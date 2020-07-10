Resolve conflict in the workplace, by zodiac sign.

Conflict in the workplace is common. Whenever you have people with different zodiac signs, personality types and backgrounds, there's bound to be clashes of interest from time-to-time.

What causes conflict in the workplace for each zodiac sign?

Personality differences or expectations can cause conflict in the workplace.

To resolve it, you can approach the other person peacefully to see if you can work your differences out, by zodiac sign.

Some zodiac signs are open to talk conflict through when it happens in the workplace.

Gemini and Sagittarius are the chattier signs who appreciate a good debate when this happens.

Others want you to just let them lead and work independently.

Conflict in the workplace arises when they feel like their autonomy is encroached upon.

For example, Aries zodiac signs or even Capricorns may want more leadership and fightback when they don't get it.

There are natural conflict resolvers, such as Pisces and even Libra zodiac signs who don't want anyone to feel like things aren't in the right order.

Cancer zodiac signs may hide their feelings and perhaps shut down.

So it's hard to know how to handle conflict in the workplace when engaging with this more gentle zodiac sign.

Not every dispute is born of a different issue. Some come down to personality.

That’s doubly true for conflicts in the workplace.

Conflict in the workplace is normal and it comes down to personality

You ever have that coworker that annoys you like crazy and you can’t figure out why?

And yet they annoy you doing so many different things?

Chances are there’s some serious conflict going on: someone’s zodiac sign is getting involved.

Lucky for you, people have been studying signs for millennia and have identified the exact issues you might be running into (or causing!) due to your sign.

Even better, we know that every sign offers a wholly unique way to solve conflict.

So let’s try to resolve conflict in the workplace by parsing through zodiac signs, one-by-one.

Here's what conflict in the workplace looks like (and how to solve it), by zodiac sign:

Conflict in the workplace — Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Barreling through your work with vigor and taking charge comes naturally to Aries signs.

Unfortunately, that also means you might barrel through your coworkers in the process.

Conflict in the workplace will stem from your singular ability to work even at the expense of others working alongside you.

You’re a one-person wrecking ball, ready to get going with little patience to speak of.

As such, dealing with a workplace conflict isn’t a question of what work needs doing or its quality, but instead how you do it.

If you dedicate half as much as your energy that you put into doing your own job to demark where your responsibilities end and where your coworkers’ begins, you’ll find that conflict easily resolved.

Conflict in the workplace — Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus signs are like big, solid boulders.

You hold your ground well and are solid to those that need you.

Unfortunately, you’re also unmovable, stubborn, and slow to compromise given your resolute nature.

Workplace conflicts will happen when you find it difficult to give ground to your coworkers.

So what can you do? Lean into your patience and rock-solid reliability.

Through those traits Taurus zodiac signs will eventually understand the conflict from another’s perspective and be able to act appropriately to solve it.

Conflict in the workplace — Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the jack-of-all signs. They’re good at a lot of things, and if there’s something they’re lacking in, they’ll quickly adapt to be good at that, too.

At work you are quick to jump into interesting tasks and new ways of doing things.

Where this causes trouble is when your ability to do everything paralyzes your motivation to do your assigned work; that task over there looks much more interesting.

Workplace conflicts form — you get the picture.

To fix these issues, Gemini signs should communicate their strengths as an adaptable worker and find some common ground with their coworkers.

You can do a lot of things well, right? Then ask that those repeated tasks are as varied as possible.

Conflict in the workplace — Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

As a Cancer you get people.

Your words, backed up by a devoted spirit, shift opinion better than your actions.

At work, that can be a huge asset if you’re ever dealing with someone’s stubbornness getting in the way of doing good work (hello, Taurus!).

Conflict in the workplace arises when you take that skill too far, though.

It’s good to convince others of your way of seeing things every once in a while; turning your workplace in a den of manipulation and subservience with your persuasive power, not so much.

So try to avoid your excesses. Use your persuasion for what’s necessary and try not to become some evil puppet master.

Focus on the work you’re doing and what’s necessary from others to achieve an A+ effort from everyone.

Conflict in the workplace — Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo signs are always at the center of everyone’s attention.

It’s where they thrive! They’re natural born leaders and doers.

If you’re a Leo, you take charge and motivate others to match your passion for your work. You’re a great person to have in the office.

However, as a Leo, you’re not particularly perfect at being a coworker.

Feeling the need to be the leader can cause you to focus too much on yourself and your own perspective in your work.

When you fall into this type of thinking, your coworkers’ input suffers, and conflict in the workplace happens.

So focus on the qualities for why you’re meant to be the natural leader and make them shine.

If you’re as good as you can be, your coworkers should never complain. You’re a Leo, after all.

