What Each Zodiac Sign Fears Most In A Relationship

We’re all a bit neurotic to some degree, and no one is truly complete with themselves or their minds. Even the most self-confident person holds secret fears, and those fears always raise their ugly heads when it comes to playing in the field of love.

The basic triggers usually fall into the obvious categories: looks, ability, trustworthiness, worthiness in general — these are just some of the blocks that can get in the way of a person's handle on their own relationship.

Questions will arise, but they will be rhetorical and private.

Am I good looking enough, or am I an ugly duckling?

What does this person expect of me?

Does my partner "see" me, or am I invisible to them?

Will I always have to settle?

Will they leave me once they get to know me?

Am I too old, too fat, too skinny, too awful for this earth?

Beyond the veil of confidence, we’re all just people, and according to our zodiac sign, we may exhibit certain particular traits.

And as it goes, for each zodiac sign, there is a specific kind of fear that may take hold when it comes to relationships and romance.

Here’s a list of what the zodiac signs fear most in a relationship:

ARIES (March 21 - April 19)

Aries fears being found out about and scolded for it. As strong and badass as these people can be, they are also quite nervy and they like to get away with bad behavior.

When called out on it, it causes within them an immense conflict because they don’t like getting caught.

And they will spend a very long, hard time fearing that whatever wrong move they made will be revealed and confronted.