The Difficult Relationship Obstacle Each Zodiac Sign Must Overcome For Lasting Love

Every relationship has its ups and downs. Whether it's because of differing personalities, major life changes, or even just incompatibility, these relationship problems are normal, yet can still cause uncertainty.

Obstacles in a relationship don't mean you and your significant other are over, but you both have to be willing to try. And the first step to handling those challenges is understanding exactly what they are.

Here's the most difficult relationship obstacle each zodiac sign must overcome to have lasting love

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

There’s no denying that Aries has a lot of passion in their relationships, but their enthusiasm is often misdirected. Instead of being happy that their relationship is growing and maturing, they tend to worry that things aren’t happening as fast as they would like.

Aries are very forward-thinking, and while it’s great to think about the future with their significant other, it sometimes leads to controlling behavior. Aries feels the need to keep things to their own specifications, thinking it’s the only way they will get the future they want.

In their mind this all makes sense, but in reality, it makes it hard for their partner to really enjoy being with them. Unless they would rather be in a relationship with themselves, Aries needs to ease up on all the micromanaging.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It’s no surprise that Taurus likes things a certain way, but that kind of thinking only leads to toxic relationships that they can’t ever seem to fully leave. Taurus has a hard time not being judgmental of their partners, especially when they become upset, and they completely close off emotionally.

While your demanding attitude is attractive in some situations, everywhere else it makes them seem incredibly difficult to please. When things don’t go their way, which happens often because not everyone thinks the same way Taurus does, they opt for punishment and revenge on their partner.

And while they think it’s all in the name of justice, it’s better for Taurus to talk it out with their partner or even leave the relationship to save both parties stress.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

When Gemini first begins dating someone, they fall deep into the honeymoon phase. They believe things will remain the same, no matter how long the relationship lasts because they are of the mindset that the honeymoon phase sets the tone for the rest of the time together.

This means that Gemini gets to stay territorial of their things — which their partner isn’t allowed to touch or intrude upon — and stay a bit egocentric. And if their partner doesn’t like it, they rationalize that they fell for this person from the beginning.

But people change as a relationship ages, and if Gemini wants to stay together, they need to grow with their partner. Just because they are comfortable where they are, that doesn’t mean it’s a healthy attitude to sustain.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

There’s nothing wrong with having big emotions all the time, as that is what makes Cancer so unique. But letting them get in the way of a relationship and happiness leads to resentment.

Cancer tends to flip-flop between every emotion and “what if” scenario that it’s impossible to know what they really want out of their relationships. One day, they worry that they are not good enough for their partner, and the next they are convinced their partner is cheating. Some days they want to stay together forever, while others they would rather just be single again.

By putting themselves and their partner through this emotional roller coaster every day isn’t just exhausting, it’s sabotage. Cancer’s inability to choose between loving the relationship they are in and leaving for good only makes things worse.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo loves attention, it’s no secret. They crave it from their friends, family, and romantic partners, but letting everyone in on the most personal parts of a relationship can spell disaster. By doing this, Leo allows themselves to take advice from everyone except their partner, showing them they aren’t worthy of having a say.

Their constant need to put pressure on outside views of the relationship is toxic, but it’s also addicting. Leo likes having opinions because it makes them feel like they are less likely to ruin a good thing.

However, they also have trouble internalizing all of their emotions and thoughts, which means it’s not only hard for their partner to get Leo to open up, but Leo is already convinced their partner has everything settled, thanks to outsiders looking in.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

When Virgo is in a relationship, they commit 100%. They want to do everything and go everywhere with their partner. It’s refreshing to see someone so in love with their significant other, but that doesn’t mean Virgo doesn’t still have problems.

Virgo tends to let their partner walk all over them. They compromise too easily, hoping they can keep their partner happy all the time, but all it does is make Virgo keep their real emotions and thoughts buried. And when they keep things hidden, Virgo tends to let it fester until they finally blow up at their partner.

