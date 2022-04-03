Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Love Horoscope For April 4 - 10, 2022

Your weekly love horoscope for April 4 - 10, 2022 reveals that relationships change dramatically this week as Venus, the planet of love, shifts into romantic and dreamy Pisces. This is one of the best placements for the Goddess of Love which means that any recent strains or difficulties in your relationships should become resolved during this time.

It’s also a period when you and your partner will begin to see just how important love is. Nothing else can replace it, not a successful career, loads of friends, or even the attention of others. Love is an entirely different gift than anything else.

But part of what astrology has recently been to understand what that means. If something is different, that means it deserves to be treated in such ways.

This ties into the long retrograde period of Venus in Capricorn where you were asked to reflect on your own value and worth and that of any relationships in your life.

Now is the time when that starts to come together, and you will be able to start to make different choices.

Part of this is the lessons from Saturn and the North Node this week that help you see it’s what you go through that enables you to grow, and once you grow then you can start operating from a different place within yourself.

It’s not just about different choices, but seeing that the lesson you’ve been through is the root of why you’re making those decisions.

Mercury helps round out the week by allowing you to become committed to your desires which means not being susceptible to the opinions and thoughts of others.

But even that is part of the lesson of love because when you realize what truly is important, you also become aware of everything that just isn’t.

Weekly transits that affect your love horoscope this week.

Tuesday, April 5th

Venus finally moves away from her tight embrace with Mars today as she shifts into Pisces. This creates a more romantic mode than when she was in Aquarius. Thought return to love and commitment.

This also brings more focus onto that spiritual high vibe love as Venus in Pisces is an extremely strong energy and also has the ability to bring about miracles in your relationship. Jupiter in Pisces also connects with Saturn today encouraging growth through the awareness of what you’ve learned. It’s the chance to truly start doing better.

Friday, April 8th

Today brings about a destined crossing of paths between Jupiter in Pisces and the North Node in Taurus. The North Node in astrology represents the fate that you are moving into, which means on days on which its energy is activated you are more likely to see momentous events occur.

Jupiter makes everything bigger, so this is a chance to expand beyond the life you thought you would live into the one that you want to live. It also can bring about the end of some karmic relationship cycles and help bring about the meeting of your divine partner.

Saturday, April 9th

The First Quarter Moon today is in Cancer representing strength on the path to manifest what intentions you have previously planted. There is a deep motivation present which as well will help you overcome challenges.

Cancer is the home sign of the moon and one that represents your emotions, home, and family life. Having this determination associated with it represents trusting your own emotions and feelings and not letting anything stop you from continuing to create what it is you desire.

Sunday, April 10th

Mercury shifts into Taurus today for the next few weeks changing how you think and communicate. Mercury governs both areas of our lives and depending on the sign it is in; it changes how we process information and speak about it to others. In Taurus, you will be feeling more determined and loyal to your own desires.

You are less likely to be swayed by others or to change your mind at the drop of hate. You will also be more into a creation phase where you are going to be looking at how you can practically take your beliefs and shift them into reality.

Be aware of the emotional manipulation of others around this time because you will be more apt to spot it and remember if someone has an issue with your boundaries now, it is because at one point they benefited from taking advantage of when you did not.

Weekly Love Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs for April 4 – April 10, 2022

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

In the week ahead make sure you try to let go of blaming yourself for anything that may have not gone according to plan. There are possibilities for a lot of lessons being learned this week with the North Node being activated, but often you will take those onto yourself and try to see how you can do better in your relationship. While an admirable trait, it is not always about doing better with your relationship, but realizing you may do better without it.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You will be able to finally express a lot of what you have been going through recently, beginning this week as Mercury starts to move through your sign. This will help you be able to start setting up the groundwork for some of that future in your relationship, whether it is a trip or even purchasing a home together. If single, then now is the time to get really clear on what it is you need and want and not just what you think you can get.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

There may be a decision this week that feels more like a test. Try to look at it from all angles, especially the piece about whether it is your past self or current self making it. Before you toss a relationship out or agree to one that does not feel like it honors your true self, take a moment, and pause. Part of this is realizing that you are not who you used to be, and when you can do that, you will also see there was never really a choice at all which was the real test.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Don’t be afraid to take a stand this week Cancer. As the First Quarter Moon rises in your sign, you are being encouraged to worry less about being soft and understanding and instead take up arms for what truly matters to you.

