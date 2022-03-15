Virgo. Misunderstood and always underestimated. And when we have a Full Moon in Virgo, we can expect more of the same.

Still, Virgo is a vibrant sign, and no matter what we think of it, there's so much more to Virgo than "perfectionism and judgmental behavior." With the Full Moon in place, we will get to experience the full gamut of Virgo's colors.

The Full Moon traditionally represents the fulfillment of our intentions. If we make wishes during the New Moon, we intend for them to come through during the Full Moon.

It's easy to understand if we see it that way. The Full Moon is the culmination of our thoughts. This is also why so many of us experience extreme discomfort or outright lunacy during this particular transit: the Full Moon is us, on steroids, so to speak.

With the Full Moon in Virgo, we will be experiencing everything that we'd ordinarily be living through, but with a touch of Virgo in the mix.

This means that we will see things more analytically depending on who WE are. The need to make sense of things will be at a fever pitch, and because the power of the Full Moon supports all things, Virgo, in nature, we should expect the unexpected.

Here's how the Full 'Snow' Moon in Virgo affects each zodiac sign starting March 18, 2022, according to astrology. To find out more, search for your horoscope below.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

What you want is not going to come through. Not today at least. You've been thinking about vengeance, but you know that won't work out well, so you've convinced yourself that justice is just as good.

Your Full Moon in Virgo is going to give you exactly what you didn't want: more time to think. More time to wait. It seems like it never ends, but it will, Aries, it will.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

The Full Moon in Virgo brings you an insatiable appetite. That's the keyword there: insatiable. And with that word comes disappointment, as you cannot be sated no matter what you do.

This will cover your home life. You want more, and you put in efforts to get more, but the people, or rather, the person you live with, well, they're just 'not into it.' Hmmm.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Time for big changes. You've figured something out. Full Moon in Virgo does that — it helps to clear the path so that you can think with a sober mind.

What you'll come to realize is that you've been stagnant, non-creative...a lump on a log. You also know that you're the only one who can change that. This transit will refresh your conviction and get you on your feet again.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You are about to be rejected by someone who holds the purse strings. You detest having to be at someone else's mercy when it comes to money, yet here you are, resenting the living heck out of this person.

It's a power play that's going on, and you can't do anything about it. Full Moon in mutable, earthy Virgo brings frustration and anxiety for you, though you can rely on the fact that it won't last.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You, on the other hand, are going to experience the fullest Full Moon in Virgo there is because the sky is the limit today, and you're on a manifesting journey of success.

Whatever you decide upon today will be fulfilled. You are pure magic, and your ability to get things done is outstanding. Make a wish, Leo, and watch your desires manifest right before your very eyes.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

The Full Moon in Virgo brings out everything in you that is Virgo, and that means that you'll be spending this day alone, with an attitude of retrospection.

This is a good day for you but not an ideal Virgo experience. You need this time to think, and it's doing you good, but you would always prefer to spend time with friends, as thinking can be a little 'too' revealing for you after a while.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Lucky you. You get to feel the best part of the Full Moon in Virgo. You will be throwing yourself into an activity that completely takes you over and leaves very little room for anything of a depressed nature.

In other words, today is for playing and losing your inhibitions. No thinking, just being involved. This makes you happy, and in a way, it's well deserved. You needed this mindless downtime.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

The Full Moon in Virgo will have you analyzing everything in your life for its worth, and sadly, you'll come up with the conclusion that everything must go.

You are tired of trying to save everyone, and it's really getting on your nerves the way no one seems to learn.

You could back off and let them find their own way, but then you'd lose your control over them...what a quandary, Scorpio.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You will find yourself seeing the world from a different perspective than everyone else, on this day, during the Full Moon in Virgo.

You like to analyze and judge things; you don't push your opinion on others, so you feel you have a right to think whatever you want.

The thought police do not exist in your world, and so this day goes to you spending a ton of time judging others.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

This is the day when you kick yourself for making a wrong move in business. The Full Moon in Virgo is not a good day to make investments, and even worse for thinking they might pay off at this time.

You're in it for the long-term benefits, so don't worry yourself about what's going on right now. This day will bring up the topic of patience. Do you have it, or do you not? Patience is required here, today, Capricorn. Heed to the message of the stars.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You're about to have one of the better days of the year, Aquarius. This is your big money day, and you can expect to open your mailbox and receive a payload. It's happening.

The Full Moon in Virgo brings together your efforts and patience; you did it. You did the right thing once upon a time, and now it's paying off for you. Today. Yes, today!

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

The Full Moon in Virgo doesn't always act as a family counselor, and you'll come to know that too well. Today, someone in your family seems uppity and aggressive.

Naturally, it falls on you to be the peacekeeper, and while you'll do what you need to do, you'll feel oppressed and burdened throughout it all.

You really don't like having to be the one who keeps the family sane. Alas, it will never be any other way.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.