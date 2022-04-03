3 Zodiac Signs With A Rough Horoscope The Week Of April 3 - 9, 2022

If there's a reason why this week may be rough, it's due to the many Mars transits that loom above. We are practically dominated by Mars energy during this week, and while that doesn't necessarily promise that we're up for a bad time, it does mean that we will witness conflict and aggression. We might be a part of it, or we may be victims of it. Either way, the main push towards the negative this week will occur due to the angry red planet and its pushy ways.

And it's not just Mars. It's everything that coincides with Mars. During this week, we'll be experiencing the effect of Moon square Mars, Mars conjunction Saturn, Moon trine Mars and Moon sextile Mars. We're also in Aries season, which means that all of these Mars transits are at home, where they should be. That might be a great thing if you're a planet or a constellation, but down here on Earth, it could prove to be difficult.

These Mars transits will be daily, too, so be warned. This is the week where you run into bullies. It is also the week where you may find things intolerable, to the point where you rebel against them.

You may find yourself speaking out of turn or saying the worst things you can muster up at the wrong time. Angry words become angry actions, and we need to be careful not to start personal wars that cannot be stopped. If possible, look to put the brakes on before going full force into a brick wall.

The three zodiac signs who have a rough horoscope the week of April 3 - 9, 2022

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

During this week, you will experience someone throwing you under the bus, so to speak. What's worse is that you deserve it. You've done a few 'sneaky' things at work, and you've upset someone. They believe that you are wrong, and when they call you out on it, your pride will immediately get in the way, and you'll jump to the defensive wagon, where you will overdo your defense to such a degree that you'll end up looking like a prize fool.

You'll want to destroy this person because you have been called out and exposed. And because you can't actually 'destroy' this co-worker, you'll insult them until they see exactly who you are. This week, you make a fool out of yourself simply because you couldn't own your mistake. Pride gets in your way this week, Cancer, and it makes a fool out of you.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

This is a rough week for you because you weren't in the mood to have your world belittled and made fun of. How does something like this happen? Well, it happens between you and a couple of friends of yours who don't think as highly of you as you thought they did.

You want friends; that's a known fact, but you've also accepted just about anyone who showed up in your search for the good ones. Your hang-out buddies are not as wonderful as you wanted them to be, and this is the week where you'll find out something about one of them that will be so upsetting that the friendship will no doubt have to end.

Understand this, Virgo: someone in your life is not happy with the way you go about expressing yourself. While everyone is entitled to their own opinions, this person will try and "put you in your place."

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You do not like yourself when you get like this, but that's what will happen this week, thanks to all of that Mars energy. "Like this" — like what? Like... hostile, impatient, and fidgety. Your nervous energy is through the roof this week as if you're waiting for bad news, and all you can think about is how awful everything's going to be once you hear it.

This week, you will be living in your head and acting out physically. What paranoias go on in your mind will be expressed in your boorish and pushy attitude towards anyone and everyone, in your life or not in your life.

You feel entitled this week, privileged as if you are owed something that others should not be receiving. Your attitude will be noticed, and you will be avoided. And, to top it off, your creativity will be at an all-time low. Hard to be you this week, Libra.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.