They often say things they don’t mean or that deliberately hurt their partner, all because they aren’t honest about their feelings from the beginning. Though they don’t mean to, Virgo could take a few lessons from thinking before speaking.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

There’s something romantic to Libra about being someone’s savior. Maybe they watched too many rom-coms or feel like they can use their kindness to be the change in someone’s life, but Libra’s good-heartedness can ruin their chances at real love.

They tend to see all of their relationships as projects; they are an opportunity to make their partner a better person, all because of Libra’s work. And they tend to do this because they see the good in everyone and think they can save them.

But Libra won’t listen to reason. Instead, they let their partner treat them as practice until they find someone they really love. And until Libra realizes that they are worthy of being loved and loving someone without wanting to change them, they will keep repeating the past.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio is a powerful and passionate person in relationships, but they dislike the fact that their partners are never totally in sync with their thoughts and emotions. It’s impossible for any couple, but for Scorpio, everything their partner does that they don’t agree with is a personal affront.

Scorpio can’t help but take everything personally, even when they say it doesn’t bother them. But, like clockwork, whenever their partner asks what’s wrong, Scorpio refuses to share how they feel or they grudgingly downplay it so it seems like they are just annoyed by something else.

There’s never a time when Scorpio feels like they can completely open up and, for what reason, their partner will probably never know. Maybe they are trying to protect themselves, but it comes off as a lack of trust in their relationship.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius lives by their own set of rules, which is okay if they are single, but when in a relationship, the Archer needs to learn how to account for their partner’s needs and wants, too.

One of Sagittarius’ biggest relationship flaws is letting their personal life bleed into their partner’s, which leads to a lot of crossing lines and invasion of comfort zones, just so they can feel more at home. They want to retain their freedom as much as possible in a relationship, but that doesn’t mean they are the only one who gets to set the guidelines.

Just because Sagittarius sees nothing wrong with freer relationships and a shallower sense of what’s important, that doesn’t mean their partner agrees. Sagittarius needs to be told “no” more often and, more importantly, not let one little “no” be the end of something good.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn wants to have a successful, long-lasting relationship, especially because they are so loyal, but when it causes them distress, it should be a signal that something isn’t right. They love making their partner feel loved and happy, but it wears them out.

They often make compromises and agree with their partner without thinking about their own wants and needs, too. Not only will Capricorn bend over backward just to make their partner happy, but they do so even if it makes them uncomfortable. They don’t want to rock the boat, but all it does is assure their partner that they can do no wrong in the relationship.

Capricorn must realize that just because they try to avoid fights and arguments, that doesn’t mean the relationship is healthy. In fact, it can create another excuse for Capricorn to remain in a toxic relationship where they are undervalued.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius can be very fickle in a relationship, but not for a lack of trying. They desperately want to have a close connection with their partner, both physically and emotionally, but their need for space greatly jeopardizes that.

There’s nothing scarier to Aquarius than getting so close to someone that they barely recognize themselves as an individual anymore. What’s more, the thought of ever getting bored in a relationship is enough to make Aquarius want to call it quits. They live in a limbo that’s between being single for life and wanting to be in love with someone special.

That said, Aquarius doesn’t know exactly how to articulate this to their partner, and their inability to open up completely makes it even harder to find that intimate connection they want so much.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces believes that the best and most important relationships are the ones where they have an unspoken bond with the other person. They have difficulty expressing their emotions with their partner, which makes it hard for them to really understand Pisces’ inner workings.

Pisces feels like if they have that unspoken connection, talking about their feelings doesn’t matter. But this reasoning is actually a lot more convoluted in reality. Though Pisces won’t always open up, if their partner acts the same way, it breeds resentment in the relationship, all because Pisces believes their partner doesn’t love them enough to express their feelings.

They really just want a chance to act like a martyr by staying in the relationship, even when they feel they have been wronged. But, really, Pisces just doesn’t want to think about having a heart-to-heart and letting their guard down.

