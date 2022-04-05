This April 2022, we will experience the Quarter Moon in Cancer and this energy lasts all month. What this means is that we will be marking a 'halfway point' in our lives, and it affects each zodiac sign in a unique way. This is a turning point, a chance to go this way or that. Because this Quarter Moon is in Cancer, this event will involve our emotions; our choices will come from the heart.

We may be on the verge of some major breakthrough, and during this transit, we will both acknowledge that we're going through it as we move into the next phase of the change. What we choose to do today is what determines what tomorrow will be like.

The Quarter Moon in Cancer deals with family, health, work, and romance. This implies that for each of these topics, we need to focus and pay attention. If we're at the halfway mark in health, that means we need to make the right health choices today, not tomorrow. In the family, we need to take care of today, not tomorrow. In work, it's the same, and in romance as well. This halfway mark is the deciding factor in what makes us or breaks us tomorrow. That's heavy.

This cosmic event will affect each and every one of us, not just certain signs in particular. This transit is the fire that is lit beneath us, the prompt that gets us going — the muse that inspires the next move. We are all on the precipice of starting something new or falling back into the redundant. What's it going to be?

Read on to see how the Quarter Moon in Cancer affects each zodiac sign the entire month of April 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

What you've been doing is sinking into the mire of negativity lately, and this is now your chance to shake it off. Between the bad dreams and the constant anticipation of disaster, you've gotten yourself into a snit. This isn't you! You prefer yourself as the happy-go-lucky crazy Aries, who can take on the world. The Quarter Moon in Cancer gives you this opportunity. Act on it.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You've been wanting to do something daring for a while but you've been way too scared to try. You don't like yourself for being cowardly, and inside you know you're more than this. You adore spontaneity and risk, but you've withheld this out of fear. Now is the time to chuck that fear out the window and get to the experience of life. With the Moon in Cancer, you'll be in touch with your feelings. Act on them. The time to sit at home is over.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You've been on the fence when it comes to what you actually want to do with the rest of your life, and during the Moon in Cancer, you'll come to terms with the fact that it's now or never. Action beckons you, Gemini; the time for sitting around, licking your wounds is at an end. You can either continue on, growing mold, going nowhere, or you can get on board and live your life to the fullest.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You are at the breaking point, mentally and emotionally; you need change and you need it now. But you also have to realize that it's YOU who makes the change in your own life. No one is coming in to save you. With the Half Moon in Cancer, you have the opportunity to make a power grab for the things that make you come alive. Go for the life, Cancer. Enough is enough — you need to take action NOW.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You've noticed that you've fallen back and that you're not as on point as you used to be. That's not because you're getting older, but because you haven't had the courage to be the person you know you're meant to be. This is a crucial transit for you, and you need to act now or miss the boat. The halfway mark for you allows you to step into your new, improved life — but it's YOU who has to decide that's what you want.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

What this Quarter Moon in Cancer brings you is the recognition that you either make the move, or you slink back into obscurity. And this is purely work-related. You've been a good, polite employee and it looks like you've been pretty much abused for your kindness. Not to mention insanely underpaid. This is your moment, Virgo. Ask for more money. Don't let this opportunity pass you by.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Your Half Moon in Cancer experience revolves around love. You may be in a relationship that's taken its toll on both of you, but you still love each other fiercely. You're at the point where you could either end it or plan on a new beginning. This is your life, Libra - and the person you love is very much a part of it. Put in the effort. Make this halfway mark count. Go for the gold.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You are extremely sensitive and intuitive and the Half Moon in Cancer only serves to make that super clear. That means that if there's something on your mind, something that hasn't been completed or attended to, it's time to make a choice: you either do it, or you don't. But know this: your choice will echo throughout your life. Choose wisely, but choose. Be an active participant in your own life.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You've been wondering if you should make the move and commit to a love relationship. There's someone in your life who has basically been begging you to commit, and that's kind of turned you off. The Half Moon in Cancer puts it to you straight: Make up your mind now, Sagittarius. Life is short. Either get with this person or set them free. Don't be selfish.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You are at a milestone marker in your life, right now. With the Moon in Cancer, you'll feel it in your bones. All you need is the courage to make the move, and only you know what that move is. One thing is for sure, whatever you choose will define the rest of your days here on Earth. If change is what's needed, then act on it now. Do what you intend to do, and get on it, Capricorn. No more time for dawdling.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

On April 9, you will end something. And there's a good chance it will be health-related. This means you have the choice of doing what's right for you or going the unhealthy route, which is what got you to this place, today. You have to ask yourself if the lifestyle you've been living is right for you, as it hasn't really given you much more than worry. Time to change your bad habits. Your efforts will pay off.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

This one's about money. The Half Moon in Cancer is a wake-up call. Are you getting what you want from your job? Are you paid what you are worth, and if not, WHY NOT? This is the time for you to either accept that you are being used or for you to do something about it. You are being used, Pisces. Stand up for yourself. Do it. Now.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.