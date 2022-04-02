Weekly Horoscope & The Luckiest Day Of The Week For All Zodiac Signs, April 3 - 9, 2022

The luckiest day of the week for each zodiac sign is here with a weekly horoscope forecast for April 3 - 9, 2022.

The stars align on a new month and a new way of looking at life this week.

While the week is rich in chances for new plans and feeling greater confidence as you delve more into Aries Season, there are special days that will offer you the opportunity to make the most of astrology this week.

April will be an entirely different vibe than you have seen since the start of the year.

With two New Moons and Mars and Venus joining Jupiter in Pisces there will be a lot of fated events occurring.

As much as there may be situations and experiences which are destined, there still is the aspect of free will.

This makes these lucky days something important to be aware of because sometimes an opportunity truly is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to choose differently.

The week ahead is one where you will be able to feel a marked difference in energy as the winds of change push you forward.

It is a time to celebrate both the endings and the beginnings in your life.

Here is your zodiac sign's luckiest day of the week, plus your weekly horoscope for April 3 - 9, 2022.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Luckiest Day: Monday, April 4th

New Moons are meant to be inspiring, but this one has a bit of intensity due to Saturn's involvement.

So, even though the New Moon is on Friday which means that it is super packed with great energy for you, it will take a few days for things to settle down and give you the greenlight to start your work.

Take a chance and reflect on your views about who you have shaped your choices. Then make a pledge to yourself to never again let someone else change the parts about yourself that you love the most.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, April 3rd

Neptune and the North Node meet in the skies today giving you a much-needed direction boost about where the next part of your path should go.

This is a time for you to reconnect with some dreams that you may have given up on and recommit yourself to making them come true.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Luckiest Day: Monday, April 4th

Today your mind will be stretched to see things differently than you have before. This allows you to shift and deepen your beliefs which will end up affecting how you choose to live your life.

Let yourself have conversations that you otherwise might have shied away from, it is the choice to engage differently that will let you be flooded with new ideas.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, April 3rd

The energy between Mars and Saturn today really lights up the part of your life that rules intimacy.

Whether you have been keeping something from your partner, or they have you, today offers a chance for the truth to return which will not only allow you to experience deeper intimacy but also allow you to show up to your own life more authentically.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, April 5th

You have been on a natural high lately because of the influx of fire energy thanks to Aries Season.

The end of this week not only helps you feel more confident in stepping up to make important decisions in your life but also lets you entertain the unusual.

Today marks a chance for you to break free from your comfort zone and try something that you never would have thought would be something that resonates.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, April 6th

Neptune in Pisces recently crossed paths with the North Node in Taurus which for you represents some significant events surrounding your love life.

This may also be you recognizing what truly lights you up and creates that feeling of passion within yourself. Be on the lookout for unexpected connections today and conversations that are otherworldly.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, April 7th

Aries is your opposing zodiac sign or the yang to your yin. This means that when there is a lot of Aries energy around it brings a greater sense of balance into your life.

Today can bring a chance to focus on bringing that complimentary energy into a relationship or even that energy into your own life overall. This will help you feel less exhausted or overwhelmed with life.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, April 9th

There have been a lot of changes in your life since the Eclipse cycle moved into your sign at the start of the year. But beginning this week you are going to be seeing this energy play out in a big way.

Even though the eclipse that will light up your relationship zone occurs at the end of April, the North Node in Taurus becomes active this week bringing in answers and just a little bit of magic.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, April 3rd

After a few months of what has felt like nothing but work, today brings a chance for you to reconnect to your creative side.

This also represents you seeking out what truly lights you up instead of just doing what you feel like you must. Take today to remember that joy is just as much an important part of life as is responsibility.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Luckiest Day: Monday, April 4th

You are feeling on the brink of some recent changes in your life which get accelerated around the Aries New Moon Friday but these things take some time.

This specifically will affect your home and family. It makes this the perfect day for thinking about moving, saying yes to a proposal, or anything that brings about that positive change you have been seeking.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Luckiest Day: Monday, April 4th

Today should bring out a sense of action paired with feeling like you are finally over a karmic hump that you have been battling.

With Mars and Saturn connecting today, you will feel a push to really release your past for the last time which will allow you to move more fully into the beautiful future that is awaiting you.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, April 5th

When all seems lost is when miracles take over. Today as Neptune and the North Node of the moon cross paths it is a day for the impossible to become possible, especially in your love life or relationships.

If you have been trying to figure out whether a relationship is a lesson or forever, you are about to get your answer and it is going to show you why real life can often be better than any dream.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.