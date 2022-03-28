Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Love Horoscope For March 28, 2022 - April 3, 2022

As you approach a new month and the New Moon in Aries, there is a strong feeling that you will not be able to slide by anymore.

Everything happens when supposed to, but that does not mean you are always ready for it.

Relationship dynamics have been under a microscope since the start of the year, feeling more intense with every passing day.

You know that a decision or choice is looming closer by the second, and while you may have tried to ignore it at one point, it is now no longer an option.

Many relationships are designed to end or transition to another kind of relationship right now.

After the learning period of Venus Retrograde, after the freedom from the Aquarian energy boost, and now that it is Aries Season, you are ready to stop living in the past.

The week ahead provides many growth opportunities, beginning this week and even heading into the next once Venus moves into Pisces.

A quiet period settles in before the New Moon this week, and while ideas and plans are churning within your mind, it is one that you should allow yourself to take advantage of because the days following will require you to act.

The relationship you choose has the most defining factor over what kind of life you live and even who you grow into.

Healthy, excellent, great relationships show us life, love, and even a version of ourselves that you never even knew was possible, while those that are karmic or toxic will keep you in these cycles where you know you are not living your truth.

They might be addicted at times, comfortable with others, but deep down, you know that there is a part of you that must die to stay.

This week is the moment when everything changes and when you finally dare to reevaluate your relationship so that you can go where you can grow.

Weekly transits that affect your love horoscope this week.

Monday, March 28

Neptune, the planet of unconditional love and dreams, forms a sweet connection with the North Node of the Moon. The North Node represents the fate that you are moving into, and with it currently in Taurus, the ruling zodiac sign of Venus, it is all about love and pleasure.

Today, it will be essential to reconnect to your dreams and reflect on if your relationship brings you joy.

If it has been on the rocks lately, it may be time to figure out how to improve things or finally decide that it may be time to move in a different direction.

With your imagination running wild, it is a beautiful day to plan a fun date or a spa day for yourself. Pay attention to events and conversations around you as you may be getting hints at what direction your fate will go.

Tuesday, March 29

This may prove to be a turning point for any relationships that have been on life support recently. Venus, the planet of love, meets up with challenging Saturn creating an atmosphere that is not conducive for love.

Venus and Saturn are not necessarily always enemies because a sense of divine timing and lessons learned can enhance the love in your relationships.

In this case, though, it is like a wake-up call before the Aries New Moon comes later in the week. Try to face your relationship with openness and honesty today, no matter how difficult. It is not always a matter of getting back to a good space but accepting that you never will.

Friday, April 1

The Aries New Moon is celebrated on the eve of March 31 but is exact in the early morning hours. While the new astrological new year began a few weeks ago with the start of Aries Season, this is the first moon since that shift making it a powerful time for manifestations.

This one highlights your relationship and whether it has that growth potential that you are seeking. During this time, Mercury aligns with the moon, representing the ability to courageously stand up for your beliefs and what it is you deserve.

Over the next few days, your timeline will accelerate, and anything you have been on the fence about in recent months will come up, and you'll have to deal with whatever you face. Do not just accept the love you have because it seems like too much work to receive the love you truly desire.

Here's your zodiac sign's weekly Love horoscope for March 28 – April 3, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Your excuses have run out. It still may not be the perfect time to make that next jump, but it does not mean that you can continue as you have.

Try to embody the best of your zodiac sign during this week. Use your determination and boldness, don't let yourself overthink or wonder if you are being impulsive, bringing in doubt where none should exist.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

As the landscape changes even more drastically and you get closer to your first eclipse of 2022, you will realize that what you used to be afraid of no longer scares you.

You may not be headed for a complete break-up this week. Still, you will have to renegotiate the original agreement in your relationship, whether that means boundaries or even status.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Once again, you are allowed to break free from your past truly. The question remains, will you do it? Something that the last two years have tried to get you to see is part of your past and not meant to be part of your future.

So do not be afraid to let go of the pain or lack out of fear there will be nothing. You are making room for the unexpected.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

When everything seems lost, the most incredible clarity often comes in. Use this week to build up your sense of self-confidence. You don't need your life to look like everyone else's, nor do you need to play by their rules.

As you increasingly become more confident in making your happiness a priority, your life will shift accordingly. Just make sure it is all about the small steps forward because you never know which one will change your life.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Fire energy always inspires you, and right now is no different, especially as Mars and Venus finish their dance together in Aquarius, lighting up your love zone.

Pay special attention to where you might feel constricted in your romantic relationship and crave more freedom. It may be that either a belief or person is holding you back.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Coming off your annual full moon a few weeks ago, you will continue to see the ripples echo through this week in preparation for the New Moon in Aries.

Take what you have learned about yourself and how you have approached love and use it to create intentions around more accountability and even openness as you move through this week. You cannot say you want something yet be closed to it simultaneously.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You see rewards from challenging work in healing your past patterns. This week continues with a chance to confirm that you are not the same person you used to be.

Knowing this and trusting the new decisions you make in love will make all the difference. It becomes impossible to go back once you realize how far you have come.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Shifting sands may be the best way to describe the week ahead for you. There are changes, but they happen slowly, almost unrecognizable at times.

This does not mean that things are not working out in your favor. You will need to practice patience on your journey to your forever love.

So much of what is happening for you this week is the universe responding to the vibration you are sending out, trust that and let things fall wherever they may.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The universe will always provide you with opportunities to grow. It is just a matter of whether you will take them or not. You may like to be free and roam, but there are times in your journey when you are afraid of being able to do just that.

Think about where you have chosen conformity or constriction over freedom simply because you feared what would happen if you did, and then allow yourself to move in the direction of whatever sets your heart on fire.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Life is not the same anymore, and while it is pointless to try, that is something that you have been trying to do.

This week's astrology will shatter any remaining belief that you have control over whether things change or not once you finally see that they already have. So make sure you aren't clinging to the past out of fear of the future.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

After a long tenuous journey of both Mars and Venus, the celestial lovers, moving through your zodiac sign, it is now time to be able to breathe once again.

Even though this is the last week the pair are dancing together in the skies, there will be relief in your relationship as you realize you and your partner were never on opposite sides.

It was just a matter of different perspectives. So finally, brighter days are ahead.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

While you were reaping the benefits of so many planets in water signs at the last full moon a few weeks ago, the universe will continue to bring more growth opportunities this week.

Venus moves into your zodiac sign next week, giving you an excellent time to focus on love and the creation of the relationship you desire.

So, this week, make sure that you stay consistent in your beliefs and self-worth as it lays the foundation for what is to come.

