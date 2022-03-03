What do the tarot cards tell us this week? Will we all hit the lottery and become swept away on a windfall of cash?

The weekly tarot card reading for all zodiac signs starting March 7 - 13, 2022 is one that brings many facts and dreams to the surface.

Will our dreams come true, or will we be burdened by old memories? Will we find insights that show us who we really are, or will we be plagued by self-doubt and worries over love, health, and family?

Ah, the things of life — and of being human. There's always something bugging us, isn't there? And while we are always shown that everything is impermanent, we still get ourselves so tangled up in the drama and emotional baggage.

Life is made up of so many conflicting concepts...attachment brings pain, while detachment brings peace. If that is so, then how are we to experience life? We need the attachment in order to basically have something to do!

And that is, of course, where the trouble starts. We want to do more than sit around in loincloths, meditating on a rock, and so we find 'things to do' which leads to people to fall in love with, which leads to people who break our hearts, and so on, and so on. But it's so worth it, this radiant life.

It's worth the pain, mainly because … it's not all pain. It's experienced, and the experience is rapturous.

So, here's each zodiac sign's weekly one card tarot reading for March 7 - 13, 2022.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Star, reversed

Arrogance, impotence, haughtiness. It's as if you have come into some power, Aries, and yet, you still haven't figured out how to wield it the correct way.

This isn't a particularly 'bad' tarot card, it simply implies that you are very smart, yet you haven't been able to parlay your talents in an acceptable way.

You are out of control this week, and you know it as well. You'll be searching for solid ground, and through trial and error, you will find it.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Temperance, reversed

Be prepared to have one of those spiritual talks with someone this week, only to watch the conversation escalate into one of those, "I'm right and you're wrong" arguments.

You feel you've learned a lot in terms of spirituality and religion; you have your deeply rooted feelings on this, and because of this, you'll be led into some heated verbal battles that revolve around topics like God, spirit, life, and death.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

This week concerns itself with the materialistic. You've invested both time and energy into something you believe in, and you aren't about to budge, even though there will be people in your life that will beg you to change the way you perceive these investments.

It's as if someone wants you to believe in 'their way' while you forfeit everything that seems good and true to you. Stick to your beliefs, Gemini. After all, it is your life and your investment, not theirs.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords, reversed

Doubt, suspicion, shame. This week promises a metaphorical slap in the face, like something you've been hiding is about to be exposed. You will feel humiliation during the week as your inability to control your own destiny seems weakened by the resolve of others.

This week will put you in the position of 'victim' as you give in all too easily to the ideas and whims of other people. You've been found out, Cancer, and now all you feel is embarrassed.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess, reversed

This week turns you into the braggart who simply must let everyone know your opinion, whether or not they've asked for it. You just can't let anyone go during this week.

They have to have a piece of your mind, even if your information is off base or just too nervy for someone else to have to accept. Your grand advice is all part of your ego-theater, and while you don't really care if anyone takes your advice, you do hope that they will at least listen with rapt attention.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

And the winner of the week is...Virgo! Not everyone considers money to be the greatest thing in the world, but you do, Virgo, which is why, when it flows down in bucketloads this week, you'll be quite happy to say this is one helluva good week.

Money has never been the route of all evil to you, and so when it comes your way, as it will be doing so this week, you'll be standing there with open arms, welcoming all that 'evil' straight into your bank account.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

This card is not only the first card in the entire Tarot deck, it is the card that symbolizes you, Libra, as the person to go to for advice and wisdom.

And, you are very much that person this week, and very much at home in the position of being the wise person. Because you feel confident and at ease in your own skin, you can see past yourself and into others. In this way, you'll be everyone's favorite person this week — because you show up and you care.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

This week doesn't really promise much more than weariness over the same old situation. You can let this go, but as of this week, you're still deeply embedded in some old argument that you've somehow insisted upon winning, despite the fact that you can't win, no matter what.

The whole week is devoted to being tired and on the verge of letting go. If you choose to finally let this situation go, you'll end up feeling free and clear. Something to think about, Scorpio.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

Triumph and excess. You are an exceptionally profound person, Sagittarius. The only thing that matches your radical ability to love is your limitless ability to hate...yes, hate.

Extremes have always been your playground, and during this week, you'll once again be holding your ground as if your life depends on it. You love hard, and your people love you back, but when you turn — watch out world. Nobody does payback like Sagittarius.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Empress, reversed

Get ready to have your secrets exposed this week, Capricorn. The Empress tarot card in its reversed state just won't let you get away with it, whatever 'it' is.

What you also need to beware of is that this exposure is going to happen online, in the public eye, so get yourself together for the unraveling of lies. Fingers will be pointed your way; it's time to toughen up your character. Get yourself a good shield.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Swords, reversed

If you've been thinking about doing something that isn't quite upfront, or even dubious, this is the week you'll do such a thing. This tarot card implies that you have two choices.

It also implies that in the Two of Swords in the reversed state, you go for the wrong choice, or rather, the choice that's easiest and perhaps the one that shows you are lazy and insensitive.

You will do what is best for you, and in this case, that means someone else will suffer the consequences of your choice.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

Your creative energy will be used this week, and not only that — it will be appreciated. There's a certain way that you see things that help to bring balance and design; you're good at this, and you'll be upfront and center, doing the work of bringing balance.

Your work will help to create financial gain for yourself and for others. The more you do, the more people benefit from your efforts.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.