3 Zodiac Signs Who Want Money More Than Love During Sun Conjunction Jupiter Starting March 1, 2022

If you're a zodiac sign who wants money more than love then you're in luck when Jupiter conjuncts the Sun during the month of March 2022. The Sun in Pisces conjunct Jupiter starting March 1 brings money to three zodiac signs more easily.

Remember the days when people would judge others on whether they married for love or for money? Over the years, we've really played down the importance of money, as if we're trying to convince ourselves that it really is the root of all evil. We begrudge others for having it, and we rarely admit to being jealous of those who do.

Fortunately, not all of us are stuck in that 'money is the devil' track, which opens up the gateway for money to actually appear in our lives. If we see money as the enemy, how can we expect to manifest financial abundance? Money is not a dirty little secret, in fact, it's what many people need much more than love at certain times in their lives.

And so, with the Sun conjunct Jupiter as our guiding light today, we may just come to terms with a novel idea: we want money more than we want to love. As they say, love is great, but it doesn't pay the bills. And "there ain't nothin' goin' down but the rent."

Here's why these 3 zodiac signs want money more than love during the Sun conjunct Jupiter starting March 1, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Sun conjunct Jupiter lets you get straight to the point: you want money, and you want lots of it. Gone are the days of waiting for the grand romantic savior to swoop you up and pay your troubles away. You feel like you're too old to believe in love; sure, it's great and all, but it's not giving you the security you crave.

If you could get ahold of some cold cash, you'd be in heaven, and that heaven feels like it would be a whole lot easier than the heaven that comes with love. You are not looking to get into a relationship with someone who can't hold their own, and absolutely avoid people who need you to pay for them. You're over users, and you're over love interests. You want money. Money buys you the freedom to fall in love — later.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

It wouldn't necessarily be something we'd consider to be a Leo trait, but you're just as much into the money as the next guy, and at this point in your life — you want money much more than you want love. You've done the love thing, and it was great. But now you're broke and the love thing isn't paying the bills.

The love thing is also a pain in your butt and is starting to look more and more like a waste of time. You crave glamour, nights out on the town, fancy things...the kind of things money can buy. Love makes you crazy and at this point, especially during the Sun conjunct Jupiter, you feel like it's not really paying off. But there is something that does pay off, and it's called MONEY.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Love is a thing of your past. Was it great? Sure thing. Was it fruitful? You betcha. Was it lasting? Nopers. And where are you now? Well, you're not in the place you thought you'd be at this juncture of your life. While it would be nice to snuggle with someone, it would certainly be nicer to assume you won't be homeless in the next few years, and that is exactly why you prefer money to love.

You don't believe that you need to follow anyone's rules of expectation; if the world believes that love is the only answer, then so be it — that's them, not you. You're a realist and you've come to know that if anything's going to make you feel REALLY good, it's money, not love.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.