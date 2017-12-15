The Absolute Worst, Most Negative Personality Trait Of Each Zodiac Sign

No wonder you suck so much.

Let's just cut to the chase and give you the cold hard facts about the negative personality traits of each zodiac sign, which one is the worst, and what's wrong with you, specifically.

Now, I could do this nicely by slowly easing you into the world of your faults, but how much fun would that be? We know that half the reason you're here is for the entertainment aspect, and we all know that's easily found in snarky, offensive reporting, even if that report is an astrological one!

Having said that, let's see what it is in your particular zodiac sign that's got you, well... looking less than stellar in certain departments.

The truth is, we all come with personality defects, so to speak, and those traits are more than likely as a result of where the planets were at the time of our birth. Yes, you're not 100 percent responsible for being so many kinds of wrong, you're simply a victim of your zodiac sign.

I hope that makes you feel better. Justified.

Now that we know the culprit is astrology itself, and sometimes even your horoscope, let's unveil what's really, seriously wrong with you.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You're pushy, arrogant and defensive.

Yes, a warrior, but the kind who throws a massive hissy fit if you don't get what you want. Not to mention that there is only one opinion ever worth honoring and that's yours, because you are an Aries, and that means you are always right and that there is no disputing it, ever.

You're the most determined sign of the zodiac, and you'll walk all over anyone to get where you want to go. What's wrong with you is that you really do think you're right — no questions asked.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Yes, that stubborn thing? The reputation you guys have for being the world's most obstinate creature alive?

Well, it's true, and it's obnoxious. You are obnoxious, Taurus.

While you're over there thinking you're cute for "sticking to your guns," what's really going on is that you're "that guy" — the one who pouts and whines and gets their way simply by not listening to anyone else. That "stubborn, bullish" thing may work for you, but it's certainly not working for anyone else.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Get your act together, Gemini, because the whole "I can't decide" thing is starting to wear us all down.

We all know that Gemini represents the Twins, and that means double confusion and double hesitation when it comes to making a decision.

What's wrong with you, Gemini, is that you never actually do make that decision, and while we wait and wait, you seem to ignore us anyway. You're living in your own world and there's no place for anyone else.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

What's wrong with you, Cancer, is that you're a liar and we all know it.

You've tried to convince us that you're this perfect person who is made up of love, light and unicorn bubbles, but the truth is you're just a regular ol' person like the rest of us.

We would gladly take you to our bosom, but unfortunately, you make that job way too impossible to do because you're such a fake about it. You see, Cancer, that sappy "I am the golden light" routine? No one believes you!

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

What's wrong with you, Leo? You're a show off that doesn't always have the goods to back it up.

Oh sure, Leo has the reputation for loving the spotlight and hogging the attention, but no one ever said you have the actual talent to back that up. Just because you're interested in the arts doesn't mean you're an artist.

You're delusional — that's what's wrong with you. You think you're better than you are.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

No love lost here in Virgo World.

What's wrong with you, Virgo, is that you're such a judge that you're almost Ruby Miranda material — and I am not a Virgo, but I seriously must have some Virgo traits in me.

You isolate and exclude everyone in your life, and sooner or later, even the ones who love and adore you eventually get wind of who you really are and they just go sour on you. You might want to stop condemning everyone and everything you see, but then again, you can't, because you're a Virgo.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Passive-aggressive to the very end is our friend Libra, who will yes us to death just to shut us up.

What's wrong with you isn't about you being too nice; it's about you being too dishonest with us. We get it, you don't want to argue. You'll flee the scene to get away from conflict. Understood.

What we can't stand and what is so very, very obvious is that you can't say what's on your mind, especially when it's so important for you to do so, and instead of just "telling it like it is," you'll sweet talk us until we once again have no idea what you really want or feel.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The truth is, you're just too much.

Yeah, yeah, we get it. You're the sexy one. Oh boy. You're the kinky one. Oh boy. You're the b****, the mean one, the selfish one, yada yada yada.

Now, how about being more than just the stereotypical Scorpio... for, like, one day? No can do? Well that's just it then — that's what's wrong with you. You cannot change. You're stuck in your ways. You've decided you're your own religion and that it's your way or the highway.

It's time to open your eyes and take a look at all the people who simply do not care to practice the religion of you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Why don't we just leave you alone so you can finally be happy?

I wouldn't say that the need to be alone, private and isolated is necessarily a wrong thing, but to be a person who seriously wants nothing to do with others — as does the typical Sagittarian — I have to say, it's a bit of a bore after a while.

And Sagittarius, that's what's wrong with you: You're boring. You're so into your own personal world of wonder that you forget the simple things in life, like friendship... or relating to another human being altogether.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

What's wrong with you is that you repress your feelings again and again and then, finally, one day, it all comes out and while it's a-flowin'.

So, it's the mean-spirited vengeance fantasy that seems to power your newly released emotional build-up. You're a destroyer of friendships, and you'll do it on a whim, because when "whim" takes you, you don't really care about who gets hurt.

The truth is, Capricorn, that you like to hear the sound of your own voice a little too much, and you like it most when you're putting someone else down. You think you're such a clever thing, don't you?

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You like to keep quiet. That's all well and good until, of course, we get why you've kept so quiet: you were planning our destruction.

Here's the thing, Aquarius: you're a real B. You're the B who steals people's significant others. You're the B who lies to get their way. You're the liar who giggles and pretends you're innocent, but in truth, you're a scheming manipulator who work in the shadows.

What's wrong with you is that you're not honest; you lie. And to further yourself along, you will lie again, bold faced and with full intent.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Enablers of all kinds love a Pisces, and why? Because Pisces is the most suggestible of all the signs.

What that means, Pisces, is that you are perceived as one of the dumbest signs of the zodiac, the "go-to schmuck" for gags, pranks and teases. You're the astrological wimp, the one we all know as "too sensitive" and "too emotional."

Guess what? It's not only true, it's dull. Hey, this is a hard life and nothing makes it harder than having "that person" around to weep and moan and hog all the attention so that we can all mutually celebrate the fact that our Pisces friend is just a little more sensitive (and deserving of all the attention in the room than others. Poor baby.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.