Which Zodiac Signs Fall In Love Quickly Vs. Get Bored Easily In Relationships, Ranked

Do you get attached for life, or are you ready for someone new?

Which type of lover are you? Do you fall in and out of love at the speed of light, or do you find yourself fatally attached to a person before the relationship has grown roots?

Astrology is a good indicator of how quickly we fall in love, and how easy it is to become bored.

Who are the zodiac signs that get bored easily vs. the zodiac signs that fall in love easily?

Zodiac signs who get emotionally attached to their partners as soon as they start dating are already thinking about their couple name, or who would take whose last name when they inevitably get married.

Even if the relationship doesn't last, they jump from one partner to the next, doing the exact same thing. Of course, those signs grieve the end of a relationship as if it was the only one they had ever had.

Then, there are the zodiac signs that get bored quite quickly in their relationship. Once they get what they want out of the relationship, they're ready to call it quits and find someone else to light their fire again.

We've ranked which zodiac signs get bored fast and fall out of love early on in the relationship vs. those who get attached way too quickly. Where do you fit in?

Who are the zodiac signs that get bored easily in their relationships?

1. Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini runs very hot and cold, which means that he might be all over you one moment, and done with you the next. And once his feelings have faded for you, they’re usually gone for good.

Gemini is more interested in casual, fleeting crushes than long-term relationships, so expect him to always have a sort of detachment from what you have together. He can’t function properly when things get too complicated, so not only does he get bored in relationships easily, he prefers it that way.

Meaningless crushes that aren’t confusing or serious are best for him because he can just move onto the next person when he loses interest.

2. Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius is kind of robot-like when it comes to relationships. You’re never really sure if there are any deeper emotions under the surface, and the minute you think things are going well, he ends them.

Aquarius gets bored easily in relationships and ends things out of nowhere. This sign needs to have a strong emotional connection to someone for him to want to stay in a relationship long-term.

That’s not to say that it’s impossible for him, but it certainly doesn’t happen often, either. Aquarius can still have a physical relationship with someone he’s bored with, but once he’s totally done with you, that’s it.

3. Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius can get down with someone seriously, but that doesn’t change the fact that he’ll still end things if (and when) he gets bored.

He needs that excited feeling you get in your gut when you’re with someone all the time. Once that feeling goes away, so does he.

He gets bored in relationships easily because he highly values his freedom and independence. His worst fear is feeling restricted, so the minute he feels one of those things happening, he calls it quits.

He wants constant adventure with someone, which might sound impossible for one person to give him, but to him, it can be interpreted as a long line of people, one right after the other.

4. Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra loves to fall in love, and will fall in love an average of five times a week. He has a hard time committing, while he enjoys all of the wonderful things that come with dating.

If he’s not being wooed and swept off his feet every day, he’s bound to get bored. He's also a very independent partner, which means he doesn’t want to feel constricted.

One of his biggest fears is being in a relationship that doesn’t give him butterflies anymore. Libra is certainly able to find a relationship for a long time, but it’s also common to be in love with love and not an actual person.

5. Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries loves hard, but when you don’t give him exactly what he wants, when he wants it, he’s going to get bored with the relationship.

His boredom comes from his impatience with relationships. He doesn’t like any relationship that's drawn out or moving slow. In other words, if this isn’t a whirlwind romance from the beginning, it’s doomed to fail.

When Aries’ crazy, impulsive needs aren’t met right away, he will ghost you. But does he care? No. He’s too busy on another adventure with someone who will thrill him for a while... before he ghosts them, too.

6. Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo is not a clingy person. If you want to know if things are going well with him, you have to pay attention to his actions.

He's a “show me, don’t tell me” kind of lover, so you can expect him to be attentive and sensual when things are going well. If things are tanking and he’s getting bored, you’ll only know after the fact.

Virgo will give you whiplash with how fast he can remove himself from your life when he’s bored. He doesn’t get bored as quickly as other zodiac signs do, but he would much rather just be single than with someone who isn’t interesting or exciting.

Who are the zodiac signs that fall in love way quickly and become attached too soon?

7. Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn knows that you can’t reveal every single facet of yourself to someone new at first glance, which means you need to have patience before you can give up on someone. He doesn’t get bored easily because he knows a new relationship is a learning process that requires work.

Once he gets comfortable in the relationship, he’s smitten. He’ll really only get bored if he thinks you’re wasting his time or if you two don’t have enough in common.

Even when he’s in love, he’s not a clingy person, but he does appreciate a stable relationship with lots of affection.

8. Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces is sort of an enigma when it comes to attachment. When Pisces finds someone he really likes, cue the romantic music, because he wants to feel this way forever! So much so that he can become a clingy, codependent person who can’t function without his lover.

This affection for his partner is even stronger when they reciprocate the feelings. But because Pisces’ symbol is two fish swimming in opposite directions, you have to anticipate some pulling away from him.

He can be hot and cold, so it’s not uncommon for him to be so in love one moment, and asking himself what he could have possibly fallen for someone so quickly.

Think of it this way: When the relationship is toxic, he loses interest eventually; when it’s healthy, he’s attached for life.

9. Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo loves being in a relationship, especially since it means he gets to spend all of his time with someone he genuinely loves and cares about. That said, his relationship needs to feed his fiery, passionate soul for him to be invested in it completely.

Leo doesn’t get bored easily, but he needs to know that you’re constantly dedicated to this partnership, just like him. His biggest deal breaker is a partner who is ambivalent or unenthusiastic.

If he starts feeling ignored or like a second thought, his interest will start to fade. He might even start looking for someone else to free him from his boredom before you two have broken up.

10. Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus is one of those signs that gets attached to someone without even realizing it at first.

He's a firm believer in the slow and steady crawl to true love. So no matter how your relationship turns out, he's always willing to put in his best effort for you.

He wants to woo you, sweep you off your feet, and prove to you why he's such a good fit for you. Before either of you know it, he's a permanent fixture in your life.

While he may not be a "love at first sight" kind of person in the traditional sense, he definitely moves into your life emotionally very early on in a relationship. This is why is makes it so hard for him to call it quits.

11. Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer is always looking for his forever person, even if he doesn't realize it himself. Of course, while he gets attached to people quickly, Cancer doesn't fall in love very fast. It can be hard for him to risk it all for one person at first.

Once he's with you, though, he wants to be with you forever. Cancer is the kind of person who can't see a future without the person he loves, so when he's faced with heartbreak, it can take him months or years to get over that person.

He has a lot of love to give, and rather than fault himself for failed attempts at finding true love, he uses his past as a way to learn from his mistakes and try again.

12. Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

True love doesn't always come easy to Scorpio, but not for a lack of trying on his part. Scorpio might have to kiss a lot of frogs, but he'd rather try harder than all the other zodiac signs than not try at all.

While his mysterious nature might make it hard for him to open up, he feels that it's necessary to attach himself quickly to everyone. Because Scorpio gets attached too quickly, it's easy for him to get his heart broken over someone who wasn't even worth it.

He has a habit of trying to turn casual partners into someone more, and getting upset when it doesn't work out for him. An especially powerful and influential attraction to someone can even erase his common sense completely.

Emily Ratay is a full-time writer living in Pittsburgh. She's passionate about the environment, astrology, and feminism, and plans to write a non-fiction book in the future.