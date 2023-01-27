Taurus Friendship Compatibility & Facts About Having Taurus As A Friend

Everyone should have a Taurus best friend. If you don't, I suggest you go friend hunting immediately.

Not only will a Taurus charm the pants off of you, but they will also be one of the most trustworthy friends you have.

Taurus friendship compatibility

Taurus is the type of friend who understands what you are going through without you needing to say a thing, and they never try to make you feel uncomfortable — no matter what you have to say. They know first-hand how hard it can be to open up to others, so when a friend comes to them for help, they know that sometimes it's best to just lend an open heart and a shoulder to cry on.

Taurus also makes for great company that not everyone can match. Whether you're spending a day indoors making cookies or enjoying the weather and going on a day hike, Taurus makes everything more fun.

Taurus best friends

1. Cancer

Taurus and Cancer are two peas in a pod. Cancer as a friend is nurturing and intuitive, which makes Taurus, who loves simple comforts and doesn't always know how to verbalize their emotions, feel comfortable and at home.

In return, Taurus' undying loyalty gives Cancer the security they need to feel safe in the friendship. Taurus is notoriously possessive, which, while overbearing for some, is exactly what Cancers need in a friend to quell their insecurities.

2. Pisces

Like Cancer, Pisces is extremely intuitive, giving them a leg up when it comes to getting through to Taurus. Taurus tends to be rather difficult to understand, but their emotional walls are no match for Pisces' patience and empathy. As an earth sign, Taurus provides the grounding the Pisces needs in their life.

3. Capricorn

Taurus and Capricorn are similar in many ways, so they understand each other in ways that not many others can. They're both responsible and practical, therefore always there to help each other.

Even the areas they differ are balanced. For example, even though Capricorn might find Taurus's approach to success lazy, Taurus can show Capricorn how to work smarter, not harder while Capricorn lights a fire under Taurus to help them achieve their goals.

Facts about having Taurus as a friend

1. Taurus is reliable.

A Taurus will always be around when you need them. And if they're not, they'll always think of ways to make it up to you.

As one of the most dependable signs, you can always count on your Taurus BFF to stick by your side.

Whether it is a big commitment or a little favor, a Taurus will make sure they help you out. Why? Because they know you would go out of your way to do the same thing.

2. Taurus is stubborn.

No one is more likely to say "I told you so" than a Taurus — and not because they're trying to be snarky. When a Taurus gives you advice, take it to heart.

Taurus is known for being one of the most stubborn signs, but just because they're stubborn doesn't mean they're jerks. More often than not, they're right and are looking out for the well-being of their friends.

3. Taurus is protective.

If someone breaks your heart, Taurus will always be the first one to comfort you. Never underestimate a Taurus' ability to stand up for you.

Some think Taurus' overprotective nature is a little too much to handle, but friends are always at the top of their list.

4. Taurus is determined.

You will never meet a Taurus who's comfortable being second best. Whether it's pushing for a promotion at work or upping their game at the gym, Taurus is always devoted to being better.

The best part about it? Their determination rubs off on their friends and if their friends need a push, Taurus is always happy to oblige.

5. They'll introduce you to the best music.

Taurus and music go together like tequila and lime — a perfect combination!

Taurus thinks of music as a way to bond with friends and as an icebreaker for meeting new people. When they're not streaming new music or renewing their Spotify subscription, a Taurus will be giving you names of artists to listen to.

Be warned, though — if it's an artist they really dig, they'll make you list your favorite songs over and over again while giving you all the history of each artist.

6. They show you how important it is to never take shortcuts in life.

Nothing keeps a Taurus more motivated than going above and beyond with their work. Sure, it takes them a little longer to finish something, but when it's done, they know their success is all because they made the extra effort.

Having a Taurus as a best friend means having someone to cheer you on when you're stuck on something (like a project at work), as well as someone who can show you what a little extra effort can do for you. They want success to be contagious!

7. They'll take care of you.

When you need a friend to call on, you go to Taurus. Simple as that.

Taurus is patient when you need someone to listen and they're the stable ones of the friend group.

All in all, Taurus is the 'mom' friend of the group — without the nagging and constant texting when she's worried (well, maybe sometimes).

What do we love about our Taurus BFFs the most? They're there before you even know you need them. How's that for impressive?

Emily Ratay is a full-time writer living in Pittsburgh who is passionate about the environment and feminism and knows that anything is possible in the right pair of shoes.