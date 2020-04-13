Which Zodiac Signs Fall In Love The Hardest Vs. Guard Their Heart, According To Astrology

Tear your walls down.

We've all experienced falling in love at some point in our lives, and sometimes we don't even realize that we're head over heels for someone.

While some of us are open and vulnerable with this new love, others guard their heart in an effort to protect themselves. But when you guard your heart, you may let the best thing to happen to you just slip away.

There are zodiac signs who can't help but imagine a life with their partners and fantasize about the future. But then, there are zodiac signs still fall in love hard, but guard their heart so much that trust seems like a far-off thing. In the end, you'll find love; if you haven't, you just haven't met the right person yet.

So, which signs in astrology love the hardest, and which put up a wall so their heart doesn't get broken?

These zodiac signs fall in love the hardest...

1. Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Out of all the zodiac signs, Pisces are at the top since they fall in love the fastest and hardest. They have a huge heart that causes them to love very intensely.

Overall, they aren't afraid of sharing their feelings and will always be there for the person they love. They also add compassion and a certain kind of fairytale romance to their relationships.

2. Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Scorpio puts their heart and soul into relationships. They care about their partner to the point where they would do anything to make them happy.

When it comes to getting Scorpio to trust you, it's not easy. But as soon as they can, that sort of love will be eye-opening.

3. Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer is probably the true romantic out of all 12 zodiac signs and are known for being very sensitive. They are also romantic and have a real heart of gold.

Cancers are a mother figure because they love to care for their partner. They are willing to give 110 percent in their relationships and will put up with a lot. There isn’t much that can deter Cancer in a relationship, mainly because they are naturally very loving and caring.

4. Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Did you know Sagittarius is a hopeless romantic? Sagittarius almost craves love, which is probably their most redeeming quality.

Sure, it takes time for anyone to fall madly in love, but when Sagittarius finally opens their heart, a beautiful relationship is built.

5. Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra is actually quite a romantic sign. They are very caring, although they are normally associated with a scale, resembling peace and harmony. They are also very open and gentle lovers.

As soon as Libra finds their soulmate, they instantly become #couplegoals.

6. Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini can't help but be head-over-heels with anyone who shows them interest. When they can sense that their partner has feelings for them, they instantly let their guard down.

They become consumed with their emotions. Their are the kind of partner who would do just about anything for the ones they love. You'll know they mean it when Gemini says, "I love you."

7. Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leos are happy in a relationship, and you'd think with the way they crave attention for their partner, it would definitely contribute to them falling in love fast. When Leo finds someone they are compatible with, especially the right person, only then will sparks fly instantly.

But these zodiac signs guard their heart...

8. Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries able to fall in love very quickly, but they are known for being hot and cold. Aries are full of love and affection, but can be iffy; one second, they are very lovey-dovey, and the next they are cold and standoffish.

Aries can't help but be very intense, but it isn’t exactly constant in their loving manner.

9. Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Capricorns are very discreet and tend to seem distant. Even if they are in love with someone, that will never change.

Capricorn can't help but hide behind emotional walls and it takes a good while for them to open up. When Capricorn happens to find the right person, they have the ability to have an intense love.

10. Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Aquarius lets the past guard their judgment. The main reason for guarding their heart has to do with being hurt in the past. The Aquarius personality can be interesting to the point where they'll be difficult to love.

Relationships are considered a challenge for most Aquarians, and if they were let down in the past, they will probably choose an easier companion than someone who will offer them an intense love. And it's all to avoid laying their feelings bare.

11. Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus is the most stubborn of the zodiac sign. They will never make the first move in love!

Taurus struggles with being able to let down their guard down. They don't like the idea of revealing how they feel or sharing their emotions. Taurus is probably one of the most awkward zodiac signs when it comes to love.

12. Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo is a major workaholic, meaning their career is more of a priority than love. They are very ambitious, and don't really have a lot of time to pursue romantic paths.

Virgo dreams of climbing their career ladder, rather than dream up a fairytale ending.

Essence Lopez is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture, and relationship topics.