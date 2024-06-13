Life changes occur even when you don’t want them to, and sometimes they happen without notice or when you least expect it.

Before a major life transformation, certain signals may appear to you. These signals can feel uncomfortable or painful, and you might feel a little off. But when you're aware, they don't seem so confusing and you're able to prepare yourself for what the future holds.

Astrology reveals so much about our individual personalities, but the universe really has a way of reaching out to give us the energy we need most. And for each zodiac sign, there are unique hints the universe displays before a major change.

Here's how the universe warns each zodiac sign when their life is about to change

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Eduard Litvinov, Dirtyline Studio and Ibnu Hasan / Canva

The universe warns Aries about a life change by making them experience an energy purge. Ambitious Aries may think they are coming down with the flu or another illness because of their low energy, but it’s just a sign that a big change is coming.

When change is about to occur, the body and spirit feel the need to get rid of all the slow-moving, stagnant energy that could be causing blockages. This energy purge can manifest itself as a physical illness, but what it's really doing is helping Aries adjust to upcoming change.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Eduard Litvinov, Dirtyline Studio and Ibnu Hasan / Canva

Taurus is about to experience a change when they begin taking really good care of themselves, almost as if they were their own parent. The universe is letting hardworking Taurus know that their lives are about to improve drastically.

In this process, Taurus shows love for themselves by getting enough sleep, eating right, exercising, and doing nice things for their self-care. This brings them to a more receptive place for change.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Eduard Litvinov, Dirtyline Studio and Ibnu Hasan / Canva

When the universe is bringing change, quick-witted and curious Gemini will begin to shift their thinking. Instead of being fearful of change, they will start looking at things from a much different perspective.

Maybe not everything in Gemini’s life must go, and perhaps they can use what they already have to create a more positive and healthy life. They don't need to start from square one, as their impulsive nature may tell them; instead, they can continue on and build.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Eduard Litvinov, Dirtyline Studio and Ibnu Hasan / Canva

Cancer’s life is about to change when they begin to remember things they thought were long forgotten. They are able to release buried experiences that were affecting them without even knowing it.

The universe has a way of showing up just when we need it, and it’s no different for intuitive and intelligent Cancer. Their subconscious will release stored memories, making them more open to changes in their life.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Eduard Litvinov, Dirtyline Studio and Ibnu Hasan / Canva

When change is on the horizon, Leo’s relationships become more difficult. Leos are incredibly loyal and supportive partners, but with the universe’s warning, their relationships turn a bit strained, causing Leo to think about their actions.

When Leo’s relationship suddenly becomes tense, it's because something needs to change. It means their partner isn’t the one for them, or Leo needs to switch up the way they handle conflict in their relationship.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Eduard Litvinov, Dirtyline Studio and Ibnu Hasan / Canva

Virgo is rational one minute, but the next they are afflicted with irrational fears. But it’s just the universe warning them of impending change.

Virgo is learning that they must defeat their fears before they are able to use their mental power. Since they are never one to shy away from using their rational mind and intelligence, Virgo will get through this without much trouble.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Eduard Litvinov, Dirtyline Studio and Ibnu Hasan / Canva

Libra feels out of balance before they are set for transformational change. Though Libra likes things to stay the same because they know how to handle it, they will start to feel as if their world has turned upside down.

All Libra can do is release their iron grip of control and let what is meant to be, happens. This time, they need to stop fighting the eventual shift and just enjoy the ride.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Eduard Litvinov, Dirtyline Studio and Ibnu Hasan / Canva

When the universe is sending a warning for impending change, Scorpio will go through what's known as a dark night of the soul, where their perceived meaning of life feels challenged.

When this occurs, nothing seems to make sense anymore, everything seems random and chaotic, and Scorpio questions their purpose here on earth. But they need to go through this kind of questioning to find their life purpose.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Eduard Litvinov, Dirtyline Studio and Ibnu Hasan / Canva

Normally, Sagittarius throws themselves into everything, whether they are skilled at it or not. But before a big transformation, Sagittarius begins to see themselves and their limitations more clearly.

This is because they are not only becoming more self-aware, but becoming more responsible for their actions and how they affect other people. Sagittarius should consider this a move in the right direction.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Eduard Litvinov, Dirtyline Studio and Ibnu Hasan / Canva

Capricorn is extremely focused on their finances, but with the universe sending a warning, they begin to shift their focus from work, to their health and relationships.

It's important to have a strong financial foundation, but it's nothing if that's all they have. Instead, Capricorn will start to realize that it’s their bonds and experiences that are crucial to their life, and that without good health, they may not be able to enjoy them.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Eduard Litvinov, Dirtyline Studio and Ibnu Hasan / Canva

Innovative and creative Aquarius is in for a rude awakening when the universe is warning them of change. The status quo will lose its appeal, and they will begin questioning everything in their life.

That includes what works and what doesn't, and how they can pivot to make things better for themselves and the world. When Aquarius does a personal inventory, they can make a game plan to improve their life.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Eduard Litvinov, Dirtyline Studio and Ibnu Hasan / Canva

Though Pisces doesn’t have the evidence to back it up, an impending change will propel them to meet their soulmate. Everything about Pisces feels super-charged at this time, as there’s a mental and emotional shift happening.

Even if Pisces is already in an amazing relationship, this push from the universe is about to make things even better. And if they are single, someone special is about to enter their world. Pisces is about to be changed in new and positive ways.

Christine Schoenwald is a writer, performer, and frequent contributor to YourTango. She's had articles featured in The Los Angeles Times, Salon, Bustle, Medium, Huffington Post, Business Insider, and Woman's Day, among many others.