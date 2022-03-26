The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Have The Best Weekly Horoscope For March 27 - April 2, 2022

This week has great potential if you are the kind of person who can handle stress, and while that feels like somewhat of a battle, it's a challenge worth accepting. Not everybody freaks out when the tension is on, in fact, some rise above and show the world their best face.

We start the week out with Moon in Aquarius, and end up with a New Moon in Aries. It's the kind of week that runs the gamut in terms of human emotion, but for three zodiac signs, that run is going to become a show of excellence.

This week will bring out the best in Taurus, Cancer and Libra, as they are cosmically 'cut out' for the job.

What makes this week actually great for some, lies in the fact that we have Moon conjunction Jupiter to let us feel more accepting about our circumstance, as well as Moon conjunction Venus, which could very well assist in us in having a loving experience.

The three zodiac signs who will have a great horoscope for the week of March 27 to April 2, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You tend to work well with powerful Aries transits, and this week is going to take you to the next level, where work is concerned. You've been content to play your part, and upsetting the scheme of things really isn't in your interest.

This week lets you and those you work with know that you really are a player — and that once you commit, you're in, there's no getting rid of you.

And truly, after what you'll be able to prove this week, no one will want to. You are absolutely valuable to the team, and if you hadn't realized just how much, this week will be the one where you are shown complete respect and admiration for your work.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Being in Aries season has its benefits — it lets you know who to avoid, and who to stick close to. You're more than happy to be able to identify who cannot take the pressure this week, and you might even find yourself laughing at those wild and crazy Fire signs who can't seem to get it together.

Why are they so fierce and hostile? That's certainly not how you go about gaining your success. Because of your cool, calm nature, you'll be the one who is noticed this week and that could pay off in money and esteem.

If you ever doubted the people you work with, you can put that aside for now, as you'll be shown respect for all you do.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Everybody's working for the weekend, as they say, and that includes you, Libra. By week's end, you'll be approaching the New Moon in Aries, and this is symbolic of your own journey — a journey towards manifestation.

Whatever you've been working on has now started to take shape as a true possibility for you; and this may be something you've had in mind for a long, long time.

The week will bring you a positive outlook and a very optimistic take on what you believe will be your next move. While naysayers may voice their opinions to you, you won't take their words to heart. You know exactly what you want, and you can see how your goal is on its way to success by the end of the week.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.