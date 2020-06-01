6 Zodiac Signs Who Overthink Their Relationships

They need to put their focus somewhere else.

Overthinking in a relationship can send you down a rabbit hole. Once you get caught up in a thought pattern of overanalyzing and looking for things to be concerned about, you find yourself in a spiral of doubt.

That's true about certain personalities in astrology. And though some signs have a tendency to overanalyze their career or personal growth, others do so in their romantic lives.

The zodiac signs who overthink their relationships know how they're acting, and fear damage to both their self-esteem and partnership.

They know things can go sour if they don’t ease up on thinking about every little detail, but they can find it very difficult to stop. Overthinking can make someone pessimistic about their relationship and convince them that a healthy bond is impossible.

For overthinkers, their relationship may be something they focus on as a way to prevent things from going wrong, not understanding that if you look for the cracks in the foundation, not only will you find them but you’ll probably create more.

No relationship is perfect, but by thinking about it too much, you put emphasis on the negative aspects and overlook the positive ones.

1. Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

There's a definite pessimistic side to Capricorns that can really come out when they're in a relationship.

They overthink to the point that they convince themselves that something is wrong, even when everything is actually good. While they're patient and wise, sometimes Capricorns can be stubborn, and it can be hard to change their thinking once they get an idea in their head.

Once they're at that point, Capricorn will look at everything and see it as further deterioration of the relationship.

2. Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus can be possessive, and one of the results of possessiveness is overthinking, especially about their most important relationships.

Taurus is constantly assessing their relationship — what works, what doesn't, and so on. It's very difficult for them to let themselves be content or let the little things that bother them, go.

Every small problem has the ability to morph into the thing that destroys their relationship.

3. Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Relationships are not only important to Cancer, they're valuable, and this zodiac sign isn't about to lose.

Cancers put a lot of their focus on what's happening with their relationship, and if there's any kind of miscommunication or failure, they are thrown. When they start to overthink, they get suspicious and paranoid.

The truth is that Cancer focuses too much on the problems and don't put enough energy into appreciating a good thing.

4. Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo is going to overthink and overanalyze everything anyway, so, of course, they overthink their relationship.

Virgos have very high standards and expectations. If even the smallest detail or action doesn't measure up, they get worried.

Once they have considered every aspect of their behavior within the relationship, they'll look closely at their partner's. Virgo may overanalyze everything their partner says or does, which only adds fuel to the fire.

5. Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries can be impulsive, but that doesn't mean they don't have moments where they focus on their relationship.

They may not be clear with themselves or others about what they need in a relationship, but they have a firm idea of what they don't want.

Aries will talk to their friends instead of their partner when it comes to what's bothering them. And in keeping their partner out of the loop, they may make things worse instead of better.

6. Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The reason Scorpios have a reputation for being secretive and intense is because it's true. They often think too much about their relationship.

It can make Scorpio feel jealous and resentful. Instead of telling their partner their fears, Scorpio will hold it in. It's not unlike them to not say what they mean, or to be too vague and indirect.

They don't want anyone to get hurt, and they'd rather not be blinded by some betrayal coming from nowhere. So, they'll be watchful and hope that nothing gets by.

Christine Schoenwald is a writer, performer, and astrology lover. She has written over 500 articles on the zodiac signs and how the stars influence us. She's had articles in The Los Angeles Times, Salon, and Woman's Day. Visit her website or and her Instagram.