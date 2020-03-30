The Healthiest Choices Your Zodiac Sign Should Make, According To Astrology

All it takes is a simple change.

As human beings, we rely upon healthy choices in order to maintain life. We have all learned how poor eating habits can take a toll on our health, and how the act of being healthy can sometimes feel like work.

When we believe that staying healthy is a chore, we become lazy and we let ourselves go. We also tend to think the only way to be healthy is to make smart, heath-minded choices in the foods we consume.

Health is the result of a balanced lifestyle, where foods are only one aspect. If we are to make one healthy choice after another, then we must feed our minds, our hearts and our bodies.

What's interesting is that each zodiac sign in astrology is ruled by certain body parts.

These are the parts of us that call for the most attention — sometimes good, sometimes not so good. For this reason, it's best to pay close attention to what's best for your own sign.

What are the healthiest choices for each sign of the zodiac?

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Because Aries rules the head, we're talking about headaches, brain tumors, confusion and madness. Yes, that's the not so good stuff.

To ensure you don't make things worse, it's best for Aries to stay away from alcohol, which can lead to migraine. Aries would do best to stay away from certain allergens like pollen or ragweed.

Once again, the head rules the sinuses, and many Aries find themselves with awful allergies. Eat pure, organic foods that are free from harmful additives that won't attack your sinuses.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

This sign is ruled by the throat, neck and vocal chords. Yes, they do make for some of the best singers around, but that means sore throats, swollen glands and thyroid conditions. Best bet is to hydrate and get plenty of water. This is your first and last step to any healthy daily planner.

Taurus tends to overeat. They adore food, but this can also mean grabbing fast food and neglecting healthy choices. The "bull in the china shop" is also the Taurus in the health food section. They bang around and go for whatever they can grab.

Not good, Taurus. Take time to design a proper diet so that you can sing until the cows come home.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini rules the arms, hands, lungs and nervous system. This sign, in particular, must watch their stress levels.

It's best to incorporate a meditation practice to manage anxiety, plus breathing exercises will be great for your vulnerable lungs. Take time to breathe correctly so that you can heal your body and mind.

Calming foods like chocolate, berries, tea, salmon and asparagus are known to work wonders on mood swings. Meditation and a healthy lifestyle will soothe your aching soul.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer is ruled by the chest, the breasts and the stomach. This means take care of your torso. How? By exercising, and making your core strong. When your core is strong, all things become easier.

Also consider the foods you put into your body, as you may have a tendency to get stomach aches. Avoid spicy foods and consider a vegetarian diet. When in doubt, treat yourself to a cleanse, and don't forget the apple cider vinegar, cayenne and lemon juice drinks.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo rules the heart, the back and the spine. Choosing wisely for this sign means taking care of that amazing royal heart by exercising and stretching.

We all know you'll eat anything, Leo, and you may just get away with that as long as you stick with an exercise plan that strengthen that heart of yours. Avoid cholesterol laden meals, and don't forget to sit up straight, like your mom told you to!

Visits to the chiropractor will do you good. You are best when you're radiating glorious health, so take care of that heart and that spine.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

This sign is ruled by the digestive tract, the intestines and the spleen. Virgo suffers life long with stomach aches and gastro-related illnesses. Many Virgos have weight issues — either too thin from over exerting themselves, or too heavy due to overeating and not caring enough.

Virgo doesn't want to be told what to do, so they must find the healthy balance on their own, which they do, because they are also very intelligent. While rarely happy about their appearance, they do a great job of trying to change, once they realize it is, indeed, best for them.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, thought to be well-balanced as depicted by the scales, is anything but balanced, and being that they are ruled by the kidneys, skin, lower back and tush, they can expect things to run amok in the health department.

Acne is common, as are backaches and dry patches. Time to hydrate! Drink plenty of fresh juices, teas, healthful smoothies, Libra. Don't be afraid to get into self-care here. Your skin may regenerate, but if you want to look your best, that's going to depend on how much water you take in to your system.

In with the good, out with the bad. Balance!

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Wouldn't you just know it, Scorpio is ruled by the sex organs and reproductive system. When it goes bad, we're talking about yeast infections, STDs, inability to hold an erection, or pain during intercourse.

To combat the stress that you put on your body as a highly sexual being, you want to eat plenty of delicious, nutritious fruit. Fruit is great for sex and an awesome way to take in essential vitamin C and antioxidants.

Avoid smoking cigarettes and halt on alcohol intake as that can shut you down and make you ill. Stick with the freshness of organic veggies and try not to overeat.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Ruling the hips, thighs and liver, Sagittarius comes in first like the thoroughbred racehorse they are. Leg spasms, restless leg syndrome and excess fat can take your speed down.

Try to stick with a natural path for healing; avoid piling too many vitamins and supplements into that liver of yours, and don't put it through its paces. Tired of horse references yet?

Treat that liver of yours like it's the only one you have, because, umm... it's the only one you have! And it's working overtime trying to process all you take in. Stay natural, Sagittarius!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You are one hell of a go-getter, Capricorn, and you sure do give that skeleton of yours a work out. That makes sense because Capricorn rules the skeletal system and the joints.

Take care not to abuse your hands, your knees, and watch out for arthritis, as this is one of the bummer afflictions that tend to follow Capricorns everywhere. Avoid sugar and high salt content; less is best in this case.

Get plenty of exercise but don't compete. Once again, less is best with this sign as they are almost too motivated and can end up overdoing it.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Water Bearer of the zodiac is also the water retainer. Aquarius rules the circulatory system and the ankles. This sign must absolutely kick the salt habit and try to eat less meat.

Because your blood is the most vulnerable part of your body, Aquarius, you'll want to supplement that system with plenty of water and fresh juice. You'll do good with temporary fasts as they will provide you with energy and a sense of power.

You are best when moving in an aerobic capacity, but don't over do it. Walk, but don't sprint. You need to be careful of those fragile ankles of yours.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

This is the sign of the swollen feet and bloated tummies. You are ruled by the feet and lymphatic system, which means you retain water and swell up very easily. Exercise will do you well as it will stimulate the air in your blood and allow you to process nutrients better.

Don't forget to rest! You're always on the go, and you need to listen to your body when it tells you to slow down. Avoid snacking on surgary sweets and stick to your goals when you change your dietary intake.

Enough with the salt! Put that shaker down. You don't need salt as much as you think, especially because that's at the heart of your bloated feeling.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.