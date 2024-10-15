Your Most Irresistibly Magnetic Personality Trait, Based On Your Rising Sign

Thinking about attractiveness, society makes it easy to believe that attractiveness is solely based on looks. However, tons of qualities make us attractive that have nothing to do with looks, and we each have them. According to astrology, looking at your Rising sign is the best way to figure out exactly what's most attractive about your personality.

Also referred to as the Ascendant, "the Rising sign represents things like your identity, your character, your behavior, your proclivities, your personhood, your style, your appearance, and your self-expression," a traditional astrologer named Aniah explained in a TikTok video.

Advertisement

Because your Rising sig is believed to reveal how others first perceive you, it's a good indicator of what attracts them to you in the first place.

One astrologer revealed how your Rising sign can reveal what makes you irresistibly attractive.

In a TikTok video, astrologer Celine Diong discussed what makes you absolutely irresistible to those around you — and how you can use it to your advantage, based on your Rising sign.

1. Aries Rising

Allexxander | Shutterstock

Advertisement

If you’re an Aries Rising, it should come as no surprise that your confidence draws people in like magnets. Diong explained that people love your nonsensical attitude and “how you’re always down to try something new.”

Whether it be a new TikTok trend or a reckless adventure, you’ll always be the first to try it.

“You’re that friend who is never afraid to speak up for yourself and for other people, and never afraid to try new experiences,” Diong continued, which is exactly why people can’t get enough of you.

Advertisement

2. Taurus Rising

Allexxander | Shutterstock

If you’re a Taurus Rising, people admire your aesthetics and see you as an “aesthetic king slash queen,” explained Diong.

You’re all about feeling at home and “vibing with good energy.” Because of this, your “steady presence makes other people feel safe,” Diong summarized.

Advertisement

Your calm demeanor can instantly put others at ease, making them feel more attracted to you. And your taste? Well, nobody can beat it.

3. Gemini Rising

Allexxander | Shutterstock

The most irresistibly magnetic thing about Gemini Rising is their ability to connect with just about anyone. With Gemini, there is no awkward pausing or stuttering. Gemini Risings know how to steer any conversation — with little effort on their part.

Advertisement

"You really draw people in by the way you that you keep conversations lively and fun,” said Diong. “You’re quick-witted, you’re the meme king slash queen, you’re always in the know.”

Which is why people are so drawn to you — they love your endless banter!

4. Cancer Rising

Allexxander | Shutterstock

Advertisement

“Your warmth and genuine care and effort make people feel seen and appreciated on a different level,” began Diong.

Cancer Risings are great at making people feel comfortable due to their nurturing energy. You pay attention to others, and “you remember the little things,” explained Diong.

You’re sweet, soft, empathetic, and nurturing to everyone around you. And because of your gentle nature, you’re quick to draw other people to you.

5. Leo Rising

Allexxander | Shutterstock

Advertisement

We all know Leo Risings give off that main character energy. And because of your confidence and creativity, “it’s like you naturally steal the spotlight but in the best way,” Diong said.

“People just can’t help but be drawn to like your charisma, your flair,” Diong continued.

Your unapologetic nature, enthusiasm, and brightness is truly captivating. Which can explain why so many people are drawn to Leo Risings.

6. Virgo Rising

Allexxander | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Have a Virgo Rising sign? According to Diong, “Your thoughtful nature, and your attention to detail makes people feel like you have everything under control."

But, that’s not all you offer. “You always come through, you are a real one and people really appreciate that,” she explained.

Combined with being reliable, organized, and a “lowkey perfectionist,” is it any wonder why you’re so magnetic?

7. Libra Rising

Allexxander | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Libra Risings are so effortlessly charming, making them as magnetic as it gets.

“You also have this natural talent for making everyone feel appreciated and seen,” said Diong. “People are just drawn to your balanced energy.”

You never leave anyone out and are a great matchmaker.

8. Scorpio Rising

Allexxander | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Scorpio Risings are always giving, “I know something you don’t,” Diong explained.

And as a deep person, you’re constantly attracting people to you as they try to uncover what’s underneath the surface. Combined with your intensity and mysterious nature, it’s no wonder why you have people turning their heads and second-guessing themselves.

“It’s like is there something that she knows about me that she’s not telling me,” said Diong. This elusive and enigmatic nature quickly draws people in.

"They’re intrigued by you. They’re fascinated by your depth,” Diong said, making you one of the top magnetic zodiac signs.

Advertisement

9. Sagittarius Rising

Allexxander | Shutterstock

According to Diong, Sagittarius Risings "have just like a very upbeat energy and just zest, a love for life that other people cannot match.”

Your beautiful positive energy sucks people in like magnets.

“People are inspired by your enthusiasm and how you’re always chasing after new experiences,” Diong explained.

Advertisement

10. Capricorn Rising

Allexxander | Shutterstock

Those with a Capricorn Rising sign have an ambitious energy that others tend to pick up on immediately. Combined with your determination and maturity, it’s easy to see why you stand out.

Advertisement

“People really admire your hustle and the way that you slowly, quietly, but steadily work toward your goal," Diong explained.

You’re one of the few that focuses on playing the long game and you know how to keep your “eye on the prize,” attracting much admiration from those around you.

Advertisement

11. Aquarius Rising

Allexxander | Shutterstock

Aquarius Risings tend to have a unique perspective on different things that others find refreshing.

“You’re always ahead of the curve, you’re ahead of everyone," Diong said. "You’re ahead of your time and other people love that about you,” she added.

Advertisement

Because of your unique perspective, you’re always bringing fresh ideas to the table and rebelling against the norm, drawing people in.

12. Pisces Rising

Allexxander | Shutterstock

Now, if you’re a Pisces Rising, people “might not fully understand you at first,” admitted Diong. People tend to shut out or ignore you at first because you’re "too complicated to understand.”

Advertisement

Yet, your ability to connect with people’s emotions is top-tier. Diong explained, “You’re empathic, you’re creative, you’re in touch with your inner world (and somehow in touch with everyone’s inner world as well).”

Which can explain why people are drawn to you like magnets.

“There’s a sense of elusiveness to it,” Diong ended.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.