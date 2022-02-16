Zodiac Signs Who Are Marriage Material, Ranked From Most To Least

While the institution of marriage is not as popular a notion as it once was, there are countless romantics that will look forward to their wedding day; gathering friends and family to profess your undying love for the person with whom you want to spend the rest of your life. Some would say it's the most romantic gesture one can make in their lifetime.

If you dream of your big day, you are likely curious about who will make the best partner for such an endeavor.

Making the decision to spend the rest of your life with someone is nothing to take lightly — like consulting your horoscope for an answer — and you've likely given the notion plenty of thought.

"Who will take care of me, who will stand by my side for this thing called life?" or "Which zodiac sign would be the best to marry?"

If you have questions like this, you're in luck, because we're going to reveal the zodiac signs that are marriage material. We've done the research, studied the stars and found the answers.

Love is a beautiful thing, and every sign has the potential to carry out a life-long romance. When you find the right person for you, do what you can to let them know how special and loved they are, and if it's meant to be, the rest will fall into place. I do. Do you?

Here are the most marriage material zodiac signs, ranked from best to worst:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Cancers are deeply emotional, romantic and prone to bond. They enjoy being in a couple, they're loyal and if you're lucky enough to have the opportunity to wed one, you will enjoy a long life together, in love.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Capricorns are traditional, often old-fashioned and typically family-oriented. They are devoted and trustworthy, and although they are hard-working at their jobs, they will make sure to carve out time for their special someone.

3. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

If you manage to grab the attention of an Aries, hold on for the ride. They're passionate, impulsive and loving, which makes them one of the zodiac signs that are marriage material and a great catch. While impulsive at times, the Aries doesn't make a decision like marriage lightly, so you can trust their feelings for you.

4. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Pisces are lovers, to be sure. They tend to get lost in their thoughts and daydreams, but they are likely dreaming up romantic gestures to shower you with. They aren't particularly aggressive, so it may take a while before you see signs of their affections, but you can trust the truth behind them.

5. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Taureans are exclusive, indulgent creatures; however, they are fiercely loyal. Should you rouse a Taurus enough to get their energy flowing, they will create a romantic, loving and long-lasting connection.

6. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Geminis are thoughtful and intelligent, however, they have trouble making decisions. If you capture the Gemini's heart, you are in for a treat. They will always consider your thoughts and feelings, and they are dynamic creatures.

7. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Scorpios are deep and drawn to the mysteries of life. It takes a well-rounded and ever-changing individual to keep their attention. If you're able to intrigue them, they will make a great partner for life; however, their fascination wanes easily.

8. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius is typically a sign of independence and freedom; it may not be easy to settle a Sag down. However, they are wildly entertaining and make adventurous, spontaneous partners.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

9. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Libras love being surrounded by beauty, and they make excellent, visually indulgent partners. They will create a beautiful atmosphere in which everyone will marvel. They value balance and justice, which makes them very diplomatic partners.

10. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Virgos are typically fiercely independent and incredibly hard-working. They don't enter into relationships quickly or impulsively, but if you are patient, you may be able to tie one down. If you do, you will find comfort in their sense of compassion and support.

11. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Leos are the life of the party, but they typically want attention for themselves. It takes a pretty outstanding personality to capture the short-lived attention of the Leo. If you've managed to steal Leo's heart, you'll be forever entertained in matrimony.

12. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Aquarians are the social butterfly of the Zodiac; they are inventive and innovative. They are usually so busy with projects and creations that they have little time for romance. They make wonderful partners, but they have no problem with being alone, so they're not likely as likely to settle.

Astrology Answers provides articles that unlock the path to self-discovery by learning about your zodiac sign. Stay connected on Facebook.