If you have felt taken advantage of recently or unseen by a love interest, then now is the time to speak up. If you have been sitting on strong feelings for someone, this week it is a risk worth taking to share it. Realize that this week, your emotions are where your true strength lies.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

It feels like in recent months you have forgotten that one of your greatest gifts is your aura of confidence and capability. Not everyone may appreciate it, but if they don’t, then they are not your people. Do a review this week and make sure that you are not dumbing yourself down for your current partner or love interest.

Or even faking being incompetent. If you catch yourself doing this, make sure to become aware of if the person in your life is needing you to do this or if it is coming from you. Whatever the truth is, make sure to return to your true self.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

There has been a lot of healing in recent months for you with all of the Pisces energy around, and this week is no different except that you’re going to be asked to take some risks as well. Healing can only be demonstrated in the moments that you are able to get confirmation that you have in fact grown.

Often in relationships, you fear whether or not you’ve truly healed and instead stay single with your walls up. Make sure to call yourself out on your own this week and realize that you may be the reason you don’t have the relationship you dream of.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Life not being fair is one of the most challenging lessons for anyone to learn, especially you. And especially when it comes to love. It doesn’t always work out the way that you had hoped and while it may not seem fair, it doesn’t mean that it hasn’t happened the way that it’s meant to.

Part of what you’re going through now may be seeing such positive interactions happen in your love life with a fairly new partner that you’re reflecting more on having stayed with someone in the past with who you didn’t have that with. Try to bring acceptance to it so you don’t end up missing out on the amazingness that is starting to come in.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

When you learn that love is supposed to be healthy and supportive and not obsessive and demanding, your life changes. You are an intense sign, one that likes all aspects until death do us part. But, that kind of thinking isn’t always a part of healthy relationships.

Look this week for how your view on love has shifted with your own healing and worth. A big part of love is being able to have it bring you peace and not angst. Make sure that you are setting the tone for the love that you receive and not the other way around.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You are entering a period of immense spiritual growth. Most of it will bring greater awareness and healing into your own life which will directly affect the relationships that you chose to participate in. But the other side of it is that you are going to have to face the consequences of your own choices and allow yourself to forgive yourself.

This is the biggest obstacle to happiness and love this week as the North Node brings your awareness up to some karmic relationship cycles and choices that you have been making. You believe that everything you do is all a part of learning, but it does not mean in the process it does not cause others pain.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Try to do something new and exciting this week. Especially when it comes to love. Whether you and a partner have hit a rut and you need to shake things up or you even are feeling the desire to try something new, step out of that comfort zone this week and try to find something that makes you feel alive.

March was likely a harder month for you after so many of the planets that had been in Capricorn moved into Aquarius, now though, it’s time to start being proactive about what you need and actually starts doing it, instead of only talking about it.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The best kind of freedom is when you realize you always have somewhere to return to. This week brings a deep feeling of love between you and your partner as you realize that you have navigated some rough waters recently and have come out on the other side. Use this as a chance to celebrate your love and deepen your intimacy. If your relationship did not make it through the recent test period, try to dig deeper into acceptance and see why ultimately it was for the best even if your heart is hurting now.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

As you near the divine Jupiter Neptune embrace next week in your sign, you’ll start to receive back what you’ve been putting out into the universe. As a self-less Pisces, you often wonder when someone is going to step up and love you in all the ways that you pour into them and others in your life. While a big part of it is speaking your boundaries, it also comes down to when others feel worthy of loving someone like you. You deserve all the love that you give out daily and whether it has been a strained relationship recently or even being single, all of that is about to change. Make sure to receive it all with an open heart.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.