3 Zodiac Signs With A Rough Horoscope The Week Of March 27 - April 2, 2022

This week's horoscope may start out rough, but there will be many highlights to the week that will feel redeeming. What might make the entire week feel challenging depends on how we translate that early-week energy, which will be deeply embedded with a Mercury in Aries feel to it, and that doesn't always bring out our best side.

We will also have to deal with several Saturn transits, one of them being Venus — this is surely going to affect our love lives and possibly not in good way. Nothing is lost here, and the 'news' is not tragic or even worthy of crying about, but while we are 'in the moment' we will feel dejected and worried, in terms of our love lives.

As we move into April, we will usher in the New Moon in Aries, along with Moon sextile Mars and Moon sextile Saturn. This is like a cosmic cocktail for hostility and self-serving interests. In other words, April comes in with a serious bang.

The three zodiac signs who have a rough horoscope the week of March 27 to April 2, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

One would think that it would be an awesome time to be an Aries, being that we're now in Aries season, but in a way, all this really does is make Aries traits flare up to such a degree that even the Aries person themselves cannot stand who they've become.

This week will have you feeling so headstrong and 'correct' that you won't be able to grant any other person the time of day, as you feel everyone is in your way. You can't communicate your thoughts, because you believe everyone around you is a moron who can't get with your higher thinking.

All you prove is that you're an intellectual snob, and while you think that's adorable and respectable, everyone around you just shakes their head over your arrogance.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

It definitely looks as though the Fire signs are the ones who will be most affected by this week's rough transits, and you, Leo, will not escape this web of conflict.

On one hand, you feel like you truly are 'king of the world' while on the other, you can't seem to communicate what you really want — and that is what lies at the heart of your frustration this week. And when you start to doubt your own self, you also start to put people down to compensate for your bad feeling.

So, this week will have you feeling badly about something you can't do, and taking it all out on whomever is closest to you. You will unleash the Kraken, pretend like you don't regret a thing, and end up feeling like a true bully for your efforts.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

This is one of those weeks where all the fire inside a Sagittarius burns so brightly — in all the wrong ways. For someone who is as smart and talented as you are, you can also be a prize fool. Your attempt at 'telling it like it is' to someone will backfire on you.

You think that being the honest one is going to help you in this case, but all it does is show that you can't keep your trap shut and that you have learned no lessons when it comes to discretion.

It's all black or white with you, Sagittarius, and because you can't find that middle ground this week, you'll end up feeling so polarized and conflicted, that most of this week won't even be worth getting up for.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.