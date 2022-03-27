Each Zodiac Sign's Horoscope For The Week Of March 28 - April 3, 2022

Now that we're in Aries season, everyone is feeling bold. Can't help it; the warrior in us all is being called upon.

Will we be fighting it out, or relentlessly creating good?

Will we use the transits of Venus conjunction Saturn to our benefit, or will we fall at the mercy of Moon sextile Pluto?

It's almost hard to believe that we're ALREADY in April! How do things move so fast, and wasn't it just January 1st, 2022? Oh, how time has us tricked.

Still, the last week of March and the first few days of April may have us feeling exceptionally positive.

We are proactive about everything in our lives, and this week may have us dancing...literally.

Will the Moon in Aries get us down? Will Moon conjunction Jupiter expand our horizons? Will April showers bring May flowers? We shall see.

Your horoscope for the week of March 28 - April 3, 2022, will be full of amazing things.

To find out more check out your zodiac sign below.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Legal matters will be settled this week, Aries, and that may sound like terrific news. But, as they say, "it ain't over 'til it's over" and that's where your week is at.

So, while things are looking good for you, there's still a bit of time that you have to put in before this 'case' is closed. Sit tight and know that things are destined to work out in your favor.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Heavy workloads this week make it hard for you to be lazy, but you'll simultaneously get the thrill of knowing you could handle it.

You tend to underestimate yourself when it comes to work, but in truth, you're quite good at what you do — and others have noticed. You might even be promised a raise this week, as you're doing so well at work.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You'll be receiving a message or a visit this week from somebody you really thought had disappeared off the face of the planet.

While it will be nice to know they are still around, thriving and surviving, you'll also feel oppressed by this person as it seems as though they haven't grown at all.

They are immature, goofy, and apparently lost in time, as their only topic of discussion in the past.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Money is coming to you this week, and it will be presented to you in a very classy way. There's a person whom you admire, and it will be this person who offers you either a job opportunity or a way to make more money with them involved.

You can trust this person as they only have your best interests at heart, though this is not someone you can call your 'friend.'

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

This week shows you that you can have as much success as you can handle if you put in the effort. And it does seem as though you put in the effort.

This week will have you sharing good times with friends, and spending oodles of money on fun and entertainment. The sky is the limit here, and you'll be happy to be alive during this time.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

There's a man in your life who disappoints you, but you're feeling is, "So be it, that's the way my life is."

You're at the point right now where you keep on believing that you don't care, but the truth is that you care too much.

This disappointing man is not going to change, and you've convinced yourself that it's OK. And so, you begin a new round of enabling someone's bad habits.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Let's put it this way — it could have been a much better week if you hadn't been so careless last week. What you're stuck with this week is a bunch of mistakes that were never tended to.

This week could have been very productive, because you're feeling exceptionally 'able' this week, alas, those mistakes of last week are there to make themselves known. You cannot move forward until these mistakes are rectified.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

What's on your mind this week is being right. You feel you have the knowledge and experience to be the person whom everyone believes in, and you'd be right: people do trust your intelligence and your background knowledge on certain topics.

You may end up being a little too strict, but that's just who you are, Scorpio. People want to know that if they turn to you, you'll be stoic and on point. Always.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

It's that 'one on one' relationship that you enjoy the best, and fortunately, you'll be having that kind of experience during this week.

Nothing spells happiness like you spending time with one single friend, doing your thing, your way. Expect lovely dinners, lots of laughs, and much sharing of personal info. You will have a great week, one that may lead to beautiful memories.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You are so tired of playing the Waiting Game, that you're just about ready to give up. Still, you can't give up because what you're waiting for has to show up or you can't move forward.

This could be legal, though it's probably financial in nature. There's a chance you lost yourself in work, and now you're trying to seek out balance. Capricorn — you need to play. You need some downtime.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Perseverance and steadfastness. That's your work order for the week, Aquarius. Just keep on doing what you're doing and try not to complain too much.

There isn't much more to this week than the status quo of things to do. And while so much of your life feels like unappreciated toil, you can trust that things will get better. Just keep at it and keep your eyes on the prize.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

You'll be dealing with or working with a man this week who will do exactly what you want, but not with excellence. So, what this means is that you will have to settle for someone else's mediocrity.

You depend on this man to get the job done, but they are not really cut out for 'the job', whatever that may be. You'll accept this person's offering because they are a very nice person. They simply can't provide outstanding work, that's all.

