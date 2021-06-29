Though Aquarius might seem airy and eccentric, there's actually a lot going on in that intellectual mind of theirs.

The most developed of air signs, Aquarians are one of the smartest around.

Why are Aquarius so smart?

and, according to Business Insider, those born under the Aquarius sign — between January 20 and February 18 — actually have the highest levels of analytical intelligence, which is measured by cognitive ability and IQ.

Aquarians are innovators. Their ruling planet Uranus actually is associated with the internet. So, as master networkers, these are the friends you want at your table. They speak wisdom and provide insight into worlds that are lightyears ahead of our time.

As an air sign, Aquarius is a deep thinker. They filter everything through their highly intelligent mind and won't commit to a belief or solution without having all of the facts to back it up. They seek out alternative viewpoints in order to understand all sides to a situation, making them an incredibly broad-minded star sign.

Aquarius handle abstract reasoning well, as they love to analyze and synthesize a situation.

If you are facing a dilemma, it's a good idea to seek out the help of an Aquarius. They will get to the bottom of the issue and come up with the perfect plan to fix the problem.

Unlike Pisces and Cancers who favor emotions and empathy, Aquarius are able to distance themselves from a situation. This makes it easier for them to figure out a solution while remaining balanced and keeping a cool head.

As Aquarius is ruled by Uranus — the planet that is associated with genius, individuality and unconventional ideas — it makes sense that it would be one of the smartest zodiac signs.

Uranus also gives Aquarius a visionary quality. They are able to think outside of the box in innovative ways and are capable of perceiving the future. It's definitely not uncommon to find an Aquarius with a five — or even ten — year plan.

In order for an Aquarius to be truly happy, they require mental stimulation. Without it, boredom always ensues. Monotonous desk jobs are definitely not the ideal career path for this air sign.

Creative careers, however, are often the way to do. Aquarius is an unconventional and eccentric sign and should be able to embrace their originality. They are often drawn to cutting-edge fashion, out-there ideas, and the latest technology.

Aquarius is symbolized by the water bearer, representing their humanitarian tendencies. Aquarius don't keep their intellect all to themselves, but rather focus it on creating a better and brighter future for everyone.

The glyph symbol for Aquarius is two parallel zig-zagging lines, symbolizing water being blown by the wind. This represents the dissemination of knowledge and Aquarius's desire to share information with the world.

Though thinking is clearly an Aquarius's strong suit, as a fixed sign they are also capable of being powerful doers.

They are persistent, patient, and self-reliant. Not only are they able to come up with a solution, but they will put it into action.

Smartest Aquarians in history:

1. Virginia Woolf, an Aquarius who was born on January 25, 1882

Virgina Woolf has a Sun in Aquarius zodiac sign. Her Midheaven and Mercury signs are in Aquarius too.

Virginia Woolf was an English writer, widely considered to be one of the most important 20th-century authors. She was a pioneer in the use of stream of consciousness as a narrative device.

2. Angela Davis born on January 26, 1944

Angela Davis has two planets in the zodiac sign of Aquarius. Angela Davis is an Aquarius Sun sign, and her Moon sign is in Aquarius, too.

Angela Davis is a political activist, philosopher, academic, and author. Not only does she spend her time as a professor at the University of California, Santa Cruz, but she is also the author of over ten books on class, feminism, race, and the US prison system.

3. Oprah Winfrey born on January 29, 1954

Oprah Winfrey is super smart with three personal planets in the zodiac sign of Aquarius.

Ophrah is an Aquarius Sun sign. She also has Venus and Mercury in Aquarius, too.

When she's not busy taking down the British monarchy, Winfrey is an actress, talk show host, philanthropist, and producer. Moreover, she's the Chairwoman and CEO of her own television network, the Oprah Winfrey Network.

4. Harry Styles born on February 1, 1994

Harry Styles has a Sun in Aquarius, but he also has Mars, Venus, and his Fate of Fortune signs in Aquarius, too.

Since starting his career as a member of the famed group One Direction, Harry Styles has received 36 awards and 107 nominations (he just won a Grammy for the best pop performance for his single "Watermelon Sugar"). Style's second album, Fine Line, garnered the biggest first-week sales by an English male artist in history and was even listed among Rolling Stone's "500 Greatest Albums of All Time" in 2020.

4. Ashton Kutcher born on February 7, 1978

Ashton Kutcher has a stellium in Aquarius.

His Sun, Moon, Venus, Mercury, and Midheaven are all in the zodiac sign of Aquarius.

Since starting his career as Michael Kelso in the Fox sitcom That '70s Show, actor, model, producer and entrepreneur Ashton Kutcher has continued acting, co-founded a venture capital firm, and become a philanthropist and human rights activist focused primarily on human trafficking.

5. Jennifer Aniston born on February 11, 1969

Jennifer Aniston has two personal planets in the zodiac sign of Aquarius: Sun and Mercury.

Best known as Rachel Green from the television show Friends, Jennifer Aniston is a successful actress, producer, and businesswoman. She has earned Primetime Emmy, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild awards and films with Aniston in the leading role have grossed over $1.6 billion worldwide.

6. Audre Lord born on February 18, 1934

Audre Lord has four placements in the sign of Aquarius: her Sun, North Node, Venus, and Saturn are all in the sign of the Waterbearer.

American writer, feminist, librarian, and civil rights activist Audre Lord dedicated her life to fighting injustices of racism, sexism, classism, capitalism, heterosexism, and homophobia. Through her impassioned poetry, she expressed anger and outrage at civil and social injustices that she observed throughout her life.

Audrey Jaber is a writer living in Boston, Massachusetts. She covers a variety of topics for YourTango, including news, entertainment and astrology.