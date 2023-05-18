Everything To Know Before Dating A Leo Woman

No one will ever accuse Leo of being shy, and if they did, it would take approximately .02 seconds for this zodiac to set them straight. Call it confidence or call it ego, but one thing is for sure: Leo women are a force to be reckoned with. If you find yourself romantically linked to or in love with someone born under the sign symbolized by the Lion, there are a few things you should know about dating a Leo woman.

As royalty among the zodiac signs, as well as a fire sign who is ruled by the Sun — i.e., the center of the universe — the Leo woman commands attention, respect and passion. Intelligent, witty, creative and strong, she expects nothing less from those who try to court her and accepts nothing less than what she deserves — which, more often than not, is someone who respects those strong Leo personality traits.

You might be asking yourself why Leos are so difficult, but it's not that they're difficult — they're just the leader of the pack. As natural-born leaders, Leo women love to take charge at any opportunity they can. These strong women will put their mind to anything — as long as they have the chance to win. They cannot help their competitive attitude, which is both a strength and weakness of every Leo. Because if they're not challenging themselves, they become unstimulated and bored with the world around them. And when they become bored, they start to lash out.

Their ambitious nature can come off as over-confident, egotistical, and overly prideful at times, and their boldness attracts as many people as it does repel them. Still, Leo women make ultra-fabulous friends. Big-hearted lionesses, they'll drop everything in a minute to help a friend out in their time of need. Of all the astrological signs, they're the best shoulders to cry on.

And because they are the leaders of any group, you'll often find Leos running for office, applying for prestigious fellowships, or trying out for the community theater production.

What to know before dating a Leo woman

Leo women are stubborn.

You say “stubborn,” they say “determined.” Leo astrological sign is a fixed sign, which means they're proud and often a little bit willful. They seek stability and don’t like to be met with opposition. Of course, there will be disagreements, but when these occur, make sure you state things as kindly and non-judgmentally as possible or the claws will come out. If a Leo girl is upset, apologize but give her space to calm down on her own. Don't say, “You should calm down” or she will be determined to maul your face off.

Leos have a bit of an ego.

Despite the confident exterior, it can be easily bruised. Leos love to be admired and get praised for their uniqueness and creativity, which means you need to reassure her once in a while. Win her over by loving what's unique about her style, the way she lives, and the fact that you let her know these things when it fits.

Leos are playful.

Leo women are fun and observant and love poking fun at you in harmless ways and teasing you to make you smile. They're playful and will tease you regularly once they're comfortable with you. In other words, you should be able to take a joke and dish one out, as long as you don't harm her feelings.

Leo women see through your lies.

Compliments will get you far, but fake compliments and "game" will get you only as far as they can throw you. Instead, drop the act and take the time to truly admire something about Leo and make her feel special. If you're not genuine, they're smart enough to tell from a mile away.

Leos don't have time for wimps.

The Leo woman is sharp, quick-witted, funny, and very social, and most often wants someone who can keep her on her toes. If you seem insecure and unsure of yourself, that’s a pretty big turn-off. Don’t be needy, clingy, or constantly asking for validation. She will eat you up and spit you out like the lioness that she is. But at the same time, Leos don't always want to make decisions or take charge. They want a partner who is also strong in their beliefs and ideals and isn't afraid to make decisions or to say what's on their mind. If Leo disagrees, she’ll let you know.

Leos need their space.

Leo women are independent and want to be with a partner who is just as independent as they are. They want their mates to guide them, but not to control them. Cling-ons need not apply. If you want to date a Leo, you have to be strong and independent yourself, or she will quickly lose respect for you. But if you neglect her for too long, Leo becomes distant and sulky. After all, the Leo woman's pride is always at stake. In other words, you’re going to hear her roar either way. Just because a Leo woman needs some "me-time" from time to time, that doesn't mean she doesn't possess a big heart. Play your cards right and you’ll be welcomed into that den.

Tips for successfully dating a Leo woman

The truth about Leos is that they are very particular.

How to attract a Leo Woman

Attracting a Leo is not easy. If a Leo girl is disinterested, she'll let you know right away. But if you hurt a Leo woman, she won't.

The best way to seduce a Leo woman is by charming her, not obsessing over her. You have to be very strategic, buttering her up, treating her to nice meals, and asking her to see your place or to spend the night. Don't take too long to make a move, though. Leos are notorious for ending the relationship the minute they get bored.

When a Leo woman ignores you, it could be because she's trying to be the center of attention, or because Leo doesn't actually know you exist. But don't think for a second that she's playing tricks or games; that just isn't in her nature, especially if you want to be a love match for her. Instead, drop the act and take the time to truly admire something about her and make her feel special.

Leos absolutely love to be the center of attention, so if your entire world doesn't revolve around her, she might have a nervous breakdown. Remember to remind your Leo lady that she's the apple of your eye. If you're out with friends, send her a quick check-in text to show that you care.

Date ideas for the Leo woman

Treat her to a delicious dinner or plan a romantic date at an outdoor sculpture garden. When it comes to dating a Leo woman, it doesn't really matter what you do, it matters whether or not you have a plan. Believe it or not, Leos gravitate toward romantic structure. It makes them feel appreciated when you've put a little thought into your date! That means no Netflix and Chill, or she will run in the other direction and never text you back.

How to love a Leo woman

Every Leo loves falling in love, and a Leo woman in love is no different than a Leo man in love. They have big hearts, all the way. They expect what they give in return, so if you're not head over heels in love with Leo, she'll be able to sense it and confront you about it, whether you like it or not.

All Leo women must be loved with fervor. If you're not 100 percent in love, she will be able to detect it immediately. A Leo female has no time or patience to be treated like anything besides a queen! However, she's a pro at give-and-take, so you'll get double the amount of attention that you put in.

All Leos tend to respond well to each and every love language. Providing words of affirmation, committing acts of service, spending quality time, and giving extravagant gifts will make her feel valued in the relationship. And physical touch, of course. Leo women typically respond well to lots and lots of physical touch.

Leo woman compatibility

When it comes to Leo compatibility, synergy with the fire element is important as Leo's partner will be able to either understand or balance out Leo's fiery personality.

Leo woman best matches

Leos bring out the courageous side of Aries and Sagittarius brings out the adventurous side of Leo. Libras go with the flow, and Aries like to make decisions and take control in almost every situation, making a dynamic match with these signs. In addition, Gemini and Leo have a beautiful understanding of one another and relate to each other on a deep emotional level.

Leo woman worst matches

It's difficult to find a more incompatible match for Leo than Taurus. Leos tend to butt heads with Taurus quite a bit, and if you think about it, a bull plus a lion is kind of an odd combination.

Other bad matches for Leo include Scorpio, Cancer, Pisces, Capricorn, and Virgo. Many of these signs become frustrated with Leo's need to take center stage.

Abby Heugel is a freelance writer, editor and award-winning blogger whose work has been featured on The Huffington Post, YourTango, Bustle, In the Powder Room and Erma Bombeck Writers’ Workshop, among others.