Conflict in the workplace — Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo signs are particular.

The smallest details don’t escape their gaze.

Their work takes on a life of its own (and takes over theirs, as well), and they’re some of the hardest workers around.

But that methodical approach to life isn’t shared by all, and furthermore, can actually make Virgo signs difficult to understand.

If you’re a Virgo and having conflict in the workplace, chances are your own internal thinking is getting in your and your coworkers’ way.

Because you’re so dedicated to your work, you analyze and criticize yourself more than any other sign.

Unchecked this can lead to excessive doubt that drags you and others down.

So to resolve any such workplace conflicts, I suggest you treat yourself to a healthy amount of appreciation and be receptive to your coworkers’ words.

If you’re doing well by your own standard, no doubt others have noticed, too.

Conflict in the workplace — Libra (September 23 - October 22)

For most people getting along with everyone is usually impossible or unrealistic.

Not so for Libras. They thrive on harmony and getting along with others.

In the workplace they’re no different. Everyone should get along, right?

This conciliatory approach can cause trouble when parsing conflict between two other people, though.

A conflict in the workplace involving a substantive difference can’t be resolved by trying to papering over the ugly parts.

In these situations a Libra’s first instinct may actually make matters worse.

In which case, they should lean into their second instinct: utilize your perspective and fair-minded attitude to solve the problem.

If you get along with everyone you should be able to help two people bridge their differences, right?

Conflict in the workplace — Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

As a Scorpio you take charge. If you see a task or problem, you throw yourself at it.

If you notice one of your coworkers isn’t working as hard as they should — if they’re being too passive — you’re likely to address that.

Unfortunately, this is the matter of most of your workplace conflicts, too.

Other people may not like your assertive and at-times overstepping nature.

For these conflicts, it’s important to respect another person’s boundaries while obtaining what you need from them.

You both work in the same company towards the same goal.

You’re not overstepping for your own sake, after all.

If you explain why you’re entangling yourself and demonstrate your sincere belief in the validity of what you’re pressing for, you’re bound to resolve any tension.

Conflict in the workplace — Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You’re a little bit of a free spirit as a Sagittarius zodiac sign.

Having the ability to shift between your work responsibilities is important.

You thrive when given a chance to live for your ideals.

Unfortunately, you may make some enemies while pursuing these motivations.

Workplace conflict may arise when you say whatever is on your mind, regardless of how impolite or blunt it is, in pursuit of what you want to do.

Additionally, a restrictive work environment may draw out these issues or highlight your less-than-ideal lack of attention to detail.

To ensure you keep chugging happily along through these conflicts in the workplace, you should make sure to keep your ideals close to your heart and align those with your work as best you can.

If you realize both you and your coworkers are working towards the same goal, it’s easy to convert your idealistic passion for life into a harmonious workplace ethic.

Conflict in the workplace — Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Prim and proper might as well be Capricorn signs’ middle name.

You do your work faithfully and dutifully, all the while displaying admirable self-control, restraint, and responsibility.

Being a paragon has drawbacks, though: others at work may never quite reach your standard.

You might fall into overcritical, unforgiving, and pessimistic thinking about your coworkers.

The way to avoid these workplace conflict traps? Focus on the qualities you can hold up in others.

For yourself you’re very good at identifying your mistakes and how to learn from them.

In other words, you note where you need improvement and improve.

And just as important as noting what needs to be improved is the inevitable progress made.

So make sure to note both for your coworkers: balance your critical thinking with praise when it is due.

Conflict in the workplace — Aquarius (January 20 - February 18) Have you ever run into conflict seemingly out of nowhere when you coworkers bring up something you weren't even aware was an issue? Then it's likely your Aquarius sign is coming out. Aquarius zodiac signs tend to be aloof and get caught up in their own thinking, and due to that, you might cause conflict in the workplace unknowingly. Worse, when Aquarius zodiac signs do realize they've caused something, they're too timid to address it. And so you get a cycle of mistakes without there ever being any resolution. To break this, you need to focus on the problem like how you focus on your own thoughts. Once you understand what you're facing, solving it will be easy. Conflict in the workplace — Pisces (February 19 - March 20) As a Pisces you go with the flow as best you can made by your fellow human beings. You're more tolerant and understanding than most. You're not likely to have many conflicts in the workplace, if at all — though that means any conflict you do have sticks around especially. Pisces zodiac signs particularly struggle with criticism as they naturally put a lot of their energy into adapting to other people. Thus, any complaints directed back at you can feel personal. The way to get past these conflicts? Embrace who you are even more. If you keep putting in the effort to be accommodating, coworkers and bosses are bound to see that eventually and couch their criticism to be more reasonable.

Matthew Ameduri is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture and relationship topics.