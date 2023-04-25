The 5 Most Powerful Zodiac Signs In Astrology

Being powerful means something a little different to everyone. The majority of people seem to consider themselves “powerful” based on their social influence. Considering the world has over 7.5 billion people in it, that seems like a fair measurement. And among all those people in the world, your zodiac sign's strength is unique to you.

But were you born under one of the most powerful zodiac signs? We can look to astrology for that answer.

Social influence and self-control seem to be the main two things that people consider an ultimate measure of someone’s power, but actual physical strength seems to be more secondary to people’s idea of “power.” Still, there is something to be said about the amount of self-control and dedication it takes to be physically strong.

Whether it’s being powerful socially, emotionally or physically, these five zodiac signs have the potential for power in all three areas.

Most powerful zodiac signs, according to astrology

1. Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

All of Taurus’s strengths — patience, practicality, reliability, devotion, and responsibility — make them incredibly powerful.

Taurus is the most powerful zodiac sign because they have the ideal personality type to be strong and in charge in all walks of life. Whether it’s professional, social or physical, this zodiac sign is dominant in any room they walk into. This serves them well in career, relationships, and family life.

2. Leo (July 23 – August 22)

Leo’s tendency to be dominant and difficult to resist makes them a very a powerful personality. This is especially true socially. Sure, Leo can come across a bit arrogant at times, but it's because they have so much influence over their peers and are natural-born leaders. They know how to take control and assert themselves.

3. Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Having a tendency to be fierce and excellent leaders makes Scorpio another powerful zodiac sign, right behind Taurus and Leo. Scorpio’s assertive and passionate nature makes them ideal leaders for any area of life, and gives them an especially high chance of being powerful in their careers and in the business world. Being brave and stubborn doesn’t hurt, either, and Scorpio is likely to take on difficult challenges while being resourceful in the process.

4. Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Sagittarius’s tendency towards being optimistic, idealistic and enthusiastic, mixed with their undying sense of humor, gives them an immense amount of emotional strength (and power). No other zodiac sign is quite as emotionally strong as Sagittarius. Also, Sagittarius is very likely to do absolutely anything to achieve their goals, no matter how hard it gets. They push through to the end and don't give up. That's just yet another indicator of high emotional strength and power.

5. Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Finally, out of all the zodiac signs in astrology, Capricorn has the greatest deal of self-control in all areas of life. Now, this in itself is its own kind of power! This makes Capricorn the most likely to be physically fit, meaning they aren't overwhelmed by dietary or physical restrictions. It's their willpower that makes them so strong.

Nicole Bradley-Bernard has a passion for writing about topics like astrology, lifestyle, and trending news.