knowledge that comes from inside of you. It also means that you're considering indulging in more alone time.

However, don't restrict yourself from taking the necessary time to reflect on the world around you. If you actually spend time thinking and processing things, it will help your mind become free of clutter.

An upright Hermit card alludes to your attempt in working towards your goals in a way that is real and reflects your true self.

When you get this card, it could mean that you're working on self-reflection in order to figure out what is right and what next step to take on your journey. It could also mean that someone is about to emerge into your life, and they will provide you with guidance and mentorship.

The Hermit Reversed Meaning

The Hermit in a reversed position means you're working too hard on things that drain your spiritual levels.

You're in a place in your life where you want to be alone and are looking for more alone time. However, if you get alone time, it could negatively impact yourself and those around you.

Although you're on a journey towards finding your inner truth, going to a lonely place with introspection might drive you mad at this time. Right now, your mind is packed full of thoughts and images you might not be able to figure out.

A reversed Hermit tarot card means it's not the right time to go inward, because it may lead you to a lonely and confusing place that you will have trouble coming back from.

Instead, you should try to find your truth while still connecting with those around you.

The Hermit Meaning in Love & Relationships

In a love tarot reading, the outcome depends on the position of the card when it is drawn. However, it also depends on your relationship status and current overall feeling in your partnership.

Love and Relationships: Upright Hermit Meaning

If you're single and draw the Hermit in an upright position, it means you're ready for a fresh start following a slump of loneliness; it also means chastity or celibacy, or that you're slowly recovering from a past breakup that broke your heart.

If you're in a relationship, it means you aren't connecting well with your partner and need to make changes. Or, it could indicate that you and your partner live separate lives and should spend more time together.

Love and Relationships: Reversed Hermit Meaning

The Hermit reversed in a love reading has negative connotations.

If you're single, this card represents your fear of missing chances and finding love. It can also indicate that you have a desire to get back together with your ex, or that you need to take the opportunity and put yourself out there for love.

If you're in a relationship and draw the Hermit card, it means you feel rejected by your partner. Another interpretation is that you feel lonely in your relationship, or either you or your partner is becoming distant.

The Hermit Meaning in Career

Just like a love and relationships tarot reading, the position of the card when drawn determines the outcome. In a career reading, the Hermit can indicate either a lack of focus or putting too much attention on your career.

Career: Upright Hermit Meaning

An upright Hermit in a career reading means you're spending way too much time thinking about your career, how it defines you, and the materialistic tendencies you may have; instead, you should focus on taking full advantage of your special skills and talents to bring yourself joy.

Another interpretation is that you may question whether you chose the right career path. Rather than being motivated by financial gain, you may want to think about finding a job that fulfills you on a different level.

Career: Reversed Hermit Meaning

In a reversed position in a career reading, the Hermit is encouraging you to stop having a "me against the world" attitude, and instead put some thought into working on a team in the workplace.

It can mean that you're in need of alignment and that it's time to actively seek the career that is right for you. However, the reversed Hermit may also point to feelings of loneliness in the absence of a team to work closely with.

The Hermit Meaning in Finance

Financially, the Hermit tarot card relates to the role of money in your life, and how it actually affects the quality of life for you. But depending on its position, the Hermit means different things.

Finance: Upright Hermit Meaning

An upright Hermit card in a finance reading indicates that you may not feel the same level of fulfillment from your financial wealth. The upright position points to the importance of putting less focus on materialism.

Finance: Reversed Hermit Meaning

Reversed, the Hermit warns against taking major risks when it comes to your money and finances. It might be wise to seek advice from someone experienced with finances rather than making the jump yourself.

