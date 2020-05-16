Which Zodiac Signs Have Psychic Powers, Ranked From Most To Least Mystical

Are you scarily psychic or completely clueless?

Are you psychic or do you just get “feelings” sometimes?

Most people have some sort of psychic ability, even if they don’t recognize it. They can tell when people are lying or maybe they dream things that come true in the future. There are those who intuitively know things and others who can speak to ghosts.

There are all different kinds of psychic abilities, and various shades of them. For the zodiac signs with psychic powers, their abilities appear in many ways.

For instance, you might think you just have good instincts when you do something, and avoid disasters. Sometimes, your psychic ability is only activated in certain situations — the strong feelings a mother gets when she senses that her child is in danger, or when you meet a troublesome person and the hairs on the back of your neck stand up.

Whether you’re clairvoyant or you see dead people, you most likely have some form of psychic ability. In astrology, some zodiac signs are psychic, and others not so much. Or, they may be very psychic but choose to ignore it.

Psychic ability can be scary, especially if you don’t know how to control it. You may deny that you’re psychic, but that probably won’t stop you from feeling when an earthquake is going to happen or you dream about a deceased loved one.

1. Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Most Pisces don't even know how psychic they are.

They think their amazing sense of intuition is something everyone has, but it's not. Luckily, they rely on their intuition when making decisions. They can finish other people's sentences, even when there isn't a strong bond between them, and they always know when something good or bad is about to happen.

They're very compassionate, which is a good trait for someone who can see bad things on the horizon. Much of the time, their psychic ability comes in the form of a muse which helps them with their art. Is it psychic ability or divine intervention?

2. Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer's psychic abilities come to them in terms of emotions — they can feel when someone is upset, even if that person appears to be calm. If Cancer feels that a business dealing is off or they suspect that someone isn't being truthful, they can feel it in their gut.

They have a lot of empathy, which can trigger their psychic abilities. They're very sensitive to cosmic vibrations, especially when they're listening to music, making them one of the most psychic zodiac signs.

They actually make excellent psychics because they're good at helping both the living and the dead deal with their emotions.

3. Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libras don't want to believe they have any psychic ability, but that doesn't mean they don't have them in large quantities.

Whereas they can be clueless about themselves, they're right on when it comes to other people. Déjà vu, past lives, premonitions — Libra has them all.

They like to think that, instead of a psychic ability, they just made a lucky guess. However, when one makes one lucky guess after another, it's beyond luck; it's something psychic.

Unfortunately, Libra is too lazy to really pursue honing their psychic skills, which, according to them, they don't have anyway.

4. Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Of all the zodiac signs, Scorpios come closest to actually being able to read people's minds.

It's not just that they can tell what you're thinking, they also seem to have the ability to know what you're hiding. It's ironic because they themselves tend to be very secretive and mysterious.

They hate liars and that could be why they're always able to sniff out the truth. The information they gather psychically, they use it to manipulate and control others.

Maybe they don't trust other people because they've seen their dark side, which can be just as disturbing as their own.

5. Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Geminis have a very special psychic power called bilocation, and that's the ability to be in more than one place at a time.

For most people, this ability only happens in the mental realm, such as being engaged in one thing but thinking of another, or in dreams where your physical body stays in your bed while you're a ghost-like presence in another place.

A rare few people are able to be in two places at once in the physical world, where you're in one place and people swear they saw you somewhere else.

6. Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries have the psychic ability to know exactly what's going to be next — they're the trend-whisperers.

It's a gift or a knack or psychic ability to know what's going to be a big hit, whether it's a band, show, or a performer. They just have an innate sense of what's destined to be hot.

7. Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgos have the ability to see the big picture, which is slightly psychic.

They can look at a vacant lot, envision a house there and how the neighbor will rise or fall. They can sense both future opportunities and future threats.

Every city should have a Virgo on their planning committee.

8. Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leos have psychic timing.

They don't need alarm clocks; all they have to do is tell themselves when they want to wake up the next day, and they do. They always know the right time to arrive at a party or how long they should stay when they're a house guest.

9. Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus is pretty grounded, but they do have the ability to sense boundaries with people and places.

They won't overstep or overshare, and they know just how far to take joking around with someone.

If you have psychic hits, you probably ignore them. Taurus is logical and pragmatic, and that doesn't go with all that "woo-woo" stuff.

10. Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarians aren't that psychic and are constantly surprised by things, which can be good and bad.

They're not cynical, so they get a joy from little things; on the same note, when something goes wrong, they're completely blindsided by it.

Sagittarians are perfectly happy with the now, so why should they concern themselves with the future? That sounds a little too much like making commitments.

11. Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorns tend to be more practical than psychic.

They may have a strong sense about a business opportunity, but if it doesn't make sense to them, they're not going to trust their gut and take a chance on it.

There are times when a Capricorn may have a strong vision of something, but they're too afraid they'll be judged on them. So, they generally don't do anything about them.

12. Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You'd think a sign that was so associated with all kinds of new-ageyness would be more psychic, but they're not.

Aquarius is psychic in the way of invention and innovation. But as far as being able to read what other people are feeling or being tapped into the spirit world, not so much.

Christine Schoenwald is a writer, performer, and astrology lover. She has written over 500 articles on the zodiac signs and how the stars influence us. She's had articles in The Los Angeles Times, Salon, and Woman's Day. Visit her website or and her Instagram.